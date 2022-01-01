- Home
Harper Juice Little River
8226 NE 2nd Avenue
Miami Shores, FL 33138
Popular Items
Acai Bowls
Acai Bowl
Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.
Antioxidant Bowl
Spirulina, Pure Acai, Blueberries, Bananas and Coconut Milk blended. Topped with coconut flakes and blueberries.
Maca Energy Bowl
Maca, Pure Açai and Bananas blended. Topped with oatmeal, coconut flakes, banana & blueberries.
Peanut Bowl
Peanut Butter, Pure Acai, Banana and Almond Milk blended. Topped with granola and blueberries.
Protein Bowl
Vegan Protein, Organic Acai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with Granola, Coconut Flakes, Banana & Strawberries.
Verde Bowl
Spinach, Kale, Organic Acai, Banana & Mango blended. Topped with Oatmeal, Coconut Flakes, Banana, Goji Berries, Chia Seeds and Kiwi
All Day Breakfast
Avocado Egg Nest
2 poached eggs nestled on avocado halves. Topped with our smoked eggplant sauce, seed mix & alfalfa sprouts. Served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.
Avocado Toast
Multigrain Toast topped with Whipped Cream Cheese, Ripe Avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Seed Mix and Alfalfa Sprouts.
Breakfast On The Go
2 Cage-free eggs served with fresh avocado sliced, choice of toast and rustic oven potatoes, butter, and jam.
Build Your Own Omelette
Choice of three toppings: ham, mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, tomato, bacon. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
Egg In A Basket Sandwich
Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.
Salmon Benedict
Our English Muffin topped with Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs, Homemade Cilantro Sauce, Traditional Hollandaise Sauce and Alfalfa Sprouts. Served with herb roasted vegetables and a side house salad.
Daybreak Dining
Avocado Benedict
An open-faced english muffin topped with our signature cilantro sauce, tomato, ripe avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce & cilantro. Served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.
Egg White Omelette
6 Egg-White Omelette complimented with your choice of THREE of the following: Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ham, Turkey or Bacon. Topped with diced cilantro & served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.
Abel's Bagel
Our Everything Bagel topped with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mozzarella, & Cage-Free Eggs. Served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.
Mexi-Melt Wrap
3 Cage-Free scrambled eggs wrapped in a Whole-Wheat tortilla with Mozzarella, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Spinach, Peppers & Avocado.
Kay's Cream Cheese Bagel
Harper's Everything Bagel topped with whipped cream cheese, roma tomatoes, ripe avocado & a hint of lemon. Served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.
Berry Beneficial Toast
Toasted Multigrain slices topped with Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Agave & Mint.
Fresh Salads
Brie & Pear
Mixed greens, chargrilled caramelized pears, candied walnuts, brie cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.
Caprese Rainbow
Fresh stracciatella, basil, tomato, and balsamic reduction served with mixed greens.
Kale Caesar
Organic kale, romaine lettuce, crispy parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing.
Tex Mex
Crisp Romaine, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Shredded Mozzarella, Crispy Onions, Ripe Avocado & Pico de Gallo tossed with our Sweet & Tangy dressing.
The Folks
Organic crispy kale, tomato, avocado, red onions, chickpeas, crispy parmesan cheese, cucumber, and kalamata olives served with citrus vinaigrette.
Stuffed Sandwiches
Avocado Flute
Ripe Avocado, Creamy Stracciatella Cheese, Roma Tomato and Savory Pesto on our French Baguette. Served with a side house salad.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Oven Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and Pesto on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.
Club Sandwich
Honey Smoked Ham, Rich Brie Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes and Mayonnaise on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.
Falafel Wrap
Baked Falafel, Homemade Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Beet, Cucumber & Olives in a Whole Wheat Wrap. Served with a side house salad.
Fish Fly
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Crisp Spinach, Ripe Avocado and Savory Pesto on our Everything Bagel. Served with a side house salad.
Harper's Tuna Sandwich
Harper's favorite. A French Baguette topped with our signature Tuna Mousse, Mozarella, Romaine Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes. Served with a side house salad.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Honey Smoked Turkey, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and Cilantro Sauce on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.
Vegan Burger
Choose a Lentil, Beet & Bean or Impossible Patty. Served with our Homemade Smoked Eggplant Sauce 🍆, Ripe Avocado 🥑, Roma Tomato 🍅 & Alfalfa Sprouts 🌱! Served with a side house salad.
Build Your Beef Burger
Choice of three toppings: Spinach, romain lettuce, onions, caramelized onions, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, bacon. Choice of one sauce: Mayo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Cilantro. Served with a choice of Caesar Salad or Roasted Potato.
Meals
Chicken Breast Meal
Baked chicken breast served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.
BBQ Chicken Meal
Baked chicken breast topped with our original bbq sauce. Served with roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.
Pesto Chicken Meal
Baked chicken breast topped with our signature pesto sauce. Served with roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.
Honey Mustard Chicken Meal
Baked chicken breast topped with our honey mustard sauce. Served with roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.
Crispy Falafel Meal
Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.
Tuna Mousse Meal
Harper's classic tuna mousse served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.
Roasted Salmon Meal
Baked Atlantic Salmon served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.
Pesto Salmon Meal
Baked Atlantic Salmon topped with our signature pesto sauce. Served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.
Teriyaki Salmon Meal
Baked Atlantic Salmon topped with our special teriyaki sauce. Served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.
Bakery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Cheese Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Aromatic chocolate wrapped in a soft & flaky butter croissant.
Cream Cheese Bagel
Cream Cheese CROISSANT
Egg & Cheese Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Handmade Croissant
Handmade Butter Croissant
Impossible, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Organic Empanadas
Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Turkey, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Vegan Banana Bread Slice
Homemade banana sweet loaf to die for...
Healthy Treats & Snacks
Amaranth Wafers
Vegan. Dairy-Free. Sugar-Free. Paleo Friendly.
Carrot Cookie (DF) (GF)
Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Cinnamon, Organic Carrots, Coconut Nectar, Organic Pecans, Pasteurized Egg & Avocado Butter.
Matcha Cookie (DF) (GF)
Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Vegan Sugar-Free White Chocolate, Organic Matcha, Coconut Nectar, Pasteurized Egg & Avocado Butter.
Red Velvet Cookie (DF) (GF)
Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Vegan Sugar-Free White Chocolate, Organic Cacao Powder, Natural Food Coloring, Pasteurized Egg & Avocado Butter.
Rocky Road Cookie (DF) (GF)
Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Vegan Sugar-Free Marshmallow, Vegan Sugar-Free 70% Dark Chocolate, Organic Walnuts, Pasteurized Egg, Avocado Butter.
Ying-Yang Cookie (DF) (GF)
GLUTEN-FREE & DAIRY-FREE. Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Vegan Sugar-Free White Chocolate, Vegan Sugar-Free 70% Dark Chocolate, Organic Walnuts, Pasteurized Egg, & Avocado Butter,.
Cranberry Bar (V) (GF)
Organic.
Sweet Beet Bar (V) (GF)
Organic.
Peanut Butter Bar (V) (GF)
Peanut Butter, Spirulina, Whole Grain Oats, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Cacao & Agave Nectar.
Cassava Cheese Puffs
Gluten-Free. Baked. 100% Natural.
Cassava Chips
Vegan & Gluten-Free.
Exotic Chips
Vegan & Gluten-Free. Beet, Cassava & Parsnip.
Natural Juices
Anti-Age
Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.
Beet Me Up
Lemon, beet, spinach, celery, and apple.
C-Shot
Carrot, pineapple, orange, and apple.
Chia Boost
Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.
Detox
Pineapple, spinach, and apple.
Immunity
Pineapple, ginger, lemon and apple.
Kale Obsession
Kale, lemon, pineapple, ginger, and apple.
Passion Fruit
Ginger, passion fruit, and apple.
Fruit Smoothies
Hawaiian Party
Passion fruit, pineapple, mango, lemon, and orange.
Paula's Passion
Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Orange Juice, Agave & Ice.
Stand Up
Banana, Strawberries & Orange.
Storm Shield
Mango, pineapple, and orange.
Tropical
Pineapple, strawberry, and orange.
Vitamin C
Kiwi, pineapple, turmeric, goji berries, and orange.
Protein Shakes
Acai Aid (24oz)
Organic Acai, Banana, Oats, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk & Ice.
ChocoBanano (24oz)
Bananas, Granola, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Milk & Ice.
Coconut Fitness (24oz)
Coconut Flakes, Banana, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk, and Ice.
Peanut Power (24oz)
Creamy Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk and Ice.
Power Greens (24oz)
Spinach, Ginger, Mango, Banana, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk & Ice.
Protein Frappe (24oz)
Organic Coffee, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Agave, Milk & Ice.
Recovery Shake (24oz)
Strawberries, Bananas, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk & Ice.
Wild Berry (24oz)
Blueberries, Strawberries, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk & Ice.
Harper's Café
Organic Espresso
A double-shot Espresso made from our Organic Peruvian Coffee.
Macchiato
A double-shot Espresso made from our Organic Peruvian Coffee & milk foam.
Cortado
A double-shot Espresso made from our Organic Peruvian Coffee, steamed milk & milk foam.
Flat White
Ristretto shots with steamed milk to create just the right flavor.
Americano
A double-shot Espresso made from our Organic Peruvian Coffee diluted in hot water. Stronger and richer in flavor than brewed coffee.
Cappuccino
The same as the latte but with more frothy milk.
Caramel Cappuccino
Hazelnut Cappuccino
Mocha Cappuccino
Vanilla Cappuccino
Latte
Expresso shot with foamed milk at 150 ° f.
Caramel Latte
Organic Peruvian Espresso mixed with Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup & steamed milk. Decorated with Caramel Drizzle.
Hazelnut Latte
Mocha Latte
Organic Peruvian Espresso mixed with Sugar-Free Chocolate Syrup & steamed milk. Decorated with Chocolate Drizzle.
Vanilla Latte
Ginger Tea
Turmeric Tea
Tasty Drinks
Matcha Latte
Organic Matcha & steamed milk.
Iced Matcha Latte
Golden Milk
Turmeric Root, Evergreen Tree Cinnamon & Steamed Milk. Topped with Cinnamon.
Iced Golden Milk
Iced Americano
Cold water over ice finished with a double-shot of our Organic Peruvian Espresso.
Chagaccino Latte
Iced Chagaccino Latte
Hot Chocolate
Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Cold Milk over ice finished with a double-shot of our Organic Peruvian Espresso.
Iced Caramel Latte
Caramel Drizzle, Ice, Cold Milk, & Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup topped with a double-shot of our Organic Peruvian Espresso.
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Iced Mocha Latte
Chocolate Drizzle, Ice, Cold Milk, & Sugar-Free Chocolate Syrup topped with a double-shot of our Organic Peruvian Espresso.
Iced Vanilla Latte
Bottled Drinks
Bottled Water
16oz. Natural Spring Water. pH of 8.0+.
Harmless Coconut Water
Organic Coconut Water. 100% Juice. 8.75oz.
Kombucha (Bubbly Rose)
Kombucha (Passion Fruit)
16oz.
Pellegrino
Sparkling Mineral Water. 8.5oz.
Sunny Culture (Blueberry)
16oz. Organic. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Caffeine-Free.
Sunny Culture (Ginger)
16oz. Organic. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Caffeine-Free.
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Crafted Food, Fresh Juices, & Organic Coffee!
8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL 33138