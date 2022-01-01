Little Havana restaurants you'll love
Little Havana's top cuisines
Must-try Little Havana restaurants
More about Cafe Kush
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe Kush
7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Popular items
|Frita by Kush
|$16.00
Guava - Potato Stix - Bacon - Russian Dressing - Gruyere Cheese - Challah - French Fries
|Steak Frites
|$28.00
8oz Hanger Steak - Creamy Peppercorn Sauce - French Fries
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean - Mushroom Patty - Jack Cheese - Dry Slaw - Tomato - Red Onion - Sour Cream - Guacamole - French Fries
More about Ball & Chain
TACOS • TAPAS
Ball & Chain
1513 SW 8th St, Miami
|Popular items
|The Ball & Chain Duo: 2 - 16oz Prebatched Cocktails
|$30.00
Our world famous cocktails made fresh to order. Includes 6 - 8 cocktails. Choice of: Mojito, Maracuya Punch, Miami Mule, Rosemary Lemonade, Pastelito Daiquiri, Calle 8 Old Fashioned & Guava Sangria
|Jerk Roasted Chicken Wings
|$15.00
sweet & spicy scotch bonnet jelly
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
house queso, pico de gallo, and ahi amarillo with your choice of +$2 roasted veggie, +$3 grilled chicken or beef short rib
More about Sanguich
Sanguich
2057 SW 8 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Croqueta Preparada
|$11.99
|El Cubano
|$11.99
|Mamey
|$5.50
More about Taquerias El Mexicano
Taquerias El Mexicano
521 SW 8th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Elote Loco
|$6.50
Grilled corn, cojita cheese, chipotle mayo, tajin, cilantro
|Pollo Taco
|$4.25
Chicken
|Enchiladas
|$15.50
Three cheese enchiladas in red sauce, green sauce, or mole, served with rice and beans(chicken $2/steak $3)