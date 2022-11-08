Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beaker & Gray

1,181 Reviews

$$

2637 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

Order Again

Eatery. Bar room. Purlieu. Conceptualized by Chef/Owner Brian Nasajon and Bar Manager/Owner Ben Potts, Beaker & Gray is a 120-seat indoor/outdoor eatery and bar in Wynwood with an inventive, playful, globally-inspired menu and vibrant bar scene. Named after two elemental culinary tools – the Beaker, used by bartenders to mix drinks, and a Gray Kunz spoon, used by chefs to execute dishes – Beaker & Gray features small, shareable plates and elegant, yet fun, crafted cocktails utilizing worldly ingredients and fresh, locally-sourced produce, including the Nasajon's backyard garden. All animal products are humanely raised – 100% grass-fed and free-range beef, free-range pork and poultry, and wild-caught fish. Coffees and teas are fair trade and pesticide-free, and filtered water is exclusively used in cooking.

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33127

