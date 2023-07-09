Akashi Brickell - Brickell

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Tuna Roll seaweed outside

Tuna Roll seaweed outside

$10.00
Alex Two

Alex Two

$18.99

Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad masago, cream cheese, topped with, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

Deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry. Combo


STARTERS

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.50
Miso Egg Drop Soup

Miso Egg Drop Soup

$7.00

Miso Udon Soup

$10.99

Edamame

$7.50

Spicy Edamame

$8.50
Truffle Edamame

Truffle Edamame

$9.00

Steamed soy bean.

Shishito Peppers W/Ponzu

$9.99
Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

Deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry. Combo

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.99

Steamed or fried.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$12.00

Grill Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$10.00
Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$14.00

Lightly fried.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab

$17.00

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Age Tofu

$9.00

Pork Harumaki

$9.00

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Baby Octopus

$12.00Out of stock

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.99

Steamed Bao Buns

$14.99

Yummy Baby

$11.99Out of stock

Appetizers From Sushi Chef

Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$30.00

A selection of fresh filet of tuna, salmon, and Yellowtail.

Usuzukuri

Usuzukuri

$19.00

Thin sliced Yellowtail, tuna, and salmon served with ponzu sauce.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$16.99

Lightly grilled tuna with ponzu sauce.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Akashis famous tuna tartare tossed with avocado with a little kick.

Tara's Tuna

Tara's Tuna

$15.00

Six pieces spicy tuna on a bed of crispy rice.

Salmon Toro Sushi App

Salmon Toro Sushi App

$19.00

Four pieces. Sushi seasoned seared salmon belly sushi.

SalmonToro Sashimi App

SalmonToro Sashimi App

$19.99

Seasoned seared salmon belly

Crab Salad Appetizer

Crab Salad Appetizer

$15.00

Krabmeat mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado, and sesame seeds.

Spicy Conch

Spicy Conch

$15.00Out of stock

Tender gold label conch served in spicy tangy and sweet vinaigrette and sesame seeds.

Spicy Octopus

Spicy Octopus

$17.99

Thinly sliced octopus served in spicy tangy and sweet vinaigrette and sesame seeds.

Screeming Tuna

Screeming Tuna

$15.99

Lightly seared tuna seasoned to perfection and served with hannya’s homemade sauce.

Tura's Yellotail

$16.00

Ceviche

$15.99

Otoro Crudo Appetizer

$25.99

Octopus Banadito

$15.99

Exotic Sushi Rolls

Mr. Mariano

Mr. Mariano

$18.99

Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad, masago, and cream cheese. Topped with baked salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, crunch.

Alex Two

Alex Two

$18.99

Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad masago, cream cheese, topped with, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.

Sexy Mommy

Sexy Mommy

$18.99

Rolled with tempura salmon, krab salad, and cream cheese masago. Topped with avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.

Curious Roll

$18.99

Rolled with masago wrapped with cream cheese, avocado, krab salad, and tempura shrimp, topped with sweet plantains and finished with a special spicy curry mayo, eel sauce and crunch

Jeff Roll

$21.99
Dragon

Dragon

$16.99

Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.

California Eel

California Eel

$16.00

Lots of BBQ eel on top of a California roll with spicy mayo. Comes with voss water or lipton iced tea.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$16.99

A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$18.99

Fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, eel sauce, masago, and seaweed outside.

Bagel

Bagel

$14.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.

Ebi Ten

Ebi Ten

$17.99

Shrimp tempura, krabstick avocado, spicy mayonnaise, sesame seeds, masago, and eel sauce.

Night & Day

Night & Day

$17.99

A roll served with half tuna and half eel, avocado, asparagus, masago, and sesame seeds.

Sexy Mermaid Roll

Sexy Mermaid Roll

$18.99

Rolled with spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with masago and seaweed salad.

Sunset Blvd

Sunset Blvd

$18.99

Tuna, salmon, white filet crabstick masago, avocado, and sesame seeds.

South Miami

South Miami

$17.99

Salmon, crabstick cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, cucumber, masago, and sesame seeds.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$17.99

Seaweed outside, raw scallops, masago, avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayonnaise.

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$11.00

Carrots, cucumber, asparagus, kampyo, and avocado.

Jennifer Roll

Jennifer Roll

$17.99

Krab salad roll with cream cheese. Topped with salmon and sesame seeds.

Alex Roll

Alex Roll

$16.99

Rolled with a mix of chopped tuna, masago, and spicy mayonnaise . Topped with crunch.

Jalapeno Roll

Jalapeno Roll

$17.99

Yellowtail or whitefish with sesame seeds.

Dane Two

Dane Two

$18.99

Chopped tuna, mesas, and krab salad with cream cheese inside. Topped with seasoned garlic tuna, eel sauce, and crunch.

Part Time Roll

Part Time Roll

$16.00

Rolled with fried whitefish, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy tuna, masago, eel sauce, and crunch.

California Roll

California Roll

$12.99
Rob Roll

Rob Roll

$17.99

Tuna Steak Roll

$17.99

Rolled with seared Tuna Steak, avocado, and scallions served with a special spicy sauce

Eel Logic Roll

Eel Logic Roll

$16.99
Tuna Roll seaweed outside

Tuna Roll seaweed outside

$10.00
"SPICY" Tuna Roll seaweed outside

"SPICY" Tuna Roll seaweed outside

$12.99

Avocado Roll

$9.99

Hannya Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Chicken Katzu Roll

$17.99

Hamachi Supreme

$24.99

Tropical Jungle Roll

$22.00

Salmon Seduction Roll

$21.99

Lemon Salmon Roll

$21.99

Volcano Roll

$21.99

Crazy Roll

$21.99

Two Timing Tuna Roll

$18.99

Crab My Tuna Roll

$18.99

Holy Crab Roll

$16.99

Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

$21.99

Hamachi Love Me Roll

$21.99

Acevichado Roll

$21.99

Tokyo Tuna Roll

$29.99

OTORO Roll

$19.99

Rock Shrimp Roll

$21.99

Dancing EEL

$17.99

Veggie Dragon Roll

$17.99

Plantapus

$19.99

Spicy Veggie Roll

$16.99

Salmon Roll

$12.99

Kappa Roll (Cucumber)

$9.99

Yellowtail Roll

$17.99

Sashimi and Sushi

Sashimi Mori

Sashimi Mori

$30.00

Variety of raw fish and shellfish. Served with miso soup or salad.

Tuna Sashimi

$32.00

Served with miso soup or salad.

Salmon Sashimi

$38.00

Served with miso soup or salad.

Lady's Finger

$29.99

Chirashi Bowl

$29.99

Sushi rice artistically. Topped with a variety of raw fish and shellfish. Served with miso soup or salad.

Tekka-don

$28.00

Mori-Awase

$29.99

Kaido Nigiri Sushi And Sashimi

$32.99

Dressed Premium Nigiri

$59.99

Chef's Selection Sushi & Sashimi

$119.99

Roll Lovers

$98.99

Love Boat for 4

$159.99

Emperor's Sashimi Mori

$38.99

Riceless Sushi Roll

Kani-Su

Kani-Su

$17.99

Krabstick, avocado, and masago rolled in thinly sliced cucumber with rice vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.

Jojo Roll

Jojo Roll

$19.99

Salmon, tuna, whitefish, masago, and avocado wrapped in cucumber served with special sauce.

Cuke Salmon

Cuke Salmon

$18.99

Avocado and masago rolled in cucumber with ponzu sauce.

Cuke Eel

Cuke Eel

$18.99

Eel, krabmeat, avocado, and masago rolled in cucumber with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Holt Roll

Holt Roll

$18.99

Riceless roll with tuna, salmon, crab salad, and avocado.

Salads

Green Salad

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots with your choice of Ginger or Honey Miso Dressing

Hiyashi Wakame

Hiyashi Wakame

$7.99

Cold seasoned seaweed.

Salmon's Dream Salad

Salmon's Dream Salad

$16.99

Bed of wakame , salmon, and avocados.

Tuna's Dream Salad

$16.99

Bed of wakame , tuna steak, and avocados.

Hannya Salad

$21.50

Neptuno Salad

$19.99

Special Green Salad With Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Rices

White Rice

White Rice

$3.50
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$5.50
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.50
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.50
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.50
Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice

Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.50

Brown Fried Rice

$6.00

Brown Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

Brown Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

Brown Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Beed/Chicken/Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.50

Temaki Cone Hand Rolls

Salmon & Cream Cheese Temaki

Salmon & Cream Cheese Temaki

$7.50
Eel Temaki

Eel Temaki

$9.50
Tuna Temaki

Tuna Temaki

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$8.50
Krab Salad Temaki

Krab Salad Temaki

$6.50
Yellowtail Tamaki

Yellowtail Tamaki

$8.50

Otoro Temaki

$13.50

Uni Temaki

$15.50

Waygu Beef Temaki

$13.50

Sushi A-La Carte

Tamago

$3.50

Krabmeat

$3.50

Conch

$3.50Out of stock

Octopus

$7.00

Sake Salmon

$4.00

Tuna

$5.00

Ebi Shrimp

$4.50

Unagi Eel

$8.00

Hamachi

$5.50

Yellowtail.

Ikura

$9.00

Salmon roe.

Ama Ebi

$7.00

Sweet shrimp.

Scallop

$7.00

Massago

$3.50

Tobiko

$4.00

Spicy Scallop

$7.00

White Tuna (Escolar)

$4.00

Ika Squid

$4.00

Uni Sea Urchin

$11.00

OToro Tuna

$10.00

Saba Mackerel

$4.00

Wagyu Beef

$10.00

Salmon Toro Nigiri

$6.00

Sashimi A-La Carte

Tamago Sashimi

Tamago Sashimi

$3.50

Kani Sashimi

$3.50

Crab meat

Conch Sashimi

Conch Sashimi

$3.50Out of stock
Tako Octopus Sashimi

Tako Octopus Sashimi

$7.00
Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$4.00
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$5.00
Shrimp Sashimi

Shrimp Sashimi

$4.50

Eel Sashimi

$8.00
Hamachi Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$5.50

Yellowtail

Ikura Salmon Sashimi

Ikura Salmon Sashimi

$9.00
Ama Ebi Sashimi

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$4.50

Sweet Shrimp

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$7.00

Massago Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$6.00

Waygu Beef Sashimi

$10.00

Uni Sea Urchin Sashii

$11.00Out of stock

Akami Tuna Sashimi

$5.00

SABA Sashimi

$4.00

IKA Squid Sashimi

$4.00

Hotate Scallops Sashimi

$7.00

Wagyu Beef Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon Toro SA

$6.00

Tokyo Tuna Specials

Chicken Teriyaki Stir-fry

Chicken Teriyaki Stir-fry

$21.99

Chicken Teriyaki, Sauteed with Onions, Mushrooms, and Teriyaki sauce cooked to perfection on the wok.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Lightly salted. Served with miso soup or salad.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Lightly fried filet of salmon. Served with miso soup or salad.

Chicken-Katsu

$21.00

Served with miso soup or salad.

Yasai-Itame

$15.99

Stir fried with fresh vegetables. Served with miso soup or salad.

Steak Teriyaki

$21.99

Chilean Seabass

$32.99

Grilled Salmon Lunch portion

$17.00

Chicken Katsu Lunch Portion

$17.00

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Portion

$17.00

Teriyaki Salmon Lunch portion

$17.00

Noodles

Stir Fried Udon With Vegetables

$18.99

Stir fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok to capture all the flavor!

Vegetable Yakisoba

Vegetable Yakisoba

$18.99
Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$22.49
Shrimp Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$24.49
Chicken Stir Fried Udon

Chicken Stir Fried Udon

$22.49

Shrimp Stir Fried Udon

$24.49

Chicken and Shrimp Stir Fried Udon

$24.49

Yasai-Itame Chicken

$18.50

Yasai-Itame Shrimp

$20.50

Chicken And Shrimp Yakisoba

$24.00

Beef Stir Fried Udon

$23.49

Beef Yakisoba

$24.99

Additions/ Sides

Rolls with Brown Rice

$1.00

Rolls Inside/ Out

$1.00

Rolls Without Rice

$2.50

Side Asparagus

$4.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Masago

$2.50

Extra Fish (In Roll)

$4.00

Extra Fish (On top of Roll)

$6.00

Rolls with Soy Paper

$2.50

Small Rolls with no Seaweed

$6.00

Large Rolls with no Seaweed

$6.00

Cucumber

$1.00

Scallions

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Eel Sauce (side)

$0.75

Spicy Mayo (Side)

$0.75

Ponsu

$0.75

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Shrimp Tempura

$11.50

Sweet Venigar

$0.75

Sesame Oil

$0.75

Kimchi

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Miso Dressing

$0.75

Jojo Sauce

$0.75

Katsu Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Lemon

$2.00

Shumai Sauce

$0.75

Chips

$2.00

Beverages

Evian Water 500ml

$3.95

San Pellegrino Water

$5.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite Zero

$3.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water bottle 750ml

$7.50

Acqua Panna bottle 750ml

$7.50

Ramune

$5.99

Orange Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery
Akashi Brickell image
Akashi Brickell image
Akashi Brickell image
Main pic

