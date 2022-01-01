Little River restaurants you'll love
Blvd Baes
7244 biscayne blvd, Miami
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$18.00
|Steak Fries
|$10.00
|1 Pancake
|$6.00
LJ
151 NE 41 Street, Suite 135, Miami
|PEA VELOUTE
|$21.00
CHILLED PEA VELOUTÉ, PARMESAN MOUSSE, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, PISTACHIO
|PINEAPPLE TART
|$10.00
PASSIONATA CARAMELIZED PINEAPPLE TART, PASSION FRUIT CREAM & TOASTED COCONUT
|CHICORY SALAD
|$20.00
CHICORIES, GRILLED AVOCADO, GREEN GODDESS, CROUTONS
Harper Juice
8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores
|Acai Bowl
|$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
|Crispy Falafel Meal
|$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
|Egg In A Basket Sandwich
|$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
Harper Juice
41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami
|Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat
|$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
|Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
|Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
La Santa Taqueria
201 NE 82nd St, Miami
|Guacamole & Totopos
|$9.00
Fresh avocado pulp, white onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, lime juice, totopos (gluten free baked corn tortilla)
|Al Pastor Taco
|$11.00
Marinated pork, fresh pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa roja guajillo
|Elote
|$6.00
Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, chile powder
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|The Miyagi BYOB - Regular
|$16.00
Build Your Own Poke Bowl - Choice of Protein, Base, and Toppings
|Krab Roll
|$12.00
Sushi rice, kani salad, masago dressing, warm sesame soy vinaigrette
|Tuna Crispy Rice
|$10.00
Spicy mayo, Scallion, Sesame
The Blues Burgers
7255 NE 4th Ave suite 111, Miami
|Cadillac de Ville
|$14.00
|The Thrill is Gone
|$11.00
|Devil Got My Woman
|$15.00
Sherwoods Bistro
8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Dan Dan Noodle
|Steak Frites
|$34.00
|Organic Chicken Breast Tenders
|$20.00