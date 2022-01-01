Little Havana restaurants you'll love

Must-try Little Havana restaurants

Cafe Kush image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe Kush

7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Avg 4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frita by Kush$16.00
Guava - Potato Stix - Bacon - Russian Dressing - Gruyere Cheese - Challah - French Fries
Steak Frites$28.00
8oz Hanger Steak - Creamy Peppercorn Sauce - French Fries
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean - Mushroom Patty - Jack Cheese - Dry Slaw - Tomato - Red Onion - Sour Cream - Guacamole - French Fries
Ball & Chain image

TACOS • TAPAS

Ball & Chain

1513 SW 8th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Ball & Chain Duo: 2 - 16oz Prebatched Cocktails$30.00
Our world famous cocktails made fresh to order. Includes 6 - 8 cocktails. Choice of: Mojito, Maracuya Punch, Miami Mule, Rosemary Lemonade, Pastelito Daiquiri, Calle 8 Old Fashioned & Guava Sangria
Jerk Roasted Chicken Wings$15.00
sweet & spicy scotch bonnet jelly
Quesadilla$12.00
house queso, pico de gallo, and ahi amarillo with your choice of +$2 roasted veggie, +$3 grilled chicken or beef short rib
Sanguich image

 

Sanguich

2057 SW 8 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croqueta Preparada$11.99
El Cubano$11.99
Mamey$5.50
Taquerias El Mexicano image

 

Taquerias El Mexicano

521 SW 8th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Elote Loco$6.50
Grilled corn, cojita cheese, chipotle mayo, tajin, cilantro
Pollo Taco$4.25
Chicken
Enchiladas$15.50
Three cheese enchiladas in red sauce, green sauce, or mole, served with rice and beans(chicken $2/steak $3)
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market

1952 West Flagler St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamari Frito$11.55
