Wynwood restaurants you'll love
Wynwood's top cuisines
Must-try Wynwood restaurants
More about Plant Miami
Plant Miami
105 NE 24th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$24.00
Tuscan kale, quinoa, red cabbage, carrots, sunflower sprouts, sunflower togarashi.
|La Classica Pizza
|$24.00
Tomato marinara, cultured coconut mozzarella, heirloom tomato, roasted garlic, basil, oregano, olive oil.
|Tartufada
|$29.00
Cultured coconut mozzarella, mushrooms, baby arugula, oregano, truffle oil.
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Night Owl Cookie Co.
163 NW 25th st, Miami
|Popular items
|Chocolate Peanut Butter
|$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
|Cosmic Cookie
|$4.50
Signature chocolate dough mixed with chocolate chips. Topped with homemade chocolate ganache and cosmic candy bits.
|Brownie
|$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
More about The Dirty Rabbit
The Dirty Rabbit
151 NW 24th St, Miami
|Popular items
|CLASSIC FRIES
|$3.50
Salt, malt vinegar, and black pepper.
|DIRTY FRIES
|$7.00
Ranchera sausage, sharp cheddar, scallions, chipotle mayonnaise, and dirty salt mix.
|Double Dirty Burger
|$15.00
Gaucho Ranch beef, sharp cheddar cheese, Dirty Burger sauce. Served in potato roll.
More about OMAKAI sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
OMAKAI sushi
2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc
|$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
|Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)
|$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
|O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc
|$8.00
Chu-Toro Truffle- 1 pc
More about Kush
Kush
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Johnny Utah
|$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
|Angry Chef
|$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
|Collier County Chick Sand
|$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
More about House of Mac - NMB
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
|Lemon Pepper Wings
|$16.00
More about Beaker & Gray
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Korean Ribs
|$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
|10pc Wings
|$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
|Yellow Curry
|$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
More about The Oasis Wynwood
The Oasis Wynwood
2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Prince Perfection Slice
|$7.50
PSP Marinara Sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano & EVO.
|Spicy Vodka Slice
|$7.50
PSP vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano.
|Grilled Steak Tacos
|$9.00
Char-grilled steak marinated with cilantro, cumin and lime
More about Morgans 2829 INC
SANDWICHES
Morgans 2829 INC
28 NE 29th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Orange Juice
|$8.00
|Asian Salmon
|$26.00
|French Toast
|$16.00
More about Zak the Baker
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat
|Croissant
|$3.20
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
|Honey Challah Preorder—pick up after 10 AM
|$6.00
handshape braided plain challah
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
2315 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Matteo
|$16.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
|Bella Margherita
|$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
|Meat Lovers
|$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
More about La Tiendita Taqueria
TACOS
La Tiendita Taqueria
218 NW 25th St, Miami
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|PASTOR BURRITO
|$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|BIRRIA BURRITO
|$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
More about Veza Sur Brewing
Veza Sur Brewing
55 NW 25th street, Miami
|Popular items
|House Michelada 32oz Crowler
|$8.00
Lime Juice, Bufalo Mexican Hot Sauce, Tajin, Topped with Spanglish
|Poppers
|$9.00
All natural chicken, beer batter, sweet chili, ponzu, lime
|32oz Growler HONEY MY HOPS DONT LIE
|$14.00
A TREMENDA amber colored ale, perfected to satisfy the cravings of malt lovers and hopheads alike! Bold, tropical hops give this IPA its signature punch, while the honey mellows out the bite. Ciudado! Our hops don't lie!
10.0% ABV - 107.9 IBU
More about Dukunoo
Dukunoo
316 NW 24 St, Miami
|Popular items
|JERK BURGER
|$18.00
|Jerk chicken
|$19.00
|Yardstyle Fried Chicken
|$22.00
More about R House Wynwood
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
R House Wynwood
2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Croquetas Ham
|$12.00
Smoky ham. Spicy Aioli
|Croquetas Mozz
|$10.00
Mozzarella, roasted jalapeño. Spicy Aioli
|Arepa Short Rib
|$14.00
Coffee-braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, crispy onions
More about The Bagel Club
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Club
2400 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
Double shot of espresso with your choice of milk over ice.
|Avoca-Duhh
|$11.00
Sliced Avocado, Plain Cream Cheese, Everything Seasoning, Red Onions, Tomato, Freshly squeezed lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt & craced pepper. Served on your choice of Bagel.
|Spicy Nova
|$13.00
New York Smoked Samaki Salmon, Volcano Cream Cheese Spread, Pickled Onions, on your choice of Bagel
More about ICON Mediterranean
ICON Mediterranean
241 NW 24 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|POWER RICE BOWL
|$14.50
Cilantro Lime Rice , Chopped lettuce, Scallions, Parsley MIx , Diced Tomatoes, Pickled-Cucumber, Pickled-Turnips, Toasted Almonds, Sammon Chips, and our Secret Sauce.
|Potato Fingers Side
|$5.99
Side Serving of our French Fries
|Sauce Sidez Click here
More about Gramps
PIZZA
Gramps
176 Nw 24th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
These are garlic knots. Do knot tell us otherwise. They are not not knots. I’m not knots, you’re knots. Show me your knots.
|El Queso Slice
|$4.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso.
|El Queso Pie
|$25.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso. 20” pies, only.
More about Spanglish + Grails Miami
Spanglish + Grails Miami
2800 N Miami, Miami
|Popular items
|VUELA PALOMA RTG
|$10.00
Tequila Blanco, Yellow Bell Pepper, Fresh Lime, Grapefruit, Ginger, Cilantro Tincture, Savory Salt Rim.
More about Wynwood Brewing
Wynwood Brewing
565 NW 24TH ST., MIAMI
|Popular items
|Pop's Porter (6 Pack)
|$10.00
Robust Porter 6.2% ABV
|Coqui-to 22oz Bottle
|$25.00
Coqui-to, our rum barrel-aged imperial milk stout w/ coconut, cinnamon, clove and cardamom is back! Very limited quantity, so act fast. In person pick-up will be available 12/18/21. We will not ship.
For any questions, please email nancy@wynwoodbrewing.com
|Coqui-to Gift Set
|$50.00
Coqui-to gift sets are back. Very limited quantity, so act fast! Each box contains a 22oz bottle and 2 stemless glasses--perfect present! In person pick-up will be available 12/18/21. We will not ship.
For any questions, please email nancy@wynwoodbrewing.com
More about Coyo Taco - Wynwood
Coyo Taco - Wynwood
2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami
|Popular items
|Al Pastor
|$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
|Carne Asada
|$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
|Pescado
|$9.50
flour tortilla, grilled Mahi, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, guacamole, pico de gallo
More about Chick'nCone
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
2039 nw 1st pl, Miami
|Popular items
|Chick’nTenders Meal
|$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Perfect for dipping!
|Chick’nTenders
|$1.75
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
|Chick’nCone
|$8.99
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood