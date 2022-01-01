Little River restaurants you'll love

Little River's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Little River restaurants

Blvd Baes image

 

Blvd Baes

7244 biscayne blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
Steak Fries$10.00
1 Pancake$6.00
More about Blvd Baes
LJ image

 

LJ

151 NE 41 Street, Suite 135, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PEA VELOUTE$21.00
CHILLED PEA VELOUTÉ, PARMESAN MOUSSE, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, PISTACHIO
PINEAPPLE TART$10.00
PASSIONATA CARAMELIZED PINEAPPLE TART, PASSION FRUIT CREAM & TOASTED COCONUT
CHICORY SALAD$20.00
CHICORIES, GRILLED AVOCADO, GREEN GODDESS, CROUTONS
More about LJ
Harper Juice image

 

Harper Juice

8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Bowl$11.95
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
Crispy Falafel Meal$13.95
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
Egg In A Basket Sandwich$10.95
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
More about Harper Juice
Harper Juice image

SALADS

Harper Juice

41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Organic Empanadas Vegan or Whole Wheat$3.95
Choice of Artichoke, Kale-Spinach, Meatless, Mushroom, Capresse or Chicken Cilantro.
Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
Anti Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
More about Harper Juice
La Santa Taqueria image

TACOS

La Santa Taqueria

201 NE 82nd St, Miami

Avg 4 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole & Totopos$9.00
Fresh avocado pulp, white onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, lime juice, totopos (gluten free baked corn tortilla)
Al Pastor Taco$11.00
Marinated pork, fresh pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa roja guajillo
Elote$6.00
Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, chile powder
More about La Santa Taqueria
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Miyagi BYOB - Regular$16.00
Build Your Own Poke Bowl - Choice of Protein, Base, and Toppings
Krab Roll$12.00
Sushi rice, kani salad, masago dressing, warm sesame soy vinaigrette
Tuna Crispy Rice$10.00
Spicy mayo, Scallion, Sesame
More about The Citadel
The Blues Burgers image

 

The Blues Burgers

7255 NE 4th Ave suite 111, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cadillac de Ville$14.00
The Thrill is Gone$11.00
Devil Got My Woman$15.00
More about The Blues Burgers
Hachidori Ramen image

RAMEN

Hachidori Ramen

8222 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (334 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hachidori Ramen
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodle
Steak Frites$34.00
Organic Chicken Breast Tenders$20.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro
Manjay Restaurant image

 

Manjay Restaurant

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
From Haiti with Love$15.00
Deep Fried, Kreyol Style Slow Braised Pork
Jerk Chicken Bowl$15.00
Jerk Chicken Bites$12.00
More about Manjay Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Little River

Salmon

Egg Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Jerk Chicken

