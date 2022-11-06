Restaurant header imageView gallery

PLANTA Queen Coconut Grove





3015 Grand Avenue

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Order Again

Popular Items

BANG BANG BROCCOLI*
THE SUSHI BOX
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE*

16 OZ COCKTAILS

SAKE TO ME, 16 oz 20% ABV (Alcohol)

SAKE TO ME, 16 oz 20% ABV (Alcohol)

$40.00Out of stock

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Sake, Cointreau, Watermelon, Lime

HERB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, 16 oz 25% ABV (Alcohol)

HERB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, 16 oz 25% ABV (Alcohol)

$40.00Out of stock

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Thai Chili Infused Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Pineapple, Herb Syrup

MEZ-CAL ME MAYBE, 16 oz 25% ABV (Alcohol)

MEZ-CAL ME MAYBE, 16 oz 25% ABV (Alcohol)

$40.00Out of stock

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Mezcal, Ginger Liqueur, Passionfruit, Lime

KYU-KIKI, 16 oz 30% ABV (Alcohol)

KYU-KIKI, 16 oz 30% ABV (Alcohol)

$60.00Out of stock

Serves 5-6. Please enjoy over ice. Japanese Whiskey, Okinawan Black Sugar, Ginger And Angostura Bitters

COLD PRESSED JUICES

Supreme Green

Supreme Green

$12.00

Bok Choy, Kale, Celery, Spinach

Enter The Dragon

Enter The Dragon

$12.00Out of stock

Dragon Fruit, Pineapple, Coconut Water

Emperor Strikes Back

Emperor Strikes Back

$12.00Out of stock

Ginger, Limeade, Mint, Pure Cane Sugar

Picante Punch

Picante Punch

$12.00

carrot, orange, lime, cayenne

STILL & SPARKLING

Just Water

Just Water

$9.00

1 Liter, Still Water

Saratoga Sparkling

Saratoga Sparkling

$9.00

1 Liter, Sparkling Water

SUSHI

THE SUSHI BOX

THE SUSHI BOX

$40.00

Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice

AHI WATERMELON*

AHI WATERMELON*

$6.25

2 pieces. Ginger, Citrus Soya (Contains Soy)

EGGPLANT NIGIRI*

EGGPLANT NIGIRI*

$6.25

truffle miso

CRISPY RICE*

CRISPY RICE*

$15.75

Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)

TORCHED PRESSED SUSHI*

TORCHED PRESSED SUSHI*

$16.75

Avocado, Miso Truffle Glaze (Contains Soy)

CALIFORNIA ROLL*

CALIFORNIA ROLL*

$16.75

Hearts Of Palm, Avocado, Macadamia Nut, Toasted Coconut (Contains Soy And Nuts)

SPICY TUNA ROLL*

SPICY TUNA ROLL*

$15.75

Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)

RAINBOW ROLL*

RAINBOW ROLL*

$16.50

Ahi Watermelon, Slaw, Avocado, Gochujang, Peanuts (Contains Nuts)

DRAGON ROLL*

DRAGON ROLL*

$15.75

Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)

BAKED CRAB ROLL*

BAKED CRAB ROLL*

$16.50

Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)

CHILLED & RAW

BABY GEM SALAD*

BABY GEM SALAD*

$14.75

Orange, Avocado, Crispy Shallot, Plum Vinaigrette (Contains Gluten)

PAD THAI SLAW*

PAD THAI SLAW*

$18.25

Kelp Noodles, Cabbage, Radish, Papaya, Peppers, Coconut, Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)

QUEEN CAESAR*

QUEEN CAESAR*

$15.75

green papaya, kale, mushroom bacon, almond parmesan, yuba crisp

AVOCADO LIME TARTARE*

AVOCADO LIME TARTARE*

$18.50Out of stock

Beetroot 'tuna', pine nuts, capers, citrus soy, sesame oil, cilantro

SMALL PLATES

BAO SLIDER*

BAO SLIDER*

$6.25

Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)

JACKFRUIT WINGS*

JACKFRUIT WINGS*

$9.25

yuba, sesame soy glaze, nuoc cham sauce

WONTON SOUP*

WONTON SOUP*

$9.25

Miso, Cilantro, Ginger, Sesame (Contains Gluten)

BANG BANG BROCCOLI*

BANG BANG BROCCOLI*

$13.75

Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)

EDAMAME*

EDAMAME*

$8.25Out of stock

Maldon Sea Salt (Contains Soy)

CAULIFLOWER TOTS*

CAULIFLOWER TOTS*

$11.75

Truffle Almond Parmesan, Lemon Aioli (Contains Nuts)

JAPANESE SWEET POTATO*

JAPANESE SWEET POTATO*

$12.50

Sweet Potato, Kimchi, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Chili Flakes, Cilantro, Thai Basil, Miso Mayo (Contains Soy)

SPRING ROLLS*

SPRING ROLLS*

$10.25

Cabbage, Taro, Shiitake, Cilantro, Sweet & Sour Sauce (Contains Gluten)

DUMPLINGS

GYOZA*

GYOZA*

$14.75

Pan Seared, Cabbage, Carrot, Cilantro, Mushroom, Spicy Sauce (Contains Gluten And Soy)

POTATO TRUFFLE*

POTATO TRUFFLE*

$14.75

Cabbage, Coconut Milk & Lemongrass Broth (Contains Gluten And Soy)

SPINACH & SHIITAKE*

SPINACH & SHIITAKE*

$14.75

Black Bean, Chili Ginger Vinaigrette (Contains Gluten And Soy)

SWEET CORN*

SWEET CORN*

$14.75

WOK & NOODLES

THAI CREAMED SPINACH*

THAI CREAMED SPINACH*

$15.75

Coconut Milk, Curry, Tofu, Crispy Onions

GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER*

GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER*

$14.25

Sesame, Sweet Chili (Contains Soy)

SINGAPORE NOODLES*

SINGAPORE NOODLES*

$18.75

curry, kale, yuba, peppers, cilantro, bacon bits

UDON NOODLES*

UDON NOODLES*

$25.50

Shaved Truffle, Truffle Mushroom Cream (Contains Gluten And Soy)

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*

$17.75

Curry Cashew, Goji Berries, Thai Basil (Contains Nuts)

TRUFFLE FRIED RICE*

TRUFFLE FRIED RICE*

$24.95

Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)

STEAMED RICE*

$4.00

Side of Steamed White Rice

DAN DAN NOODLES*

DAN DAN NOODLES*

$19.75

szechuan kamut, gai lan, coconut milk, cilantro

CHILI PEANUT NOODLES*

CHILI PEANUT NOODLES*

$22.95

hearts of palm, jackfruit, bok choy, sesame doubanjiang sauce, cilantro

BABY BOK CHOY*

BABY BOK CHOY*

$16.95

shiitake mushroom, garlic crisps, goji berries

DESSERTS

1/2 PINT SOFT SERVE*

1/2 PINT SOFT SERVE*

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla Soft Serve, made with Coconut and Oat Milk.

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE*

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE*

$14.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate brownie with hot fudge, vanilla soft serve and candied peanuts (Contains Gluten and Nuts)

MATCHA CHEESECAKE*

MATCHA CHEESECAKE*

$14.00

BEER

Wolffer Rose Cider, 12 oz (6.9% ABV)

Wolffer Rose Cider, 12 oz (6.9% ABV)

$14.00

Aromas of fresh-picked apple and lilac with hints of strawberries

Sapporo

$8.00

Asahi Dry

$8.00

Singha

$8.00

SAKE ONE CUP

Kirinzan One Cup, 180 ml (15% ABV)

Kirinzan One Cup, 180 ml (15% ABV)

$22.00

180 ml. Dry, clean, light bodied, well balanced, and velvety smooth, not crisp. Notes of hazelnut and toasted rice.

Aoki One Cup, 180 ml (15% ABV)

Aoki One Cup, 180 ml (15% ABV)

$24.00

180 ml. Very gentle nose made up of cream, rice, and a hint of wood aromas. A very dry, robust sake with a clean finish.

Housui One Cup, 180 ml (15% ABV)

Housui One Cup, 180 ml (15% ABV)

$20.00Out of stock

180 ml. Bright and crisp with subtle sweetness, earth, tons of umami. Pleasant and sweet aftertaste.

Nakagawa One Cup, 180 ml (15% ABV)

Nakagawa One Cup, 180 ml (15% ABV)

$24.00

180 ml. Notes of apple and citrus with a hint of spicy sweetness in the background.

BUBBLES & ROSE BOTTLES

BTL Prosecco Riondo, 750 ml (13% ABV)

$45.00

Veneto, Italy. Straw yellow color, joined with a fine perlage and a fruity Well-balanced structure, matched with its flavorful and aromatic fruity fragrance

BTL Rose Wölffer, 750 ml (13% ABV)

$52.00

Finca Wölffer Estate, Mendoza, Argentina 2019 An elegant and vibrant wine with beautiful aromas of citrus, ripe berry, peach and a hint of sundried grass

BTL Rose, Barton &Guister Cotes De Provence

$58.00

BTL Sparkling Rose, Lucien Albrecht 750 ml (13% ABV)

$60.00

Syltbar, Friuli, Italy. The 100% Merlot grapes give this Sparkling Rose a robust, round flavor. Elegant, complex, fresh and fruity, with slight notes of pomegranate and petals of dog rose, with fresh citrus, pomegranate, and lychee.

BTL Cremant D'Alsace, Extra Brut, Dom. Bechtold

$79.00Out of stock

BTL Champagne, Lanson

$98.00

WHITE BOTTLES

BTL Nautilus, 750 ml (13% ABV)

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2019 Intense lifted aromas of passionfruit and citrus peel and hints of honeydew melon.

BTL Forge Cellars, 750 ml (13% ABV)

$50.00

Dry Riesling, Seneca Lake, New York, 2018 Lively and unctuous, with a mix of clementine, nectarine and jasmine oil notes, backed by a pink grapefruit detail on the finish.

BTL Landmark, 750 ml (13% ABV)

$55.00

Chardonnay, Sonoma County, California 2018 Aromas of ripe lemon, apple, peach, butterscotch, chamomile, and lemongrass notes.

BTL GAVI, VILLA SPARINA

$43.00

BTL Pinot Gris, Kracher

$50.00

BTL Chardonnay, Chateau De Messey

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Trebbiano, Francesco Cirelli

$67.00

BTL Riesling, Seehof

$55.00

BTL Assyrtiko, GAI'A Monograph

$55.00

BTL Chablis, Domaine Jolly

$68.00

BTL Blanc De Morgex

$85.00

RED BOTTLES

BTL Yalumba Shiraz, 750 ml (14% ABV)

$40.00Out of stock

Organic Collection, South Australia, 2018 A medium-bodied Shiraz served chilled, with complex aromas and flavors of violets, lavender, blueberries, plums and forest floor.

BTL Bujanda Crianza, 750 ml (14% ABV)

$45.00

Torres Altos Ibéricos Crianza, Rioja, Spain, 2017 Intense and fragrant, with raspberry jam and green peppercorn aromas.

BTL Elouan, 750 ml (14% ABV)

$55.00

Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2017 Aromas of dried cherries and blackberry, high fruit notes with hints of vanilla and clove spice.

BTL Primus, 750 ml (15% ABV)

$60.00

Cabernet, Maipo Valley, Chile, 2016 Lively aromas of blackberry, blueberry and dried cherry intertwine with vanilla and cedar notes.

BTL Felino Viño, 750 ml (14% ABV)

$45.00

Malbec, Mendonza, Argentina, 2018 Aromas of black fruit reminiscent of fresh plum mixed with graphite notes.

BTL Duckhorn, 750 ml (15% ABV)

$60.00

Cabernet, Sonoma, California, 2017 layers of boysenberry, blackberry, plum and star anise, this wine showcases what we love about great Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon.

BTL Dom. Michel Magnien, 750 ml (15% ABV)

$90.00

Burgundy, France, 2018, Well -balanced and intensely aromatic wine, deep ruby red in color with notes of fresh red fruits and spice on the nose

BTL Freemark Abbey, 750 ml (15% ABV)

$110.00

Merlot, Napa Valley, California, 2017 Entry and finish are very smooth, with fruit resembling cherry and plum nuances. This

BTL Barbera, Villa Sparina

$41.00

BTL Tempranillo, Marques De Murrieta

$56.00

BTL Gamay, Chateau Le Puy

$68.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Notary Public

$77.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Boen

$56.00

BTL Bordeaux, Domaine Cluesel Roch

$60.00

BTL Cinsault, Rawull

$64.00

BTL Beaujolais, Chateau De La Chaize

$64.00

BTL Petit Verdot, Opaque

$68.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Led by Founder & CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder & Executive Chef David Lee, PLANTA Restaurants’ mission is to continuously expand the power of plant-based living by creating dining experiences that encourage guests to both let loose and feel nourished, balancing indulgence with wellness. At PLANTA’s restaurants, having a good time doesn’t equal treating the planet or your body poorly.

PLANTA Queen image
PLANTA Queen image
PLANTA Queen image

