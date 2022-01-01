Wynwood restaurants you'll love

Wynwood restaurants
Toast

Wynwood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Wynwood restaurants

Plant Miami image

 

Plant Miami

105 NE 24th Street, Miami

Avg 4.7 (957 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale & Avocado Salad$24.00
Tuscan kale, quinoa, red cabbage, carrots, sunflower sprouts, sunflower togarashi.
La Classica Pizza$24.00
Tomato marinara, cultured coconut mozzarella, heirloom tomato, roasted garlic, basil, oregano, olive oil.
Tartufada$29.00
Cultured coconut mozzarella, mushrooms, baby arugula, oregano, truffle oil.
Night Owl Cookie Co. image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Night Owl Cookie Co.

163 NW 25th st, Miami

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Peanut Butter$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
Cosmic Cookie$4.50
Signature chocolate dough mixed with chocolate chips. Topped with homemade chocolate ganache and cosmic candy bits.
Brownie$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
The Dirty Rabbit image

 

The Dirty Rabbit

151 NW 24th St, Miami

Avg 3.8 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CLASSIC FRIES$3.50
Salt, malt vinegar, and black pepper.
DIRTY FRIES$7.00
Ranchera sausage, sharp cheddar, scallions, chipotle mayonnaise, and dirty salt mix.
Double Dirty Burger$15.00
Gaucho Ranch beef, sharp cheddar cheese, Dirty Burger sauce. Served in potato roll.
OMAKAI sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

OMAKAI sushi

2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.8 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc$8.00
Chu-Toro Truffle- 1 pc
Kush image

 

Kush

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Johnny Utah$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
Angry Chef$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Collier County Chick Sand$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
House of Mac - NMB image

 

House of Mac - NMB

13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese$20.00
Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese$15.00
Lemon Pepper Wings$16.00
Beaker & Gray image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Ribs$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
10pc Wings$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
Yellow Curry$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
Doya image

 

Doya

347 NW 24TH ST, MIAMI

Avg 4.8 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kofte$18.00
House Salad$16.00
Lamb Chops$39.00
The Oasis Wynwood image

 

The Oasis Wynwood

2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Prince Perfection Slice$7.50
PSP Marinara Sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano & EVO.
Spicy Vodka Slice$7.50
PSP vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Grilled Steak Tacos$9.00
Char-grilled steak marinated with cilantro, cumin and lime
Morgans 2829 INC image

SANDWICHES

Morgans 2829 INC

28 NE 29th St, Miami

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Orange Juice$8.00
Asian Salmon$26.00
French Toast$16.00
Zak the Baker image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat
Croissant$3.20
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
Honey Challah Preorder—pick up after 10 AM$6.00
handshape braided plain challah
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

2315 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (2439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Matteo$16.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
Bella Margherita$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
La Tiendita Taqueria image

TACOS

La Tiendita Taqueria

218 NW 25th St, Miami

Avg 3.6 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
PASTOR BURRITO$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
BIRRIA BURRITO$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
Veza Sur Brewing image

 

Veza Sur Brewing

55 NW 25th street, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Michelada 32oz Crowler$8.00
Lime Juice, Bufalo Mexican Hot Sauce, Tajin, Topped with Spanglish
Poppers$9.00
All natural chicken, beer batter, sweet chili, ponzu, lime
32oz Growler HONEY MY HOPS DONT LIE$14.00
A TREMENDA amber colored ale, perfected to satisfy the cravings of malt lovers and hopheads alike! Bold, tropical hops give this IPA its signature punch, while the honey mellows out the bite. Ciudado! Our hops don't lie!
10.0% ABV - 107.9 IBU
Dukunoo image

 

Dukunoo

316 NW 24 St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
JERK BURGER$18.00
Jerk chicken$19.00
Yardstyle Fried Chicken$22.00
R House Wynwood image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

R House Wynwood

2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croquetas Ham$12.00
Smoky ham. Spicy Aioli
Croquetas Mozz$10.00
Mozzarella, roasted jalapeño. Spicy Aioli
Arepa Short Rib$14.00
Coffee-braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, crispy onions
The Bagel Club image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Club

2400 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Latte$5.50
Double shot of espresso with your choice of milk over ice.
Avoca-Duhh$11.00
Sliced Avocado, Plain Cream Cheese, Everything Seasoning, Red Onions, Tomato, Freshly squeezed lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt & craced pepper. Served on your choice of Bagel.
Spicy Nova$13.00
New York Smoked Samaki Salmon, Volcano Cream Cheese Spread, Pickled Onions, on your choice of Bagel
BG pic

 

ICON Mediterranean

241 NW 24 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POWER RICE BOWL$14.50
Cilantro Lime Rice , Chopped lettuce, Scallions, Parsley MIx , Diced Tomatoes, Pickled-Cucumber, Pickled-Turnips, Toasted Almonds, Sammon Chips, and our Secret Sauce.
Potato Fingers Side$5.99
Side Serving of our French Fries
Sauce Sidez Click here
Gramps image

PIZZA

Gramps

176 Nw 24th St, Miami

Avg 4 (369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots$5.00
These are garlic knots. Do knot tell us otherwise. They are not not knots. I’m not knots, you’re knots. Show me your knots.
El Queso Slice$4.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso.
El Queso Pie$25.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso. 20” pies, only.
Spanglish + Grails Miami image

 

Spanglish + Grails Miami

2800 N Miami, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VUELA PALOMA RTG$10.00
Tequila Blanco, Yellow Bell Pepper, Fresh Lime, Grapefruit, Ginger, Cilantro Tincture, Savory Salt Rim.
La Otra image

 

La Otra

337 SW 8 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manta AQP image

 

Manta AQP

100 NW 25th St., miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wynwood Brewing image

 

Wynwood Brewing

565 NW 24TH ST., MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pop's Porter (6 Pack)$10.00
Robust Porter 6.2% ABV
Coqui-to 22oz Bottle$25.00
Coqui-to, our rum barrel-aged imperial milk stout w/ coconut, cinnamon, clove and cardamom is back! Very limited quantity, so act fast. In person pick-up will be available 12/18/21. We will not ship.
For any questions, please email nancy@wynwoodbrewing.com
Coqui-to Gift Set$50.00
Coqui-to gift sets are back. Very limited quantity, so act fast! Each box contains a 22oz bottle and 2 stemless glasses--perfect present! In person pick-up will be available 12/18/21. We will not ship.
For any questions, please email nancy@wynwoodbrewing.com
Restaurant banner

 

Coyo Taco - Wynwood

2300 NW 2nd AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
Carne Asada$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
Pescado$9.50
flour tortilla, grilled Mahi, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, guacamole, pico de gallo
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

2039 nw 1st pl, Miami

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick’nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Perfect for dipping!
Chick’nTenders$1.75
Individual chicken tenders. Choose your quantity and make sure to add some dipping sauces!
Chick’nCone$8.99
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
