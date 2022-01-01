Little Haiti restaurants you'll love

Little Haiti's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Must-try Little Haiti restaurants

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Avg 4 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Andiamo Pizza$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Nunnis Homemade Meatballs$8.75
2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil
16" New Yorker Pizza$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
More about Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
Blue Collar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan.$26.00
Crispy boneless breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone, with angel hair pasta.
Shrimp & Grits.$18.00
Smoked bacon, cheese grits, New Orleans style "BBQ" sauce
Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast.$22.00
Marinated Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast with choice of two sides
More about Blue Collar
La Placita image

 

La Placita

6789 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miami Fish Taco$15.00
My Frita Cubana$15.00
Pan Con Lechón$15.00
More about La Placita
Restaurant banner

 

The Newyorker Miami

6500 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Newyorker Miami
