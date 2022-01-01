Midtown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Midtown restaurants

Thatch image

 

Thatch

3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Or Peanut Butter + Fruit$10.50
berries, bananas, cinnamon, hemp seeeds, raw honey
Protein Guru$13.00
acai berry, blueberry, banana, almond butter, maca, cinnamon, vanilla protein, almond mylk
Crispy Cauliflower$16.00
house-made gochujang, scallion, sesame
More about Thatch
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Blackbrick image

 

Blackbrick

3451 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dan Dan Mian$25.00
House bucatini noodles, Sichuan pork, peanut
Hunan Chicken$25.00
Chicken, jalapeño & Sichuan peppercorn
Fried Chicken Dumpling "Miami Style"$13.00
Garlic, spices, sweet & sour sauce - 4 per order
More about Blackbrick
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami image

 

Society BBQ - Midtown Miami

3401 N Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Waffle Fries$6.00
Smoked Mac and Cheese$7.00
1LB Baby Back Ribs$26.00
More about Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
SUGARCANE raw bar grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunchy Tuna$20.00
avocado, spicy tempura
flakes, sweet chili
Brussels$14.00
sweet soy, aged balsamic, orange segment
Goat Cheese Croquettes$12.00
guava jam
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Negroni image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Negroni

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ravioli$20.00
Short ribs ravioli in a creamy sauce with prosciutto, grape tomatoes, basil, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese.
Maki Ebi Teri$19.00
Grilled shrimps and cream cheese covered with salmon, lime tataki and teriyaki sauce.
Spicy Mayo$1.00
More about Negroni
La Latina image

TAPAS

La Latina

3509 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cachapa$10.98
Corn pancake & De Mano Cheese
Catira Arepa$9.75
Shredded Chicken & Cheese
Beef Pabellón Arepa$10.75
Shedded Beef, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
More about La Latina
Salumeria 104 - Midtown image

 

Salumeria 104 - Midtown

3451 Northeast 1st Avenue #104, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
House-made tagliatelle with classic Bolognese sauce
Cavatelli Mushrooms$21.00
House-made ricotta cheese cavatelli with Organic Pioppini mushrooms.
Milanese$30.00
Pork chop milanese served with arugula, tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Salumeria 104 - Midtown
Angelina’s Coffee and Juice image

 

Angelina’s Coffee and Juice

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$7.50
Served on our thick-sliced, multi-grain, sourdough bread
CYO Breakfast Sandwich$1.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich
TBA Sandwich
Turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes and dijon mustard on sourdough bread
More about Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

3401 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 3.9 (30 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM
The Vegan Choice image

 

The Vegan Choice

3301 NE 1st Avenue #103-1,, Maimi Dade

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Vegan Choice
The Sylvester image

 

The Sylvester

3456 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Sylvester
Victory image

 

Victory

3252 NE 1st Ave unit 107, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Victory
Mau image

 

Mau

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mau
Restaurant banner

 

Spris Artisan Pizza - Midtown

3201 N Miami Ave #102, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FIOR DI LATTE MARGHERITA$15.50
Fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
GENOVESE$14.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, black olives**, garlic, pesto sauce
HAWAIANA$16.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple
More about Spris Artisan Pizza - Midtown

