Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Harper Juice Little River

review star

No reviews yet

8226 NE 2nd Avenue

Miami Shores, FL 33138

Popular Items

Amaranth Wafers
Chocolate Croissant
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$13.95

Pure Açai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with granola, coconut flakes & strawberries.

Antioxidant Bowl

Antioxidant Bowl

$14.95

Spirulina, Pure Acai, Blueberries, Bananas and Coconut Milk blended. Topped with coconut flakes and blueberries.

Maca Energy Bowl

Maca Energy Bowl

$14.95

Maca, Pure Açai and Bananas blended. Topped with oatmeal, coconut flakes, banana & blueberries.

Peanut Bowl

Peanut Bowl

$14.95

Peanut Butter, Pure Acai, Banana and Almond Milk blended. Topped with granola and blueberries.

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$15.95

Vegan Protein, Organic Acai, Banana & Strawberries blended. Topped with Granola, Coconut Flakes, Banana & Strawberries.

Verde Bowl

Verde Bowl

$15.95

Spinach, Kale, Organic Acai, Banana & Mango blended. Topped with Oatmeal, Coconut Flakes, Banana, Goji Berries, Chia Seeds and Kiwi

All Day Breakfast

Avocado Egg Nest

Avocado Egg Nest

$12.95

2 poached eggs nestled on avocado halves. Topped with our smoked eggplant sauce, seed mix & alfalfa sprouts. Served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Multigrain Toast topped with Whipped Cream Cheese, Ripe Avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Seed Mix and Alfalfa Sprouts.

Breakfast On The Go

Breakfast On The Go

$11.95

2 Cage-free eggs served with fresh avocado sliced, choice of toast and rustic oven potatoes, butter, and jam.

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$11.95

Choice of three toppings: ham, mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, tomato, bacon. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.

Egg In A Basket Sandwich

Egg In A Basket Sandwich

$10.95

Choice of toast or bagel, cage-free egg, brie cheese, cilantro sauce. Served with herb roasted vegetables and house salad.

Salmon Benedict

Salmon Benedict

$15.95

Our English Muffin topped with Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs, Homemade Cilantro Sauce, Traditional Hollandaise Sauce and Alfalfa Sprouts. Served with herb roasted vegetables and a side house salad.

Daybreak Dining

Avocado Benedict

Avocado Benedict

$12.95

An open-faced english muffin topped with our signature cilantro sauce, tomato, ripe avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce & cilantro. Served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.

Egg White Omelette

Egg White Omelette

$13.95

6 Egg-White Omelette complimented with your choice of THREE of the following: Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Ham, Turkey or Bacon. Topped with diced cilantro & served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.

Abel's Bagel

Abel's Bagel

$12.95

Our Everything Bagel topped with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mozzarella, & Cage-Free Eggs. Served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.

Mexi-Melt Wrap

Mexi-Melt Wrap

$10.95

3 Cage-Free scrambled eggs wrapped in a Whole-Wheat tortilla with Mozzarella, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Spinach, Peppers & Avocado.

Kay's Cream Cheese Bagel

Kay's Cream Cheese Bagel

$10.95

Harper's Everything Bagel topped with whipped cream cheese, roma tomatoes, ripe avocado & a hint of lemon. Served with a side house salad & roasted vegetables.

Berry Beneficial Toast

Berry Beneficial Toast

$9.95

Toasted Multigrain slices topped with Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Agave & Mint.

Fresh Salads

Brie & Pear

Brie & Pear

$11.95

Mixed greens, chargrilled caramelized pears, candied walnuts, brie cheese, and citrus vinaigrette.

Caprese Rainbow

Caprese Rainbow

$13.95

Fresh stracciatella, basil, tomato, and balsamic reduction served with mixed greens.

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.95

Organic kale, romaine lettuce, crispy parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Tex Mex

Tex Mex

$11.95

Crisp Romaine, Sweet Corn, Black Beans, Shredded Mozzarella, Crispy Onions, Ripe Avocado & Pico de Gallo tossed with our Sweet & Tangy dressing.

The Folks

The Folks

$11.95

Organic crispy kale, tomato, avocado, red onions, chickpeas, crispy parmesan cheese, cucumber, and kalamata olives served with citrus vinaigrette.

Stuffed Sandwiches

Avocado Flute

Avocado Flute

$12.95

Ripe Avocado, Creamy Stracciatella Cheese, Roma Tomato and Savory Pesto on our French Baguette. Served with a side house salad.

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.95

Oven Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and Pesto on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Honey Smoked Ham, Rich Brie Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes and Mayonnaise on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.95

Baked Falafel, Homemade Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Beet, Cucumber & Olives in a Whole Wheat Wrap. Served with a side house salad.

Fish Fly

Fish Fly

$14.95

Smoked Salmon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Crisp Spinach, Ripe Avocado and Savory Pesto on our Everything Bagel. Served with a side house salad.

Harper's Tuna Sandwich

Harper's Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Harper's favorite. A French Baguette topped with our signature Tuna Mousse, Mozarella, Romaine Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes. Served with a side house salad.

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.95

Honey Smoked Turkey, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and Cilantro Sauce on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$14.95

Choose a Lentil, Beet & Bean or Impossible Patty. Served with our Homemade Smoked Eggplant Sauce 🍆, Ripe Avocado 🥑, Roma Tomato 🍅 & Alfalfa Sprouts 🌱! Served with a side house salad.

Build Your Beef Burger

Build Your Beef Burger

$12.50

Choice of three toppings: Spinach, romain lettuce, onions, caramelized onions, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, bacon. Choice of one sauce: Mayo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Cilantro. Served with a choice of Caesar Salad or Roasted Potato.

Meals

Chicken Breast Meal

Chicken Breast Meal

$15.95

Baked chicken breast served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.

BBQ Chicken Meal

BBQ Chicken Meal

$16.95

Baked chicken breast topped with our original bbq sauce. Served with roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.

Pesto Chicken Meal

Pesto Chicken Meal

$16.95

Baked chicken breast topped with our signature pesto sauce. Served with roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.

Honey Mustard Chicken Meal

Honey Mustard Chicken Meal

$16.95

Baked chicken breast topped with our honey mustard sauce. Served with roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.

Crispy Falafel Meal

Crispy Falafel Meal

$14.95

Baked crispy falafel served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, hummus, avocado & pico de gallo.

Tuna Mousse Meal

Tuna Mousse Meal

$14.95

Harper's classic tuna mousse served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.

Roasted Salmon Meal

Roasted Salmon Meal

$21.95

Baked Atlantic Salmon served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.

Pesto Salmon Meal

Pesto Salmon Meal

$22.95

Baked Atlantic Salmon topped with our signature pesto sauce. Served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.

Teriyaki Salmon Meal

Teriyaki Salmon Meal

$22.95

Baked Atlantic Salmon topped with our special teriyaki sauce. Served with our roasted country vegetables or jasmine rice, avocado & pico de gallo.

Harper's Soups

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup

$5.95

12oz.

Tomato & Basil Soup

Tomato & Basil Soup

$5.95Out of stock

12oz.

Bakery

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.95

Cheese Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Aromatic chocolate wrapped in a soft & flaky butter croissant.

Cream Cheese Bagel

Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.75

Cream Cheese CROISSANT

$4.25
Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.95

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.95
Handmade Croissant

Handmade Croissant

$3.50

Handmade Butter Croissant

Impossible, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.95
Organic Empanadas

Organic Empanadas

$4.95
Turkey & Cheese Croissant

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$4.95

Turkey, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.95
Vegan Banana Bread Slice

Vegan Banana Bread Slice

$4.95

Homemade banana sweet loaf to die for...

Healthy Treats & Snacks

Amaranth Wafers

Amaranth Wafers

$6.99

Vegan. Dairy-Free. Sugar-Free. Paleo Friendly.

Carrot Cookie (DF) (GF)

Carrot Cookie (DF) (GF)

$6.50

Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Cinnamon, Organic Carrots, Coconut Nectar, Organic Pecans, Pasteurized Egg & Avocado Butter.

Matcha Cookie (DF) (GF)

Matcha Cookie (DF) (GF)

$6.50

Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Vegan Sugar-Free White Chocolate, Organic Matcha, Coconut Nectar, Pasteurized Egg & Avocado Butter.

Red Velvet Cookie (DF) (GF)

Red Velvet Cookie (DF) (GF)

$6.50

Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Vegan Sugar-Free White Chocolate, Organic Cacao Powder, Natural Food Coloring, Pasteurized Egg & Avocado Butter.

Rocky Road Cookie (DF) (GF)

Rocky Road Cookie (DF) (GF)

$6.50

Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Vegan Sugar-Free Marshmallow, Vegan Sugar-Free 70% Dark Chocolate, Organic Walnuts, Pasteurized Egg, Avocado Butter.

Ying-Yang Cookie (DF) (GF)

Ying-Yang Cookie (DF) (GF)

$6.50

GLUTEN-FREE & DAIRY-FREE. Almond Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Vegan Sugar-Free White Chocolate, Vegan Sugar-Free 70% Dark Chocolate, Organic Walnuts, Pasteurized Egg, & Avocado Butter,.

Cranberry Bar (V) (GF)

Cranberry Bar (V) (GF)

$4.99Out of stock

Organic.

Sweet Beet Bar (V) (GF)

Sweet Beet Bar (V) (GF)

$4.99Out of stock

Organic.

Peanut Butter Bar (V) (GF)

Peanut Butter Bar (V) (GF)

$4.99

Peanut Butter, Spirulina, Whole Grain Oats, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Cacao & Agave Nectar.

Cassava Cheese Puffs

Cassava Cheese Puffs

$2.75Out of stock

Gluten-Free. Baked. 100% Natural.

Cassava Chips

Cassava Chips

$2.75Out of stock

Vegan & Gluten-Free.

Exotic Chips

Exotic Chips

$2.75Out of stock

Vegan & Gluten-Free. Beet, Cassava & Parsnip.

Specials

2 Empanadas for $7.95

2 Empanadas for $7.95

$7.95
2 Vegan Banana Bread Slices for $7.95

2 Vegan Banana Bread Slices for $7.95

$7.95

Natural Juices

Anti-Age

Anti-Age

$8.95+

Cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple.

Beet Me Up

Beet Me Up

$8.95+

Lemon, beet, spinach, celery, and apple.

C-Shot

C-Shot

$8.95+

Carrot, pineapple, orange, and apple.

Chia Boost

Chia Boost

$8.95+

Kale, mint, pineapple, spinach, chia, and orange.

Detox

Detox

$8.95+

Pineapple, spinach, and apple.

Immunity

Immunity

$8.95+

Pineapple, ginger, lemon and apple.

Kale Obsession

Kale Obsession

$8.95+

Kale, lemon, pineapple, ginger, and apple.

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$8.95+

Ginger, passion fruit, and apple.

Fruit Smoothies

Hawaiian Party

Hawaiian Party

$8.95+

Passion fruit, pineapple, mango, lemon, and orange.

Paula's Passion

Paula's Passion

$8.95+

Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Orange Juice, Agave & Ice.

Stand Up

Stand Up

$8.95+

Banana, Strawberries & Orange.

Storm Shield

Storm Shield

$8.95+

Mango, pineapple, and orange.

Tropical

Tropical

$8.95+

Pineapple, strawberry, and orange.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C

$8.95+

Kiwi, pineapple, turmeric, goji berries, and orange.

Power Shots

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$4.75

Ginger and lemon.

Turmeric Shot

Turmeric Shot

$4.95

Turmeric, lemon, and apple.

Protein Shakes

Acai Aid (24oz)

Acai Aid (24oz)

$12.95

Organic Acai, Banana, Oats, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk & Ice.

ChocoBanano (24oz)

ChocoBanano (24oz)

$12.95

Bananas, Granola, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Milk & Ice.

Coconut Fitness (24oz)

Coconut Fitness (24oz)

$12.95

Coconut Flakes, Banana, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk, and Ice.

Peanut Power (24oz)

Peanut Power (24oz)

$12.95

Creamy Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk and Ice.

Power Greens (24oz)

Power Greens (24oz)

$12.95

Spinach, Ginger, Mango, Banana, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk & Ice.

Protein Frappe (24oz)

Protein Frappe (24oz)

$12.95

Organic Coffee, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Agave, Milk & Ice.

Recovery Shake (24oz)

Recovery Shake (24oz)

$12.95

Strawberries, Bananas, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk & Ice.

Wild Berry (24oz)

Wild Berry (24oz)

$12.95

Blueberries, Strawberries, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Milk & Ice.

Harper's Café

Organic Espresso

Organic Espresso

$2.95

A double-shot Espresso made from our Organic Peruvian Coffee.

Macchiato

$3.75

A double-shot Espresso made from our Organic Peruvian Coffee & milk foam.

Cortado

$3.95

A double-shot Espresso made from our Organic Peruvian Coffee, steamed milk & milk foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$3.95

Ristretto shots with steamed milk to create just the right flavor.

Americano

Americano

$3.95+

A double-shot Espresso made from our Organic Peruvian Coffee diluted in hot water. Stronger and richer in flavor than brewed coffee.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.95+

The same as the latte but with more frothy milk.

Caramel Cappuccino

$4.75+

Hazelnut Cappuccino

$4.75+

Mocha Cappuccino

$4.75+

Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.75+
Latte

Latte

$3.95+

Expresso shot with foamed milk at 150 ° f.

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Organic Peruvian Espresso mixed with Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup & steamed milk. Decorated with Caramel Drizzle.

Hazelnut Latte

$4.75+
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Organic Peruvian Espresso mixed with Sugar-Free Chocolate Syrup & steamed milk. Decorated with Chocolate Drizzle.

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Ginger Tea

$5.50+

Turmeric Tea

$5.50+

Tasty Drinks

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Organic Matcha & steamed milk.

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75+
Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$4.75+

Turmeric Root, Evergreen Tree Cinnamon & Steamed Milk. Topped with Cinnamon.

Iced Golden Milk

$4.75+

Iced Americano

$3.95+

Cold water over ice finished with a double-shot of our Organic Peruvian Espresso.

Chagaccino Latte

$4.75+

Iced Chagaccino Latte

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.95+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Cold Milk over ice finished with a double-shot of our Organic Peruvian Espresso.

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Drizzle, Ice, Cold Milk, & Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup topped with a double-shot of our Organic Peruvian Espresso.

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$4.75+
Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Chocolate Drizzle, Ice, Cold Milk, & Sugar-Free Chocolate Syrup topped with a double-shot of our Organic Peruvian Espresso.

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.95

16oz. Natural Spring Water. pH of 8.0+.

Harmless Coconut Water

Harmless Coconut Water

$5.99

Organic Coconut Water. 100% Juice. 8.75oz.

Kombucha (Bubbly Rose)

Kombucha (Bubbly Rose)

$5.99Out of stock
Kombucha (Passion Fruit)

Kombucha (Passion Fruit)

$5.99

16oz.

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.95

Sparkling Mineral Water. 8.5oz.

Sunny Culture (Blueberry)

Sunny Culture (Blueberry)

$5.99

16oz. Organic. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Caffeine-Free.

Sunny Culture (Ginger)

Sunny Culture (Ginger)

$5.99

16oz. Organic. Vegan. Gluten-Free. Caffeine-Free.

Classic Juices

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$7.95+

Celery Juice

$7.95+

Orange & Carrot Juice

$7.95+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$8.95+

Miscellaneous

Metal Straw

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crafted Food, Fresh Juices, & Organic Coffee!

Website

Location

8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL 33138

Directions

