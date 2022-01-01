Midtown restaurants you'll love
Midtown's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown restaurants
More about Thatch
Thatch
3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Almond Or Peanut Butter + Fruit
|$10.50
berries, bananas, cinnamon, hemp seeeds, raw honey
|Protein Guru
|$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$16.00
house-made gochujang, scallion, sesame
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Blackbrick
Blackbrick
3451 NE 1st Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Mian
|$25.00
House bucatini noodles, Sichuan pork, peanut
|Hunan Chicken
|$25.00
Chicken, jalapeño & Sichuan peppercorn
|Fried Chicken Dumpling "Miami Style"
|$13.00
Garlic, spices, sweet & sour sauce - 4 per order
More about Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
3401 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$6.00
|Smoked Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
|1LB Baby Back Ribs
|$26.00
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Crunchy Tuna
|$20.00
avocado, spicy tempura
flakes, sweet chili
|Brussels
|$14.00
sweet soy, aged balsamic, orange segment
|Goat Cheese Croquettes
|$12.00
guava jam
More about Negroni
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
Negroni
3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Ravioli
|$20.00
Short ribs ravioli in a creamy sauce with prosciutto, grape tomatoes, basil, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese.
|Maki Ebi Teri
|$19.00
Grilled shrimps and cream cheese covered with salmon, lime tataki and teriyaki sauce.
|Spicy Mayo
|$1.00
More about La Latina
TAPAS
La Latina
3509 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Cachapa
|$10.98
Corn pancake & De Mano Cheese
|Catira Arepa
|$9.75
Shredded Chicken & Cheese
|Beef Pabellón Arepa
|$10.75
Shedded Beef, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
More about Salumeria 104 - Midtown
Salumeria 104 - Midtown
3451 Northeast 1st Avenue #104, Miami
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
House-made tagliatelle with classic Bolognese sauce
|Cavatelli Mushrooms
|$21.00
House-made ricotta cheese cavatelli with Organic Pioppini mushrooms.
|Milanese
|$30.00
Pork chop milanese served with arugula, tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$7.50
Served on our thick-sliced, multi-grain, sourdough bread
|CYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$1.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich
|TBA Sandwich
Turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes and dijon mustard on sourdough bread
More about Spris Artisan Pizza - Midtown
Spris Artisan Pizza - Midtown
3201 N Miami Ave #102, Miami
|Popular items
|FIOR DI LATTE MARGHERITA
|$15.50
Fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
|GENOVESE
|$14.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, black olives**, garlic, pesto sauce
|HAWAIANA
|$16.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple