Buena Vista restaurants you'll love

Go
Buena Vista restaurants
Toast

Buena Vista's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Buena Vista restaurants

arepa.bar image

HAMBURGERS

arepa.bar

169 NW 36th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arepa Pelua (Carne Mechada & Cheese)$10.25
Slow cooked Shredded Meat and Imported Gouda Cheese
Arepa Meat Lovers COMBO$16.00
Arepa, Fries and Soda. Arepa with Grilled Steak, White Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and our Garlic/Cilantro Alioli
Arepa Princesa Pepiada (Reina, Steak and Cheese)$14.25
Churrasco, Reina Pepiada and Gouda Cheese
More about arepa.bar
Vista image

 

Vista

5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Profiterole$8.00
Margherita$15.00
Chicken Piccata$19.00
More about Vista
Shokudo Miami image

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rainbow$14.00
california topped with sashimi
New York Spicy Tuna$13.00
masago, hot sesame oil, scallion, avocado, kewpie mayo, tempura flakes
Jalapeno Hamachi Roll$15.00
hamachi (pacific yellowtail), roasted tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño and cilantro
More about Shokudo Miami
Roots Miami Kava & Eatery image

 

Roots Miami Kava & Eatery

4400 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double House Kava$19.00
Ginger Shot$3.00
Instant Kava 50g$40.00
More about Roots Miami Kava & Eatery
Harry's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Harry's Pizzeria

3918 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Pizza$17.00
cremini mushrooms, porcini cream, italico & fontina cheeses, parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
zesty pomodoro sauce
Crispy Polenta Fries$10.00
with spicy ketchup
More about Harry's Pizzeria
Amazonica image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Amazonica

5030 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coco Lima$9.99
Classic Nutella Oblea$4.99
Guava Maria$9.99
More about Amazonica
Palat Miami image

 

Palat Miami

4702 NE 2nd ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Palat Miami
Restaurant banner

 

Devia Juice Bar - Upper Buena Vista

184 NE 50th Terrace, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14$8.00
Carrot, beet, apple
Cacao Bowl$12.50
banana, topped with granola, cacao nibs, banana, almond butter, coconut flakes
Açaí Bowl$11.50
Blended with banana and pineapple, topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, and coconut flakes.
More about Devia Juice Bar - Upper Buena Vista
Map

More near Buena Vista to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Omni

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Silver Bluff

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Shenandoah

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston