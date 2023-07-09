Akashi Brickell - Brickell
No reviews yet
1063 Brickell Plz
Miami, FL 33131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
STARTERS
Miso Soup
Miso Egg Drop Soup
Miso Udon Soup
Edamame
Spicy Edamame
Truffle Edamame
Steamed soy bean.
Shishito Peppers W/Ponzu
Gyoza
Deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry. Combo
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed or fried.
Chicken Katsu
Grill Chicken
Chicken Teriyaki
Salmon Teriyaki
Lightly fried.
Grilled Salmon
Soft Shell Crab
Spring Rolls
Age Tofu
Pork Harumaki
Hamachi Kama
Baby Octopus
Dynamite Shrimp
Steamed Bao Buns
Yummy Baby
Appetizers From Sushi Chef
Sashimi Appetizer
A selection of fresh filet of tuna, salmon, and Yellowtail.
Usuzukuri
Thin sliced Yellowtail, tuna, and salmon served with ponzu sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly grilled tuna with ponzu sauce.
Tuna Tartare
Akashis famous tuna tartare tossed with avocado with a little kick.
Tara's Tuna
Six pieces spicy tuna on a bed of crispy rice.
Salmon Toro Sushi App
Four pieces. Sushi seasoned seared salmon belly sushi.
SalmonToro Sashimi App
Seasoned seared salmon belly
Crab Salad Appetizer
Krabmeat mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado, and sesame seeds.
Spicy Conch
Tender gold label conch served in spicy tangy and sweet vinaigrette and sesame seeds.
Spicy Octopus
Thinly sliced octopus served in spicy tangy and sweet vinaigrette and sesame seeds.
Screeming Tuna
Lightly seared tuna seasoned to perfection and served with hannya’s homemade sauce.
Tura's Yellotail
Ceviche
Otoro Crudo Appetizer
Octopus Banadito
Exotic Sushi Rolls
Mr. Mariano
Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad, masago, and cream cheese. Topped with baked salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, crunch.
Alex Two
Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad masago, cream cheese, topped with, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.
Sexy Mommy
Rolled with tempura salmon, krab salad, and cream cheese masago. Topped with avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.
Curious Roll
Rolled with masago wrapped with cream cheese, avocado, krab salad, and tempura shrimp, topped with sweet plantains and finished with a special spicy curry mayo, eel sauce and crunch
Jeff Roll
Dragon
Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.
California Eel
Lots of BBQ eel on top of a California roll with spicy mayo. Comes with voss water or lipton iced tea.
Rainbow
A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.
Spider Roll
Fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, avocado, eel sauce, masago, and seaweed outside.
Bagel
Salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.
Ebi Ten
Shrimp tempura, krabstick avocado, spicy mayonnaise, sesame seeds, masago, and eel sauce.
Night & Day
A roll served with half tuna and half eel, avocado, asparagus, masago, and sesame seeds.
Sexy Mermaid Roll
Rolled with spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with masago and seaweed salad.
Sunset Blvd
Tuna, salmon, white filet crabstick masago, avocado, and sesame seeds.
South Miami
Salmon, crabstick cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, cucumber, masago, and sesame seeds.
Dynamite Roll
Seaweed outside, raw scallops, masago, avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayonnaise.
Veggie Roll
Carrots, cucumber, asparagus, kampyo, and avocado.
Jennifer Roll
Krab salad roll with cream cheese. Topped with salmon and sesame seeds.
Alex Roll
Rolled with a mix of chopped tuna, masago, and spicy mayonnaise . Topped with crunch.
Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail or whitefish with sesame seeds.
Dane Two
Chopped tuna, mesas, and krab salad with cream cheese inside. Topped with seasoned garlic tuna, eel sauce, and crunch.
Part Time Roll
Rolled with fried whitefish, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy tuna, masago, eel sauce, and crunch.
California Roll
Rob Roll
Tuna Steak Roll
Rolled with seared Tuna Steak, avocado, and scallions served with a special spicy sauce
Eel Logic Roll
Tuna Roll seaweed outside
"SPICY" Tuna Roll seaweed outside
Avocado Roll
Hannya Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Chicken Katzu Roll
Hamachi Supreme
Tropical Jungle Roll
Salmon Seduction Roll
Lemon Salmon Roll
Volcano Roll
Crazy Roll
Two Timing Tuna Roll
Crab My Tuna Roll
Holy Crab Roll
Hamachi Jalapeno Roll
Hamachi Love Me Roll
Acevichado Roll
Tokyo Tuna Roll
OTORO Roll
Rock Shrimp Roll
Dancing EEL
Veggie Dragon Roll
Plantapus
Spicy Veggie Roll
Salmon Roll
Kappa Roll (Cucumber)
Yellowtail Roll
Sashimi and Sushi
Sashimi Mori
Variety of raw fish and shellfish. Served with miso soup or salad.
Tuna Sashimi
Served with miso soup or salad.
Salmon Sashimi
Served with miso soup or salad.
Lady's Finger
Chirashi Bowl
Sushi rice artistically. Topped with a variety of raw fish and shellfish. Served with miso soup or salad.
Tekka-don
Mori-Awase
Kaido Nigiri Sushi And Sashimi
Dressed Premium Nigiri
Chef's Selection Sushi & Sashimi
Roll Lovers
Love Boat for 4
Emperor's Sashimi Mori
Riceless Sushi Roll
Kani-Su
Krabstick, avocado, and masago rolled in thinly sliced cucumber with rice vinegar sauce and sesame seeds.
Jojo Roll
Salmon, tuna, whitefish, masago, and avocado wrapped in cucumber served with special sauce.
Cuke Salmon
Avocado and masago rolled in cucumber with ponzu sauce.
Cuke Eel
Eel, krabmeat, avocado, and masago rolled in cucumber with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Holt Roll
Riceless roll with tuna, salmon, crab salad, and avocado.
Salads
Green Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots with your choice of Ginger or Honey Miso Dressing
Hiyashi Wakame
Cold seasoned seaweed.
Salmon's Dream Salad
Bed of wakame , salmon, and avocados.
Tuna's Dream Salad
Bed of wakame , tuna steak, and avocados.
Hannya Salad
Neptuno Salad
Special Green Salad With Grilled Salmon
Rices
White Rice
Fried Rice
Brown Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice
Brown Fried Rice
Brown Chicken Fried Rice
Brown Shrimp Fried Rice
Brown Chicken and Shrimp Fried Rice
Sushi Rice
Beed/Chicken/Shrimp Fried Rice
Temaki Cone Hand Rolls
Sushi A-La Carte
Tamago
Krabmeat
Conch
Octopus
Sake Salmon
Tuna
Ebi Shrimp
Unagi Eel
Hamachi
Yellowtail.
Ikura
Salmon roe.
Ama Ebi
Sweet shrimp.
Scallop
Massago
Tobiko
Spicy Scallop
White Tuna (Escolar)
Ika Squid
Uni Sea Urchin
OToro Tuna
Saba Mackerel
Wagyu Beef
Salmon Toro Nigiri
Sashimi A-La Carte
Tamago Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Crab meat
Conch Sashimi
Tako Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
Ikura Salmon Sashimi
Ama Ebi Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp
Spicy Scallop Sashimi
Massago Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Waygu Beef Sashimi
Uni Sea Urchin Sashii
Akami Tuna Sashimi
SABA Sashimi
IKA Squid Sashimi
Hotate Scallops Sashimi
Wagyu Beef Sashimi
Salmon Toro SA
Tokyo Tuna Specials
Chicken Teriyaki Stir-fry
Chicken Teriyaki, Sauteed with Onions, Mushrooms, and Teriyaki sauce cooked to perfection on the wok.
Grilled Salmon
Lightly salted. Served with miso soup or salad.
Salmon Teriyaki
Lightly fried filet of salmon. Served with miso soup or salad.
Chicken-Katsu
Served with miso soup or salad.
Yasai-Itame
Stir fried with fresh vegetables. Served with miso soup or salad.
Steak Teriyaki
Chilean Seabass
Grilled Salmon Lunch portion
Chicken Katsu Lunch Portion
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Portion
Teriyaki Salmon Lunch portion
Noodles
Stir Fried Udon With Vegetables
Stir fried wheat noodles on a high temperature wok to capture all the flavor!
Vegetable Yakisoba
Chicken Yakisoba
Shrimp Yakisoba
Chicken Stir Fried Udon
Shrimp Stir Fried Udon
Chicken and Shrimp Stir Fried Udon
Yasai-Itame Chicken
Yasai-Itame Shrimp
Chicken And Shrimp Yakisoba
Beef Stir Fried Udon
Beef Yakisoba
Additions/ Sides
Rolls with Brown Rice
Rolls Inside/ Out
Rolls Without Rice
Side Asparagus
Side Jalapeno
Side Masago
Extra Fish (In Roll)
Extra Fish (On top of Roll)
Rolls with Soy Paper
Small Rolls with no Seaweed
Large Rolls with no Seaweed
Cucumber
Scallions
Lettuce
Cream Cheese
Side Avocado
Eel Sauce (side)
Spicy Mayo (Side)
Ponsu
Side Veggies
Side Shrimp Tempura
Sweet Venigar
Sesame Oil
Kimchi
Sriracha
Ginger Dressing
Miso Dressing
Jojo Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Lemon
Shumai Sauce
Chips
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1063 Brickell Plz, Miami, FL 33131