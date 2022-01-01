Buena Vista restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS
arepa.bar
169 NW 36th St, Miami
Popular items
Arepa Pelua (Carne Mechada & Cheese)
$10.25
Slow cooked Shredded Meat and Imported Gouda Cheese
Arepa Meat Lovers COMBO
$16.00
Arepa, Fries and Soda. Arepa with Grilled Steak, White Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and our Garlic/Cilantro Alioli
Arepa Princesa Pepiada (Reina, Steak and Cheese)
$14.25
Churrasco, Reina Pepiada and Gouda Cheese
Vista
5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Popular items
Profiterole
$8.00
Margherita
$15.00
Chicken Piccata
$19.00
SUSHI
Shokudo Miami
4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Popular items
Rainbow
$14.00
california topped with sashimi
New York Spicy Tuna
$13.00
masago, hot sesame oil, scallion, avocado, kewpie mayo, tempura flakes
Jalapeno Hamachi Roll
$15.00
hamachi (pacific yellowtail), roasted tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño and cilantro
Roots Miami Kava & Eatery
4400 NW 2nd Ave., Miami
Popular items
Double House Kava
$19.00
Ginger Shot
$3.00
Instant Kava 50g
$40.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Harry's Pizzeria
3918 N Miami Ave, Miami
Popular items
Mushroom Pizza
$17.00
cremini mushrooms, porcini cream, italico & fontina cheeses, parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks
$13.00
zesty pomodoro sauce
Crispy Polenta Fries
$10.00
with spicy ketchup
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Amazonica
5030 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Popular items
Coco Lima
$9.99
Classic Nutella Oblea
$4.99
Guava Maria
$9.99
Devia Juice Bar - Upper Buena Vista
184 NE 50th Terrace, Miami
Popular items
14
$8.00
Carrot, beet, apple
Cacao Bowl
$12.50
banana, topped with granola, cacao nibs, banana, almond butter, coconut flakes
Açaí Bowl
$11.50
Blended with banana and pineapple, topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, and coconut flakes.