Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Sins Gastrobar
242 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9835 ne 2nd ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami Shores
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant