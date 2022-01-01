Miami gastropubs you'll love
Pisco y Nazca
8551 NW 5380 ST, DORAL
|Popular items
|Ceviche Mixto
|$19.00
Fish, shrimp, octopus, fried calamari, rocoto leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potato
|Chaufa de Mariscos
|$19.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
|Ceviche Cremoso
|$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD, CORAL GABLES
|Popular items
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
|Sauteed Garlic Shrimp
|$13.00
"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes
|Andalusian Gazpacho
|$6.50
Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup
PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN
5829 SW 73RD STREET, SOUTH MIAMI
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$15.99
|Fish n Chips
|$18.99
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$14.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sins Gastrobar
9835 ne 2nd ave, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|Mango & Truffled Burrata
|$22.00
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$18.00
|Gluttony Burger
|$22.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
5241 NW 87th Ave #D101, Doral
|Popular items
|Big Boss Roll
|$17.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, spicy sauce
|Bomb Roll
|$14.00
tempura shrimp, tuna, avocado—
topped with krab delight,
red tobiko roe, tempura flakes, eel
sauce, spicy mayo
|(w) Grilled Octopus Clay Pot
|$24.00
braised octopus with squid ink—tossed in
premium tamaki mai rice with bacon & asparagus
Pisco
8405 Mills Drive, #206, Miami
|Popular items
|CEVICHE TRADICIONAL
|$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
Candela Gastro Bar
900 s miami ave Suite 180, Miami
|Popular items
|Tostones
|$3.00
|Maduros
|$3.00