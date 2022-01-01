La Santa Taqueria
203 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
201 NE 82nd St, Miami, FL 33138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Skatebird Merchandise - 533 NE 83rd Street
No Reviews
533 NE 83rd Street El Portal, FL 33138
View restaurant