Coconut Grove restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Coconut Grove
Coconut Grove restaurants are warm, friendly spaces that you won't want to leave in a hurry. There's a lovely restaurant at almost every corner in Coconut Grove. Classic American staples like burgers, sandwiches, home fries, and beer are great for kicking back with friends. Try out other cuisines such as traditional Indian food featuring timeless dishes like chicken tikka masala, lamb vindaloo, vegetable samosas, and plenty of delicious curries. If you're looking for Italian food, expect the menu to be seafood-inspired. There you’ll find clam-stuffed pasta and Italian-style crab meat tartare. French restaurants in Coconut Grove are intimate and feature traditional bistro dishes like escargot and chicken fricassee.
Desserts are plentiful in Coconut Grove, with interesting ice cream flavors like honey-lavender, guava, cheese, or even mango-habanero. Try out the scrumptious fresh baked pies, cookies, and cakes at homegrown Coconut Grove bakeries. Diet-conscious diners have more than enough restaurant choices for healthy wraps, sandwiches, and salads. Many Coconut Grove restaurants offer vegan and vegetarian options. For that fine dining experience on a special day, you will find caviar-topped Alfredo pasta, Milanese-style snapper, and sweet king crab. Take your time to sample Coconut Grove restaurants for an unforgettable experience, no matter the occasion.
Coconut Grove's top cuisines
Must-try Coconut Grove restaurants
PASTA
Strada in the Grove
3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Fettuccine al Ragu
|$22.00
fettuccine pasta with chunky old fashioned meat ragu bolognese
|Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini
|$24.00
homemade pappardelle in a truffle porcini mushroom cream sauce
|Paillard di Pollo
|$27.00
pounded chicken breast grilled and served with endive, arugula and radicchio salad, citrus dressing. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
LoKal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
|Frita By Kush
|$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
|The Classic
|$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
Farinelli 1937
3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Pollo Alla Parmigiana
|$29.00
pan seared breaded chicken breast, baked with mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, parmigiano. served with penne al pomodoro
|Pizza Margherita
|$13.00
pomodoro sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, basil
|Pizza Parma
|$18.00
pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto crudo, shaved parmigiano
Jaguar Restaurant
3067 Grand Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|STEAK TACOS
|$20.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
|FISH TACOS
|$20.00
grilled mahi, slaw, chipotle aoili
|CELIA'S SALAD
|$14.00
iceberg & romaine, black bean vinagrette with tomato, cilantro, jalapenos, avocado, peppers and crispy tortilla
Harry's Pizzeria
2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Short Rib Pizza
|$19.00
slow roasted short rib, caramelized onion, fontina, gruyere, arugula
|Harry's Chopped Salad
|$14.00
romaine, tomatoes, white beans, farro, red onions, fennel, carrot, kalamata olives, creamy lemon dressing
|Crispy Polenta Fries
|$11.00
spicy ketchup
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
|Brick Roasted Half Chicken
|$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
Lulu in the Grove
3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|FRIES
|$6.00
skinny
|ASPARAGUS
|$6.00
w/ grilled onions
|SALMON FILLET
|$17.00
grilled | fennel sauce
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Homemade Horchata
|$6.00
Served with paleta de horchata
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, cheese, queso cotija and chile de arbol
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada topped with pineapple, onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
PLANTA Queen
3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE FRIED RICE
|$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
|BANG BANG BROCCOLI
|$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
|CRISPY RICE
|$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)
Meraki Greek Bistro
3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Artichoke Salad
|$12.00
Arugula, Romaine, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Shaved Parmesan, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Lamb Gyro Pita
|$9.00
Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, and fries.
|Chicken Gyro Pita
|$9.00
Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries.
GreenStreet Café
3468 Main Highway, Miami
|Popular items
|SALMON SALAD
|$21.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic
|CHEESEBURGER
|$17.00
Angus ground beef | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | homemade bun
Loretta and The Butcher
3195 commodore plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|BRANZINO
|$35.00
Grilled Whole Butterflied Boneless Mediterranean Seabass, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt
|EMPANADAS X 2
|$11.00
Two Choices of empanada Chicken, Beef, or Spinach and Cheese
|RISOTTO DE ASPARRAGUS EN PORTOBELLO
|$27.00
Arborio Rice, Pecorino Romano, Grilled, Portobello, Asparagus, Truffle
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Yeyo Salad with Chicken
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
|The LoKal
|$16.00
In-House Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion and Honey Mustard
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Sour Cream, on a Honey Wheat Bun
KRÜS KITCHEN
3413 Main Highway, Miami
|Popular items
|Quinoa Salad
|$16.00
Not your normal quinoa salad. Figs, pumpkin seeds, kale, cherry tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, turmeric honey dressing. Great lunch or dinner salad for 1.
(VE, GF)
|Crunchy Greens Salad
|$16.00
Seasonal greens from our friends of Imagine Farms, toasted bread & anchovy dressing, hazelnut and parmigiano. Great for adding onto the grilled half chicken.
|Grass-fed Pastrami Sandwich
|$22.00
Home-made and house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, ginger chile emulsion, gouda. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
3015 Grand Ave Suite 165, Miami
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
|Mushrooms
|$11.90
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms
|Claudio
|$17.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side