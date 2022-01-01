Palma Ceia restaurants you'll love

Must-try Palma Ceia restaurants

Little Leon image

SALADS

Little Leon

3636 Henderson Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.7 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE TALENTED MR ROMAINE$10.50
Romaine, Harvest Mix, Marinated Cucumbers, Pesto Tomatoes, Chickpeas Salad, Feta, Pickled Onions, Citrus Chicken, Herb Vinaigrette
HULA HULA$13.50
Coconut Basmati Rice, Harvest Mix, Smashed Avocado, Edamame, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Crispy Wanton, Black Sesame Seeds, Miso Sesame Tuna Poke , Fuego Sauce
FANCY DINNER$11.50
Romaine, Arugula, Pesto Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Cumin Rubbed Steak, Chipotle Honey Dressing
More about Little Leon
Bahia Tacos image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Bahia Tacos

808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
QUESADILLAS$10.05
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese and your favorite choice of meat or veggies. Served with a side guacamole drizzled with sour cream.
TACOS$3.00
Delicious authentic street tacos, served with onions, cilantro, lime wedge and a side of salsa verde on a 5" tortilla. customize it to create your perfect Taco. Fish and shrimp Tacos include a Bahia Sauce.
BURRITOS$10.05
Grilled flour tortilla rolled around yellow rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, onions cilantro and sour cream.
More about Bahia Tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Datz image

SANDWICHES

Datz

2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (10790 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cheesy Todd$17.00
As seen on Good Morning America... Brasstown® grass-fed burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Birds of a Feather$13.00
Shredded grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn$13.00
Roasted cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
More about Datz
Cru Cellars image

 

Cru Cellars

2506 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cru Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
Steak Sandwich$15.00
beef grillades, house béarnaise, gruyere, tomato, butter lettuce, Sullivan St. roll, fries
Cheese Curds$11.00
white cheddar curd, herb mince, garlic oil, jalapeno ranch
More about Cru Cellars
Dough image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • DONUTS

Dough

2602 S MacDill Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Cookie Assortment, 1 pound$19.95
The perfect gift! All the holiday classic cookies like spritz, sugar, yule log, peppermint and graham in a fun colorful mix. Approximately 20-24 cookies.
More about Dough

