MARABU Cuban Coal-Fired Cuisine

701 S Miami Ave

Brickell, FL 33130

Appetizers

Croquetas

Croquetas

$10.00

Choice of traditional ham, chicken, or bacalao croquettes served with cilantro mayo

Tostones Rellenos de Ropa Vieja

$14.00

Stuﬀed plantain cups with Ropa Vieja

Tostones Rellenos de Picadillo Habanero

$13.00

Stuﬀed plantain cups with Picadillo Habanero.

Tostones Rellenos de Shrimp Enchilado

$14.00

Stuﬀed plantain cups with Shrimp enchilado

Ropa Vieja Empanadas

$10.00

Golden crispy pastry ﬁlled with ﬂank steak slow-braised in Marabu Criolla sauce with sweet peppers and onions served with chimichurri sauce.

Tostones Rellenos

$15.00

Stuﬀed plantain cups with your choice of: Picadillo Habanero, Ropa Vieja or Shrimp Enchilado.

Truffle Yuca Fries

$9.00

Yuca fries tossed in truﬄe oil, parmesan cheese & rosemary, served with a cilantro aioli

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Charred grill octopus with mojo Rojo sauce, served with charred eggplant salad

Ensaladita de Pepino

$9.00

Thin sliced fresh cucumber, radish, shallot & cucumber-cilantro vinaigrette

Ceviches & Crudos

Tuna Toston

$19.00

Crispy smashed plantain cup topped with yellowﬁn tuna picadillo, charred eggplant, pickled shallots, mojo rojo sauce and avocado puree

Tropical Ceviche

Tropical Ceviche

$18.00

Local ﬁsh & shrimp ceviche, mango, coconut, passion fruit, cilantro, plantain chips

Ceviche Carretillero

Ceviche Carretillero

$18.00

Fresh cut Corvina, Leche de Tigre, rocoto pepper, crispy fried calamari, sweet potato, giant Peruvian corn, crispy cancha corn

Salmon Tartare

Salmon Tartare

$18.00

Fresh cut salmon, avocado, Fresno chili, aji Amarillo, soy cured, chives

Salads & Soup

Chopped Salad

$16.00

A mixture of romaine and green lettuce, chickpeas, sweet plantains, tomato, avocado, radish, cucumber, red onion, farm cheese, plantain chips and cilantro dressing

Marabu House Salad

$16.00

Mesclun lettuce mix, avocado, cucumber, radish, red onion, chayote, orange segments, sunﬂower seeds with a lemon-oregano vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Bowls

Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Tuna tossed in red poke sauce. Served with avocado, rice, radish, seaweed salad, red pepper & sweet plantains.

Salmon Poke Bowl

$22.00

Salmon tossed in red poke sauce. Served with avocado, rice, radish, seaweed salad, red pepper & sweet plantains.

Ropa Vieja Bowl

$21.00

Braised & shredded flank steak served with cherry tomatoes, Florida avocado, cucumber, mixed greens, roasted red pepper & parsley. Served with cilantro dressing.

Traditional Cuban Bowl

$19.00

Roasted pork shoulder with moro rice, Florida tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, pork skin rind & parsley. Served with cilantro dressing.

Rotisserie Chicken Bowl

$19.00

Roasted Chicken breast, white rice, black beans, Florida avocado & tomatoes, cucumber, mixed greens, sweet plantains & parsley. Served with Cilantro aioli.

Fried Snapper Bowl

$22.00

Local fresh fried snapper, cherry tomatoes, sweet plantains, b/ack beans, white rice, roasted red peppers, mixed greens & Florida avocado with red mojo sour

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

A Cuban classic with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard served on pressed buttery Cuban bread. Served with french fries or salad

Prime Angus Burger

Prime Angus Burger

$19.00

Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles, served on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries or Salad

BBQ Cuban Burger

BBQ Cuban Burger

$19.00

Half pound Angus beef patty, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, applewood bacon, BBQ sauce, and pickles, served on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries or Salad

Pan con Lechon

Pan con Lechon

$18.00

Roasted pork with grilled onions served on a pressed buttery Cuban bread. Served with French Fries or Salad

Entrees

1/2 Coal Roasted Rotisserie Chicken

$26.00

Roasted mushrooms & potatoes, roasting jus

Branzino

Branzino

$47.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$28.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, and white wine. Served with white rice and sweet plantains

Coal Grilled Palomilla Steak

$26.00

Thin sliced top round steak with sauteed onions and lime. Served with white rice and black beans

Enchilado de Camarones

Enchilado de Camarones

$28.00

Shrimp stewed with onions and green peppers in our house Criolla sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantains

Florida Lobster

$65.00

Lechon Asado

$22.00

Slow oven roasted pork leg with Cuban mojo sauce. Served with moro rice and yuca

Norwegian Salmon

Norwegian Salmon

$28.00

Pan-seared Norwegian salmon, sour orange. Served with rice, maduros or salad

Picadillo a la Habanera

$22.00

Ground beef stewed in our house criolla sauce with raisins and Spanish olives. Served with white rice and black beans

Ropa Vieja

$24.00

Flank steak slow-braised in Marabu Criolla sauce with sweet peppers and onions served with white rice and black beans

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$39.00

Coal grilled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce, white rice and black beans

Tasajo over Tamal en Cazuela

Tasajo over Tamal en Cazuela

$28.00

Salt-cured short rib served over fresh corn puree, roasted peppers & Cuban-style tasajo glaze.

Vaca Frita

$27.00

Crispy shredded ﬂank steak, onion, garlic, parsley, sour orange. Served with white rice and black beans

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$22.00

Crispy griddled chicken topped with onions and Cuban mojo sauce. Served with white rice and black beans

Classic Sides

Black Beans

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Ripe Plantains

$6.00

sweet plantains

Fried Yuca

$6.00

Moro Rice

$6.00

Rice and beans

Seasonal Salad

$6.00

seasonal salad

Tamal

$6.00

Tostones

$6.00

Crispy green plantains

White Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Flan de Queso

Flan de Queso

$9.00

Goat cheese, Candied walnuts, amarena cherries, mint

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Mango – papaya salsa, passion fruit puree, vanilla ice cream

Cuatro Leches

Cuatro Leches

$9.00

Three milks soaked cake, dulce de leche ice cream, toasted meringue

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Crispy breaded chicken tenders, french fries

Mini Burger

$10.00

Angus beef, brioche bun, french fries

Kid Vaca Frita

$10.00

Crispy shredded flank steak, white rice, sweet plantains

Kid Croquetas

$10.00

Choice of ham or chicken croquettes, white rice, and sweet plantains

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Coal-Fired Cuban Cuisine

