Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
French
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Eleventh Street Pizza image

 

Eleventh Street Pizza

1035 N Miami Ave suite 103, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE BROOKLYN CHEESE$32.00
(Sauce on top) Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, fresh homemade mozzarella, Sicilian oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, & basil.
MILK BREAD GARLIC ROLLS$6.00
Three of our Japanese milk bread rolls with garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and herbs.
PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY$36.00
Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, roasted red onions, GiAntonio Pepperoni from Ezzo Sausauge Co., pecorino, & basil. Finished with honey for a slightly hot and sweet touch!
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Bomba$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Cane A Sucre image

 

Cane A Sucre

21 NW Miami Court, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup / Sandwich Combo$9.75
Any 1/2 Sandwich with Soup
El Cobb$12.45
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.25
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
Motek image

 

Motek

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$19.95
Faroe Islands salmon, topped on your choice base, with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
Lahmajun Beef Chips$13.95
beef (glatt kosher grass-fed) pita chips served with harissa aioli and tahini
Aioli$0.50
choice of amba, harissa, or shifka aioli
Miami Diner image

 

Miami Diner

140 SE 1st Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Waffle & Eggs$12.00
Whole Wafle Served w/ Butter & Syrup & 2 Eggs Scrambled
Cheeseburger$14.00
L, T, O, M with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese
Philly Cheese$15.00
Beef grilled w/ Mushrooms, Peppers, Jalapenos, Swiss Cheese & Mayo on a Baguette
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.3 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CT Roll$20.00
Served warm with butter
Classic Lobster Roll$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Cup New England Clam Chowder$5.00
Pollos & Jarras image

BBQ

Pollos & Jarras

115 NE 3rd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Que Buenas Yucas$7.95
Absolutely traditional and delicious, tender and crunchy yuca sticks, served with Peru’s famous Huancaína sauce.
Arroz Chaufa de Pollo$17.95
Peruvian cantonese style rice and our zesty rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
1/4 Chicken$10.95
For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with french fries and salad.
The Corner image

SANDWICHES

The Corner

1035 North Miami Ave Unit 101, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Los Ranchos image

 

Los Ranchos

401 Biscayne Blvd #200, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Segafredo Cafe - Bayside image

 

Segafredo Cafe - Bayside

401 Biscayne Boulevard P103, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bacon Bitch Bayside

401 Biscayne Blvd N200, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OG$16.00
QUEENS$13.00
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

More near Downtown to explore

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Silver Bluff

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Shenandoah

No reviews yet

Design District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
