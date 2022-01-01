Midtown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Midtown

SUGARCANE raw bar grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunchy Tuna$20.00
avocado, spicy tempura
flakes, sweet chili
Brussels$14.00
sweet soy, aged balsamic, orange segment
Goat Cheese Croquettes$12.00
guava jam
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Negroni image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Negroni

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ravioli$20.00
Short ribs ravioli in a creamy sauce with prosciutto, grape tomatoes, basil, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese.
Maki Ebi Teri$19.00
Grilled shrimps and cream cheese covered with salmon, lime tataki and teriyaki sauce.
Spicy Mayo$1.00
More about Negroni
Salumeria 104 - Midtown image

 

Salumeria 104 - Midtown

3451 Northeast 1st Avenue #104, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
House-made tagliatelle with classic Bolognese sauce
Cavatelli Mushrooms$21.00
House-made ricotta cheese cavatelli with Organic Pioppini mushrooms.
Milanese$30.00
Pork chop milanese served with arugula, tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Salumeria 104 - Midtown
The Sylvester image

 

The Sylvester

3456 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Sylvester
Victory image

 

Victory

3252 NE 1st Ave unit 107, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Victory
Mau image

 

Mau

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mau

