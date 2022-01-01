Palma Ceia American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Palma Ceia
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
SANDWICHES
Datz
2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|The Cheesy Todd
|$17.00
As seen on Good Morning America... Brasstown® grass-fed burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
|Birds of a Feather
|$13.00
Shredded grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
|Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn
|$13.00
Roasted cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
Cru Cellars
2506 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|Cru Burger
|$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
beef grillades, house béarnaise, gruyere, tomato, butter lettuce, Sullivan St. roll, fries
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
white cheddar curd, herb mince, garlic oil, jalapeno ranch