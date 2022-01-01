Brickell restaurants you'll love
Brickell's top cuisines
Must-try Brickell restaurants
Issabella's
901 S Miami Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|LIMES
|$0.79
Each
|BEEF TOMATO
|$1.09
Each
|BANANAS
|$0.85
Each
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|05 Garlic Pork Loin
|76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
|44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Popular items
|Wrap - Chicken Caesar
|$11.99
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in wrap of choice.
|Poke - Tuna (raw)
|$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, soy sauce.
|Wrap - Pesto Chicken
|$12.99
Chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
TACOS
Pilo's Street Tacos
28 SW 11th St, Miami
|Popular items
|El Miguelito Taco
|$10.99
The original flavorful chargrilled Arrachera skirt steak with cilantro and white onion on corn tortilla. Two per order.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.99
Basket of chips served with Pico De Gallo and Salsa La Clasica.
|El Canijo Taco
|$10.99
Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.
Stanzione 87
87 sw 8th st miami fl, miami
|Popular items
|Buratta
|$15.00
Homemade mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, olive oil, post oven buratta
|Classic Pepperoni
|$16.00
cupping pepperoni, homemade mozzarella, parmigiano, olive oil
|Red Smoke
|$16.00
"Amatriciana", proper bacon, red onion, homemade mozzarella, basil, pecorino, smoked mozzarella, stanzione hot sauce
Ojo de Agua
803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami
|Popular items
|ACAI BOWL CHICO
|$14.00
|ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL CHICO
|$14.00
|ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL GRANDE
|$20.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Three Tacos
|$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Burrito
|$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Balan's Bar & Brasserie
901 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|BENEDICT
|$15.95
Two poached eggs, hollandaise* sauce served on a toasted English muffin, breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
|STEAK & EGGS
|$36.95
5oz Certified Angus Filet Mignon, truffle butter, 2 sunny side up eggs, French fries
|OMELET
|$16.95
Classic or egg white Add two: Ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, spinach or mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Maria
|$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
|Claudio
|$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
1414 Brickell Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Mix Dips
|$18.00
|Lajme Eb Ayin
|$11.00
|French Fries
|$6.00
Baby Jane
500 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu
|$15.00
|CarrotGinger Salad
|$10.00
|Shiro Shoyu
|$15.00
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Ground Sirloin Lunch Special
|$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Toasted Bagelry & Deli
83 SW 8st, Miami
|Popular items
|Hammocks Omelet
|$12.25
Veggies and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
|Biscayne Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
|Downtown Omelet
|$12.25
Meat and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
Sushiato
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Gyozas
|$8.00
Pork or vegetables dumplings (fried or steamed)
|Alaska Roll
|$11.00
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese
|Falcon Roll
|$20.00
Salmon, shrimp tempura & cream cheese with Poseidon Salad (wakame & krab mix), crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce on top
Piola
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Fusilli Bianco Verde
|$16.00
Sautéed chicken, broccolini, cream and Parmesan cheese.
|Penne Rosate
|$17.00
Smoked salmon, tomato sauce, cream and parsley.
|Diavola
|$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and picy salami.
FRENCH FRIES
SoCal Cantina
1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|3x Surf Taco
|$14.00
|Guac and Chips
|$10.50
|San Diego
|$4.50
Happea's
1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami
|Popular items
|CYO Bowl
|$12.97
Get Creative
|Wynwood Bowl
|$14.97
Base: Spinach, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini & Mango Chutney • Toppings: Falafel, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle & Spicy Relish on the Side
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$10.97
Roasted Cauliflower • Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Micro Greens
Marabu
701 S Miami Ave, Brickell
|Popular items
|Croquetas
|$7.95
Choice of traditional ham, chicken, or bacalao croquettes served with cilantro mayo
|Ropa Vieja Empanadas
|$10.00
Golden crispy pastry ﬁlled with ﬂank steak slow-braised in Marabu Criolla sauce with sweet peppers and onions served with chimichurri sauce.
|Truffle Yuca Fries
|$8.00
Yuca fries tossed in truﬄe oil, parmesan cheese & rosemary, served with a cilantro aioli
Latin Cafe 2000
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions.
|Medianoche
|$6.49
Sweet Medianoche bread, bolo ham, pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles.
|Empanada
|$1.89
Crispy Empanada filled with Beef, chicken, ham & cheese, or Rosa Vieja (Shredded Beef in Creole Sauce)
Coyo Taco - Brickell
1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
|Al Pastor
|$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
|Elote de Calle
|$5.00
corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI
|Popular items
|Miami Blues
|$18.00
Blue cheese, lettuce, red onions, bacon, ketchup...
|Cracker Cowboy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
(Voted best sandwich by some guy we know.) BBQ chicken, jack cheese, slaw, BBQ sauce. Served with a side...
|Death Burger
|$18.00
Jack cheese, sauteed onions, jalapeños, BBQ...
Pepito's Plaza
901 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$20.00
|Empanada Shredded Beef
|$3.75
|Empanada Chicken
|$3.75
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Bigeye Tuna Roll
|$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
|Rockshrimp Tempura Roll
|$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
|Salmon
|$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
CH’I
701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B, Miami
|Popular items
|Roasted Pork Buns
|$12.00
char siu pork tenderloin, cucumber, carrots, daikon, cilantro, Asian dressing
|Panela Mongolian Beef
|$16.00
poblano pepper, broccoli, beef, sesame seeds, panela Mongolian sauce
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.00
vegetable stuffed dumpling, leeks, carrots, bok choy, scallions, yuzu ponzu
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|Popular items
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$15.00
Brioche bun, cheddar scrambled eggs, avocado spread, bacon.
|GREEN SALAD LEMON VINAIGRETTE
|$14.00
field green salad, fresh goat cheese, trail mix, strawberries, lemon honey vinaigrette.
|WAFFLES & EGGS
|$18.00
2 belgian waffles topped with strawberries and blueberries, two eggs your style, bacon, maple syrup on side
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergio's Cuban
40 SW 12th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
|Pan Con Bistec
|$10.49
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS
Toscana Divino
900 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|PROTEIN BOX
|$95.00
|LAVA CAKE (VALRHONA MANJARI 64%)
|$9.00
|CANNELLINI SIDE
|$8.00
Akashi Brickell
1063 Brickell Plz, Miami
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$9.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.
|Rainbow
|$13.00
A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.
|Dragon
|$12.50
Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Barsecco
1421 S MIAMI AVENUE, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Wild Atlantic Salmon
|$24.00
Pan-roasted fingerling potatoes / sautéed squash & zucchini strings / calabrian chili agri dolce
|Tuna Tartare
|$19.00
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna / florida mango / hass avocado / sriracha aioli / sweet soy / sesame seeds
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Golden fried calamari / san marzano basil pomodoro / aji amarillo aioli
