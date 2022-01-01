Downtown restaurants you'll love
More about Eleventh Street Pizza
Eleventh Street Pizza
1035 N Miami Ave suite 103, miami
Popular items
THE BROOKLYN CHEESE
$32.00
(Sauce on top) Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, fresh homemade mozzarella, Sicilian oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, & basil.
MILK BREAD GARLIC ROLLS
$6.00
Three of our Japanese milk bread rolls with garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and herbs.
PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY
$36.00
Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, roasted red onions, GiAntonio Pepperoni from Ezzo Sausauge Co., pecorino, & basil. Finished with honey for a slightly hot and sweet touch!
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
Popular items
La Bomba
$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
Liv Wrap
$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Grilled Chicken Platter
$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Cane A Sucre
Cane A Sucre
21 NW Miami Court, Miami
Popular items
Soup / Sandwich Combo
$9.75
Any 1/2 Sandwich with Soup
El Cobb
$12.45
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap
$11.25
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
More about Motek
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
Popular items
FAROE ISLAND SALMON
$19.95
Faroe Islands salmon, topped on your choice base, with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
Lahmajun Beef Chips
$13.95
beef (glatt kosher grass-fed) pita chips served with harissa aioli and tahini
Aioli
$0.50
choice of amba, harissa, or shifka aioli
More about Miami Diner
Miami Diner
140 SE 1st Ave, Miami
Popular items
Plain Waffle & Eggs
$12.00
Whole Wafle Served w/ Butter & Syrup & 2 Eggs Scrambled
Cheeseburger
$14.00
L, T, O, M with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese
Philly Cheese
$15.00
Beef grilled w/ Mushrooms, Peppers, Jalapenos, Swiss Cheese & Mayo on a Baguette
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
Popular items
CT Roll
$20.00
Served warm with butter
Classic Lobster Roll
$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Cup New England Clam Chowder
$5.00
More about Pollos & Jarras
BBQ
Pollos & Jarras
115 NE 3rd Ave, Miami
Popular items
Que Buenas Yucas
$7.95
Absolutely traditional and delicious, tender and crunchy yuca sticks, served with Peru’s famous Huancaína sauce.
Arroz Chaufa de Pollo
$17.95
Peruvian cantonese style rice and our zesty rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
1/4 Chicken
$10.95
For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with french fries and salad.