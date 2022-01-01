Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Santa Taqueria

203 Reviews

$

201 NE 82nd St

Miami, FL 33138

Popular Items

Baja Shrimp
Guacamole & Totopos
Soft Shell Crab

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$12.00

Marinated pork, fresh pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa roja guajillo

Bistec Y Queso Taco

$12.00

Chopped steak, pico de gallo, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda

Carnitas Taco

$12.00

Confit pork, white onion, radishes, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda, cilantro

Tripa Taco

$12.00

Small beef intestines, salsa roja de chile de árbol, white onion, cilantro

Suadero Taco

$12.00

Confit beef, white onion, cilantro, roasted tomatillo salsa

Lengua Taco

$12.00

Beef tongue, salsa roja de chile de árbol, white onion, cilantro

Alambre de pollo Taco

$12.00

Seared chicken, sauteed bell peppers and onions, roasted tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, sprouts

Barbacoa Taco

$12.00

Lamb leg, salsa roja de guajillo, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda, white onion, cilantro, cotija cheese

Campechano Taco

$12.00

Suadero mixed with mexican chorizo, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda, white onion, cilantro

Villamelon Taco

$12.00

Cecina (dry cured meat), mexican chorizo, pork chicharron, salsa roja de chile guajillo, white onion, cilantro

De Chile

$12.00

Dry ancho pepper stuffed with mexican cheeses, salsa roja, onion, cilantro

De Birria

$12.00

Braised beef marinated in a paste made from dried chili peppers, salsa taquera, white onion, cilantro, served with birria broth

De Asada

$12.00

chopped steak, pico de gallo, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda

De Chorizo

$12.00

minced, spice and cured pork meat, white onion, cilantro, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda

Vegetarian Tacos

Hongos

$12.00

Wild mushrooms, cheese crust, salsa roja guajillo, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda, pico de gallo, beets sprouts

Quinoa

$12.00

Roasted sweet potato, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, cucumber, bell peppers

Coliflor Al Pastor

$12.00

Marinated cauliflower, fresh pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa roja guajillo

Tostadas

Tostada de Atun

$14.00

Raw tuna, fried leek, citrus soy, avocado hass, chipotle mayo

Tostada de Salmon

$14.00Out of stock

Chipotle agave soy sauce, avocado mousse, fried seaweed

Tostada de Ceviche de Cangrejo

$14.00

Crab meat, guacamole, red onion, serrano pepper, bell peppers, cilantro, aji amarillo sauce

Del Mar

Baja Shrimp

$14.50

Tempura shrimp, salsa verde de tomatillo, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, mixed coleslaw, cilantro

Pulpo Al Grill

$14.50

Grilled octopus, salsa verde de tomatillo, pico de gallo, aji amarillo, sprouts

Fish Taco

$14.50

Tempura grouper, salsa roja de guajillo, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, cucumber, radish

Gobernador

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp, bell peppers, onion, mexican cheeses, chipotle mayo

Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Crab, avocado, chipotle soy sauce, salsa verde de tomatillo, pineapple salsa, mayo, micro-cilantro

Quesadillas

Classic Quesadilla

$12.00

Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Pastor Quesadilla

$14.00

Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Carne Quesadilla

$14.00

Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Pollo Quesadilla

$14.00

Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, mixed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, mixed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Hongos Quesadilla

$14.00

Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, mixed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

To Share

Guacamole

$8.50

Elote

$7.00

Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, chile powder

Guacamole & Totopos

$9.00

Fresh avocado pulp, white onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, lime juice, totopos (gluten free baked corn tortilla)

Totopos y Salsa

$7.00

Fresh pico de gallo salsa, totopos assorted spice salsas

Frijoles de la Olla

$7.00

Black beans, salsas, cotija cheese, crema fresca

Dessert

Guava Caramel Flan

$8.00

Sweet ricotta cheese

Aguas

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Diet coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

T - Shirt

Pink T shirt

$20.00

Sal de Gusano

Sal de Gusano

$15.00

Gorra

Gorra negra

$25.00

Drinks

Shot dobel 2x1

$18.00

Food

Taco pastor 3x2

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

201 NE 82nd St, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery
La Santa Taqueria image
La Santa Taqueria image
La Santa Taqueria image

