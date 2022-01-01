Coconut Grove restaurants you'll love

Coconut Grove restaurants are warm, friendly spaces that you won't want to leave in a hurry. There's a lovely restaurant at almost every corner in Coconut Grove. Classic American staples like burgers, sandwiches, home fries, and beer are great for kicking back with friends. Try out other cuisines such as traditional Indian food featuring timeless dishes like chicken tikka masala, lamb vindaloo, vegetable samosas, and plenty of delicious curries. If you're looking for Italian food, expect the menu to be seafood-inspired. There you’ll find clam-stuffed pasta and Italian-style crab meat tartare. French restaurants in Coconut Grove are intimate and feature traditional bistro dishes like escargot and chicken fricassee.

Desserts are plentiful in Coconut Grove, with interesting ice cream flavors like honey-lavender, guava, cheese, or even mango-habanero. Try out the scrumptious fresh baked pies, cookies, and cakes at homegrown Coconut Grove bakeries. Diet-conscious diners have more than enough restaurant choices for healthy wraps, sandwiches, and salads. Many Coconut Grove restaurants offer vegan and vegetarian options. For that fine dining experience on a special day, you will find caviar-topped Alfredo pasta, Milanese-style snapper, and sweet king crab. Take your time to sample Coconut Grove restaurants for an unforgettable experience, no matter the occasion.

Pizza
Must-try Coconut Grove restaurants

Strada in the Grove image

PASTA

Strada in the Grove

3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccine al Ragu$22.00
fettuccine pasta with chunky old fashioned meat ragu bolognese
Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini$24.00
homemade pappardelle in a truffle porcini mushroom cream sauce
Paillard di Pollo$27.00
pounded chicken breast grilled and served with endive, arugula and radicchio salad, citrus dressing. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
More about Strada in the Grove
LoKal image

 

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Frita By Kush$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
The Classic$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
More about LoKal
Farinelli 1937 image

 

Farinelli 1937

3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Alla Parmigiana$29.00
pan seared breaded chicken breast, baked with mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, parmigiano. served with penne al pomodoro
Pizza Margherita$13.00
pomodoro sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, basil
Pizza Parma$18.00
pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto crudo, shaved parmigiano
More about Farinelli 1937
Jaguar Restaurant image

 

Jaguar Restaurant

3067 Grand Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK TACOS$20.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
FISH TACOS$20.00
grilled mahi, slaw, chipotle aoili
CELIA'S SALAD$14.00
iceberg & romaine, black bean vinagrette with tomato, cilantro, jalapenos, avocado, peppers and crispy tortilla
More about Jaguar Restaurant
Harry's Pizzeria image

 

Harry's Pizzeria

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Pizza$19.00
slow roasted short rib, caramelized onion, fontina, gruyere, arugula
Harry's Chopped Salad$14.00
romaine, tomatoes, white beans, farro, red onions, fennel, carrot, kalamata olives, creamy lemon dressing
Crispy Polenta Fries$11.00
spicy ketchup
More about Harry's Pizzeria
Glass & Vine image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Road, Miami

Avg 4.2 (3330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
Brick Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
More about Glass & Vine
Lulu in the Grove image

 

Lulu in the Grove

3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FRIES$6.00
skinny
ASPARAGUS$6.00
w/ grilled onions
SALMON FILLET$17.00
grilled | fennel sauce
More about Lulu in the Grove
Taco Way image

 

Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Homemade Horchata$6.00
Served with paleta de horchata
Tortilla Soup$7.00
Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, cheese, queso cotija and chile de arbol
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada topped with pineapple, onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
More about Taco Way
PLANTA Queen image

 

PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
BANG BANG BROCCOLI$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
CRISPY RICE$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
Meraki Greek Bistro image

 

Meraki Greek Bistro

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke Salad$12.00
Arugula, Romaine, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Shaved Parmesan, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lamb Gyro Pita$9.00
Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, and fries.
Chicken Gyro Pita$9.00
Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries.
More about Meraki Greek Bistro
GreenStreet Café image

 

GreenStreet Café

3468 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SALMON SALAD$21.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic
SALMON SALAD$19.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic vinaigrette
CHEESEBURGER$17.00
Angus ground beef | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | homemade bun
More about GreenStreet Café
Loretta and The Butcher image

 

Loretta and The Butcher

3195 commodore plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BRANZINO$35.00
Grilled Whole Butterflied Boneless Mediterranean Seabass, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt
EMPANADAS X 2$11.00
Two Choices of empanada Chicken, Beef, or Spinach and Cheese
RISOTTO DE ASPARRAGUS EN PORTOBELLO$27.00
Arborio Rice, Pecorino Romano, Grilled, Portobello, Asparagus, Truffle
More about Loretta and The Butcher
Kush By Spillover image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yeyo Salad with Chicken$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
The LoKal$16.00
In-House Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion and Honey Mustard
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Sour Cream, on a Honey Wheat Bun
More about Kush By Spillover
Restaurant banner

 

KRÜS KITCHEN

3413 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quinoa Salad$16.00
Not your normal quinoa salad. Figs, pumpkin seeds, kale, cherry tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, turmeric honey dressing. Great lunch or dinner salad for 1.
(VE, GF)
Crunchy Greens Salad$16.00
Seasonal greens from our friends of Imagine Farms, toasted bread & anchovy dressing, hazelnut and parmigiano. Great for adding onto the grilled half chicken.
Grass-fed Pastrami Sandwich$22.00
Home-made and house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, ginger chile emulsion, gouda. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.
More about KRÜS KITCHEN
Restaurant banner

 

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

3015 Grand Ave Suite 165, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$10.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Mushrooms$11.90
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms
Claudio$17.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

