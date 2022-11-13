Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bahia Tacos

165 Reviews

$

808 South Dale Mabry

Tampa, FL 33609

Popular Items

TACOS
BURRITOS
QUESADILLAS

MIX AND MATCH

TACOS

TACOS

$3.25

Delicious authentic street tacos, served with onions, cilantro, lime wedge and a side of salsa verde on a 5" tortilla. customize it to create your perfect Taco.

BURRITOS

BURRITOS

$11.30

Grilled flour tortilla rolled around yellow rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, onions cilantro and sour cream.

AREPA

AREPA

$9.75

Typical Colombian corn pancakes, customized with your favorite meat, cheese pico de gallo, salsa verde or hot.

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS

$11.30

Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese and your favorite choice of meat or veggies. Served with a side of sour cream.

BOWLS

BOWLS

$11.30

Rice or Spring Mix base. Choice of Meat, black or red beans, pico de galllo, onions, sour cream, and guacamole served over a bed of rice.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$11.30
TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$11.30

MEAL SPECIAL

MEAL SPECIAL

$11.30

3 TACO COMBO

3 TACO COMBO

3 TACO COMBO

$11.30

EXTRAS & SIDES

EMPANADAS (Flour)

EMPANADAS (Flour)

$3.25Out of stock

EMPANADAS (Corn)(Beef N Potatoe)

$3.00Out of stock

QUESO & CHIPS

$6.50

CHORIZO CHEESE DIP (CHORIDIP)

$7.75
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$8.50
PICO DE GALLO & CHIPS

PICO DE GALLO & CHIPS

$4.99
RICE

RICE

$3.50

BLACK BEANS

$3.50

RED BEANS

$2.75

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.00
DIP SAMPLER

DIP SAMPLER

$9.00

YUCA FRIES

$4.00

FRIED PLAINTAINS

$4.00

2oz Queso

$1.14

2oz Guac

$1.14

Sour Cream

$1.14

2oz PICO DE GALLO

$0.90

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

CHURROS

$3.50

GUAVA JELLY COOKIES

$1.99Out of stock

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.10

MEXICAN COCA-COLA

$2.10
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$2.50
CANNED SODA

CANNED SODA

$1.50
VOSS BOTTLED WATER

VOSS BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

AGUAS FRESCAS ( Horchata/tamarind/jamaica)

$2.75
TOPOCHICO SPARKLING WATER

TOPOCHICO SPARKLING WATER

$2.10Out of stock

SPECIALS

BIRRIA TACOS

BIRRIA TACOS

$13.95

ASADA FRIES

$11.75

TACO TUESDAY!

$4.90Out of stock

TWO TACOS FOR ONLY $4.90 HAPPY TACO TUESDAY

FAJITAS MIXTAS

FAJITAS MIXTAS

$15.00

GRILLED SHRIMP, STEAK, AND CHORIZO.

CHORIPAPA

CHORIPAPA

$10.75

French fries, mozzarella cheese, grilled Colombian chorizo, lettuce, tomatoes, home made salsa rosada and salsa de ajo.

Tortas

$12.99

BURRITO TUESDAY

$8.99Out of stock
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Best tacos in South Tampa

Website

Location

808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33609

Directions

Bahia Tacos image
Bahia Tacos image
Bahia Tacos image

