Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Sins Gastrobar

242 Reviews

$$

9835 ne 2nd ave

Miami Shores, FL 33138

Popular Items

Ceasar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast
Gluttony Burger

Tiny Sins

Pork Belly Bites

$13.00

You So Cheesy Dough

$13.00

Provoleta

$13.00Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Green Plantain

$21.00

Hallucination Shrimps

$18.00

Empanadas

$10.00

Pork CASSAVA Fritters

$9.00

Edamame

$10.00

Bao Buns

$14.00

Tortilla Espanola

$14.00

Accompanied with slices of cantimpalo chorizo.

Chicharon De Pollo

$16.00

Guacamole And Chips

$12.00

The Chicken Balls

$14.00

Croquettas

$9.00

Naked Wings (12)

$18.00

Dirty Artichoke

$16.00

fish bites

$18.00Out of stock

Brisket Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Lunch Del Dia

$12.00Out of stock

No Regrets

Avocado & Hearts of Palm

$16.00

Kale & Quinoa

$15.00

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Olympia Salad

$15.00

Fruit platter

$12.00

Not Yet A Sinner

Daily Chef's Soup

$10.00

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

NY Steak Cracklings

$18.00

Homemade Telita Cheese

$16.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$24.00

Cheese Board

$30.00

Fried Desire

$20.00

Frito Mixto

$24.00Out of stock

Portobello Mushrooms

$16.00

Flat Bread

$12.00Out of stock

Forgiven Sins

Gluttony Burger

$22.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$24.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Beyond Meat Burger

$24.00

Lust Of The Lamb

$45.00

Skirt Steak 16 oz

$49.00

Meat Board

$120.00

2 Sausage

$12.00

40 Oz Tomahawk

$85.00

30 Oz Tomahawk

$70.00

NY Steak 14oz

$45.00Out of stock

12oz New York Steak

$40.00Out of stock

12oz Picanha

$32.00

Whole Picanha 45oz

$76.00

Filet Mignon 10

$55.00

New York 16 oZ

$48.00

Bone in Ribeye 16 Oz

$48.00

Bone In Ribeye 45 oz

$89.00

Flap Meat 12oz

$32.00

New York Steak 20 Oz

$50.00Out of stock

Ribeye 20 Oz

$46.00

Main Virtues

Slow Cooked Short Ribs

$38.00

Gnocchi with Shrimps and Scallops

$28.00

Black Linguini

$26.00

Salmon Risotto

$32.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$26.00

Cheese Risotto

$25.00

Whole Oven-Roasted Chicken

$52.00Out of stock

Half Oven-Roasted Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Sea Gems Linguine

$42.00

Indulgence

French Fries

$8.00

Truffled Parmesan Fries

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Potato Purée

$8.00

Sauteed Veggies

$8.00

House Mixed Salad

$8.00

Arepas

$3.00

Bread

$2.00

Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Side Of Cheese Risotto

$15.00

Sweet Corn Brûlée

$12.00

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

Side Of Avocado

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

2 Eggs Side

$4.00

Bacon Side

$4.00

Parmesan cheese side

$1.00

Side Of Steak

$11.00

Side Of Chicken

$7.00

Side Of Shrimp

$10.00

Truffle Oil

$3.00

Bread Sticks

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Dressing

$0.25

Xtra Sauce

$0.25

Mushroom Sauce

$3.00

popcorn

$3.00

Procuitto

$4.00

Grilled Corn Cob

$8.00Out of stock

Full of shhh tater tots

$14.00Out of stock

Sautee Onions

$3.00

Rice

$6.00

Sweet Plantain

$4.00

Black Beans

$8.00

Slice Tomatoe

$2.00

Guilty Pleasures

S'mores With a Twist

$14.00

Volcano Lava cake

$14.00

Hot brownie with Mantecado Ice cream

$12.00

Coconut 3 Leches

$14.00Out of stock

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$6.00

Scoop of Lemon Sorbet

$4.00

Churros

$13.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Banana Bread Pudding and Ice Cream

$12.00

Cake fee

$15.00

Sweet Sensation!

$18.00Out of stock

Caramel sea salt Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

Caramel Flan

$10.00Out of stock

Guava Creme Burlee

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Pudding

$14.00

1 Scoop Of Ice Cream

$4.00

Caramel Poprcorn cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Conceived Sins

Corvina - Aji Amarillo+ Passion Fruit Ceviche

$22.00

Trio Ceviche - Corvina, Octopus, Shrimp

$44.00

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

Special Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

Tuna Tataki

$30.00

Late Night

Pork Belly Bites

$13.00

Our Choice Of Croquettes

$10.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

NY Steak Cracklings

$18.00

Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Hallucination Shrimps

$18.00

Mango & Truffled Burrata

$22.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Nachos

$22.00

Provoleta

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Mollejas / Sweetbread

$12.00Out of stock

Slow Cooked Short Ribs

$38.00

Gnocchi

$27.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$26.00Out of stock

Aji Amarillo & Passion Fruit Ceviche

$18.00

Octopus Rings

$13.00

Deep Fried Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Specialty Bao Buns

$14.00

Wings specials

12 wings

$12.00

18 wings

$18.00

24 wings

$24.00

Kids Corner

Kids Cheese Burger - 8oz

$18.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Steak

$14.00

HH Dishes

Bao Buns

$14.00

Fried Desire

$20.00

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

Dirty Artichokes

$14.00

Our Choice Of Croquettes

$9.00

Devil Shrimps

$18.00Out of stock

Crab Tostones

$15.00

Fried Octopus Rings

$14.00Out of stock

Empanadas

$9.00

chicharron de pollo

$16.00

WHITES & ROSE

Simone, Rose, Cotes De Provence France 20

$12.00+

Biagio, Pinot Grigo, Italy 21

$11.00+

Italo Cescon, Pinot Grigio, Italy 19

$42.00

Balduzzi, Chardonnay, Chile 19

$10.00+

Bravium, Chardonnay, California 18

$52.00

Matua, Sauvignon, New Zealand 21

$11.00+

Ziata, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborugh 18

$67.00

Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc , 19

$49.00

Voga,, Moscato, Italy 18

$10.00+

Lagar De Bouza, Albarino, Spain 21

$12.00+

Fournier Sancerre, France 20

$85.00

Chateau- Saint - Maur Rose

$65.00

Ca' Bolani Dinner

$510.00

Chardonnay

$25.00

Harken Chardonnay 20

$10.00

Prosecco Zero

$56.00

SPARKLING

Golden Love, Brut, Chile

$9.00+

Freixenet Brut, New York.

$11.00+

Love Story , Prosecco

$12.00+

Bisol Jeio, Rosé Prosecco

$15.00+

Prosseco Zero

$56.00

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut, France

$87.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose, France

$150.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, France

$110.00

Don Perignon, France

$375.00

Gancia Moscato D'Asti 2014

$59.00

Rose Moet Imperial Brut

$185.00

Moet Imperial Brut, France

$165.00Out of stock

Veuve Du Vernay Rose

$10.00+Out of stock

REDS

Grayson Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon, California 18

$10.00+

Lion Tamer, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 17

$87.00

Unshackled by Prisoner, Cabernet Sauvignon, California 18

$56.00

Prisioner Cuttings, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa 17

$99.00

Buena Vista, Cabernet Sauvignon, California, Napa 16

$72.00

Joseph Phels, Cabernet Sauvignon, California 16

$136.00

Honig, Cabernet Sauvignon, California, Napa 16

$105.00

Antica, Cabernet Sauvignon, California, Napa 16

$140.00

Wine Package 25 Bottles

$750.00Out of stock

Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa 19

$209.00

Groth, Cabernet Sauvignon, California 16

$105.00

Juggernaut Cabernet, Californa 19

$52.00

Louis M. Martini Napa Valley 18

$96.00

Simi , Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Block Nine Pinot Noir Caidens, California 18

$11.00+

Belle Gloss, Pinot Noir, Las Alturas 19

$64.00

La Crema, Pinot Noir , Sonoma 18

$58.00

Portlandia , Pinot Noir, Oregon 19

$46.00

The Stag, Pinot Noir, 20

$52.00

Balduzzi , Merlot ,20

$10.00+

Nickel & Nickel, Merlot, Washington, Columbia Valley 16

$120.00

Oberon , Merlot , Napa Valley 18

$52.00

Vista Flores, By Catena

$11.00+

Catena, Malbec, Mendoza 17

$52.00

Catena ALTA, Malbec, Mendoza 15

$112.00

El Enemigo, Malbec, Argentina, 2017

$56.00

Federico Paternina Banda Azul Crianza, Rioja 16

$11.00+

Bodegas Emilio Moro, Ribera Del Duero 19

$61.00

Carlos Seres Gran Reserva, Blend, Spain 12

$53.00

Muruve, Tinta De Toro , Spain , 16

$94.00

Conde De Siruela , Spain , 2017

$68.00

Castello Di Albola, Chianti Classico 19

$13.00+

Caparzo, Brunello Di Montalcino, Italy 16

$99.00

Massolino, Nebbiolo Langhe

$59.00

Podere, Montepulciano D'abruzzo 2019

$44.00

Barolo, Massolino

$110.00

Neyers Left Bank, Bordeaux Merlot Blend, California, Napa 17

$67.00

Rodney Strong Symmetry, Bordeaux Blend, California, Sonoma 15

$99.00

Opus One, Bordeaux Blend, California, Napa 16

$395.00

Phelps Insignia, Bordeaux Red Blend, Napa Valley 16

$347.00

Blackboard Red Wine 2018

$48.00

Abstract, Orin Swift

$64.00

8 Years In Desert, Orin Swift

$74.00

Kir-Xinomavro, Greece 17

$45.00

E. Guigal, Cote Du Rhone, France 17

$46.00

Penfolds Shiraz, Mourvedre, Australia 13

$62.00

Coup De Foudre, Napa Valley 19

$165.00

Our Best Kept Sins

Belle Gloss, Las Alturas, California 18

$24.00

Massolino Langhe Nebbiolo, Piedmont, Italy 18

$22.00

Emilio Moro, Tempranillo, Ribera del Duero 17

$21.00

Pendfolds Shirah Mourvèdre, Australia 17

$23.00

EL Enemigo, Malbec, Mendoza/Argentina / 17

$20.00

Orin Swift, Abstract, California / 19

$22.00

Orin Swift, Eight Years In The Desert, Zinfandel Syrah, California / 18

$25.00

Buena Vista, Cabernet Sauvignon, California / 16

$25.00

Cuttings By Prisoner, Cabernet Sauvignon, California / 17

$28.00

Louis M. Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon, California / 18

$30.00

Honig, Cabernet Sauvignon, California / 16

$32.00

Package

Adolfo’s bday Drink Package

$65.00

P Sangria

P Passion Margarita

P BEER

P Wine PN

P Wine SB

P Wine Chard

P Wine Merlot

P Wine Cab

P Wine PG

T-Shirt

Cake Fee

$15.00

Tumbler

$25.00

Top Shelf

LN TITOS

$10.00

LN KETLE ONE

$10.00

LN BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$10.00

LN TANQUERAY

$10.00

LN FORDS GIN

$10.00

LN Bacardi

$10.00

LN Diplomatico

$10.00

LN Mijenta

$10.00

LN Don Fulano

$10.00

LN Mi Campo Blanco

$10.00

LN Mi Campo Repo

$10.00

LN LAJITAS MEZCAL

$10.00

LN BULLEIT BOURBON

$10.00

LN HIGH WEST

$10.00

LN JAMESON

$10.00

LN CHIVAS

$10.00

LN CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

LN DEWARS

$10.00

LN JACK DANIELS

$10.00

Wines

Sparkling Wine

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9835 ne 2nd ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138

Directions

