Brickell restaurants you'll love

Toast

Brickell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Bagels
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Brickell restaurants

Issabella's image

 

Issabella's

901 S Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LIMES$0.79
Each
BEEF TOMATO$1.09
Each
BANANAS$0.85
Each
More about Issabella's
Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
05 Garlic Pork Loin
76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
More about Fourteen Eatery
Sproutz image

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wrap - Chicken Caesar$11.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
Poke - Tuna (raw)$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
Wrap - Pesto Chicken$12.99
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
More about Sproutz
Pilo's Street Tacos image

TACOS

Pilo's Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Miguelito Taco$10.99
The original flavorful chargrilled Arrachera skirt steak with cilantro and white onion on corn tortilla. Two per order.
Chips & Salsa$4.99
Basket of chips served with Pico De Gallo and Salsa La Clasica.
El Canijo Taco$10.99
Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.
More about Pilo's Street Tacos
Stanzione 87 image

 

Stanzione 87

87 sw 8th st miami fl, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buratta$15.00
Homemade mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, olive oil, post oven buratta 
Classic Pepperoni$16.00
cupping pepperoni, homemade mozzarella, parmigiano, olive oil
Red Smoke $16.00
"Amatriciana", proper bacon, red onion, homemade mozzarella, basil, pecorino, smoked mozzarella, stanzione hot sauce
More about Stanzione 87
Ojo de Agua image

 

Ojo de Agua

803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ACAI BOWL CHICO$14.00
ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL CHICO$14.00
ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL GRANDE$20.00
More about Ojo de Agua
My Ceviche image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
Balan's Bar & Brasserie image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Balan's Bar & Brasserie

901 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BENEDICT$15.95
Two poached eggs, hollandaise* sauce served on a toasted English muffin, breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
STEAK & EGGS$36.95
5oz Certified Angus Filet Mignon, truffle butter, 2 sunny side up eggs, French fries
OMELET$16.95
Classic or egg white Add two: Ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, spinach or mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
More about Balan's Bar & Brasserie
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.7 (2662 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maria$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Claudio$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine

1414 Brickell Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mix Dips$18.00
Lajme Eb Ayin$11.00
French Fries$6.00
More about Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
Baby Jane image

 

Baby Jane

500 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tonkotsu$15.00
CarrotGinger Salad$10.00
Shiro Shoyu$15.00
More about Baby Jane
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Ground Sirloin Lunch Special$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
Toasted Bagelry & Deli image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Toasted Bagelry & Deli

83 SW 8st, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hammocks Omelet$12.25
Veggies and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
Biscayne Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
Downtown Omelet$12.25
Meat and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
More about Toasted Bagelry & Deli
Sushiato image

 

Sushiato

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyozas$8.00
Pork or vegetables dumplings (fried or steamed)
Alaska Roll$11.00
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese
Falcon Roll$20.00
Salmon, shrimp tempura & cream cheese with Poseidon Salad (wakame & krab mix), crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce on top
More about Sushiato
Piola image

 

Piola

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fusilli Bianco Verde$16.00
Sautéed chicken, broccolini, cream and Parmesan cheese.
Penne Rosate$17.00
Smoked salmon, tomato sauce, cream and parsley.
Diavola$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and picy salami.
More about Piola
SoCal Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

SoCal Cantina

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3x Surf Taco$14.00
Guac and Chips$10.50
San Diego$4.50
More about SoCal Cantina
Happea's image

 

Happea's

1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CYO Bowl$12.97
Get Creative
Wynwood Bowl$14.97
Base: Spinach, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini & Mango Chutney • Toppings: Falafel, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle & Spicy Relish on the Side
Roasted Cauliflower$10.97
Roasted Cauliflower • Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Micro Greens
More about Happea's
Marabu image

 

Marabu

701 S Miami Ave, Brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croquetas$7.95
Choice of traditional ham, chicken, or bacalao croquettes served with cilantro mayo
Ropa Vieja Empanadas$10.00
Golden crispy pastry ﬁlled with ﬂank steak slow-braised in Marabu Criolla sauce with sweet peppers and onions served with chimichurri sauce.
Truffle Yuca Fries$8.00
Yuca fries tossed in truﬄe oil, parmesan cheese & rosemary, served with a cilantro aioli
More about Marabu
Latin Cafe 2000 image

 

Latin Cafe 2000

1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$9.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions.
Medianoche$6.49
Sweet Medianoche bread, bolo ham, pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles.
Empanada$1.89
Crispy Empanada filled with Beef, chicken, ham & cheese, or Rosa Vieja (Shredded Beef in Creole Sauce)
More about Latin Cafe 2000
Main pic

 

Coyo Taco - Brickell

1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
Al Pastor$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
Elote de Calle$5.00
corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin
More about Coyo Taco - Brickell
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush image

 

A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush

650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miami Blues$18.00
Blue cheese, lettuce, red onions, bacon, ketchup...
Cracker Cowboy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
(Voted best sandwich by some guy we know.) BBQ chicken, jack cheese, slaw, BBQ sauce. Served with a side...
Death Burger$18.00
Jack cheese, sauteed onions, jalapeños, BBQ...
More about A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
Pepito's Plaza image

 

Pepito's Plaza

901 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$20.00
Empanada Shredded Beef$3.75
Empanada Chicken$3.75
More about Pepito's Plaza
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bigeye Tuna Roll$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
More about Pubbelly Sushi
CH’I image

 

CH’I

701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Pork Buns$12.00
char siu pork tenderloin, cucumber, carrots, daikon, cilantro, Asian dressing
Panela Mongolian Beef$16.00
poblano pepper, broccoli, beef, sesame seeds, panela Mongolian sauce
Vegetable Dumplings$8.00
vegetable stuffed dumpling, leeks, carrots, bok choy, scallions, yuzu ponzu
More about CH’I
Cafe Bastille image

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CROISSANT SANDWICH$15.00
Brioche bun, cheddar scrambled eggs, avocado spread, bacon.
GREEN SALAD LEMON VINAIGRETTE$14.00
field green salad, fresh goat cheese, trail mix, strawberries, lemon honey vinaigrette.
WAFFLES & EGGS$18.00
2 belgian waffles topped with strawberries and blueberries, two eggs your style, bacon, maple syrup on side
More about Cafe Bastille
Sergio's Cuban image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergio's Cuban

40 SW 12th St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo a La Plancha$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Pan Con Bistec$10.49
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Cuban
Toscana Divino image

SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

Toscana Divino

900 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PROTEIN BOX$95.00
LAVA CAKE (VALRHONA MANJARI 64%)$9.00
CANNELLINI SIDE$8.00
More about Toscana Divino
Akashi Brickell image

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$9.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.
Rainbow$13.00
A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.
Dragon$12.50
Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.
More about Akashi Brickell
Barsecco image

 

Barsecco

1421 S MIAMI AVENUE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Atlantic Salmon$24.00
Pan-roasted fingerling potatoes / sautéed squash & zucchini strings / calabrian chili agri dolce
Tuna Tartare$19.00
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna / florida mango / hass avocado / sriracha aioli / sweet soy / sesame seeds
Fried Calamari$16.00
Golden fried calamari / san marzano basil pomodoro / aji amarillo aioli
More about Barsecco
Awa Miami @ Riverside image

 

Awa Miami @ Riverside

25 SE 5th st awa, brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VEGAN ROLL$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Mushroom
AWA POKE Veg$11.00
More about Awa Miami @ Riverside

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brickell

Tacos

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Fried Rice

Gyoza

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

More near Brickell to explore

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Little Haiti

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Flagami

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
