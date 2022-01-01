Wynwood American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Wynwood
Kush
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Johnny Utah
|$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
|Angry Chef
|$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
|Collier County Chick Sand
|$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Jerk Shrimp Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
|Lemon Pepper Wings
|$16.00
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Korean Ribs
|$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
|10pc Wings
|$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
|Yellow Curry
|$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
SANDWICHES
Morgans 2829 INC
28 NE 29th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Orange Juice
|$8.00
|Asian Salmon
|$26.00
|French Toast
|$16.00