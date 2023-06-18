Restaurant header imageView gallery

The River Oyster Bar

33 SE 7th St., Ste 100

Miami, FL 33131

Lunch Menu

APPETIZERS LUNCH

GAZPACHO ANDALUZ (L)

$8.00

ROASTED OYSTERS

$18.00

sofrito butter, manchego, chorizo

CEVICHE MIXTO

$26.00

snapper, shrimp, octopus

GOAT CHEESE CROQUETTES

$10.00

fig jam

SNAPPER TIRADITO

$18.00

aji amarillo, tomato ceviche

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$18.00

chili, soy, avocado, lava salt

GRILLED KING CRAB

$35.00

SNAPPER TARTARE

$16.00

wasabi tobiko

SALADS, SANDWICHES & POKE BOWLS

CHOPPED SALAD

$15.00

greens, vegetables, feta, sherry vinaigrette

ESCAROLE SALAD

$15.00

apple, pecans, grapes, gorgonzola vinaigrette

GEM LETTUCE

$15.00

SASHIMI BOWL

$18.00

FISH SANDWICH

$25.00

mahi-mahi, tomato ceviche, spicy aioli

TOGARASHI TUNA

$26.00

horseradish aioli, arugula, parmesan

CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

aged cheddar

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

pickles, herb-ranch dressing

LOBSTER BUN

$28.00

buttered brioche bun

CRAB CAKE PO'BOY

$22.00Out of stock

brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, remoulade

AHI POKE BOWL

$20.00

yellowfin tuna, sushi rice, avocado

SPICY SALMON BOWL

$18.00

brown rice, pickled cucumber, wakame, tobiko

SHRIMP BOWL

$18.00

sushi rice, market greens, edamame, avocado

CRAB BOWL

$24.00

mango slaw, wakame, avocado, sushi rice, spicy aioli, plantain

RED SNAPPER PONZU BOWL (Copy)

$18.00

sushi rice, kale, edamame, daikon, ccumber, ponzu dressing

SOFT SHELL CRAB PO'BOY

$22.00

LUNCH ENTREES

POT OF MUSSELS (L)

$22.00

coconut milk-lemongrass broth, crusty baguette

NO BUN SALMON BURGER

$18.00

stir fried bok choy, shiitake, carrot, sweet soy

LINGUINI & CLAMS

$26.00

chipotle adobo, crispy pork belly

THAI BABY BACK RIBS (L)

$18.00

fried brown rice, fried egg, kimchee pineapple

SHRIMP TACOS

$18.00

salsa, queso fresco, pickled red onions, avocado

SQUID INK SPAGHETTI FRA DIAVOLO

$28.00

squid, shrimp, scallop, ricotta salata, mint

BUTTERFLIED SNAPPER AVOCADO

$38.00

avocado-tomato salad

WHOLE SNAPPER CHINESE

$55.00

ponzu, steamed vegetables

SKIRT STEAK

$28.00

french fries, grilled vegetables, chimichurri

FISHERMAN'S STEW (L)

$25.00

shrimp, clams, mussels, octopus, black grouper, spicy shellfish broth

1.5# ROASTED MAINE LOBSTER

$55.00

chili-lime butter

SIMPLY PREPARED

GROUPER CART

$32.00

SALMON CART (L)

$30.00

SNAPPER FILET CART

$33.00

MAHI CART

$28.00

WHOLE SNAPPER CART

$48.00

WHOLE BRONZINO CART

$45.00

TUNA CART

$32.00

LUNCH SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

sea salt, rosemary

AVOCADO & TOMATO

$10.00

lemon vinaigrette

FRIED BROWN RICE

$6.00

CRAB FRIED RICE

$18.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS (L)

$10.00

parmesan

BROCCOLINI

$12.00

garlic, lemon, ricotta salata

SUSHI RICE

$4.00

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$3.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

Monday - Thai Fish Salad

$20.00

Tuesday - Lobster Ramen

$20.00Out of stock

Wednesday - Clams & Mussels Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Thursday - Grilled Mahi-Mahi

$20.00

Friday - Bucatini & Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Brunch Menu

EGGS

NY STYLE EGG SANDWICH

$15.00

fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT

$25.00

smoked salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise, salmon roe

SHAKSHUKA

$20.00

eggs baked in tomato-pepper stew, feta, avocado, crusty baguette

TRUFFLE OMELET

$26.00

chives, black truffle, cheddar, parmesan, home fried potatoes, toast

THE SOUTHERN

$20.00

two eggs, creamy grits, fried green tomato, bacon, sausage, buscuit

STEAK & EGGS

$30.00

pasture raised NY strip steak, home fries, toast

BRUNCH PLATES

AVOCADO TOAST

$20.00

poached egg, baby arugula, furikake on multi-grain toast

AVOCADO TOAST & LOBSTER

$30.00

brown butter lobster, poached egg, baby arugula, furikake on multi-grain toast

CINNAMON-PECAN FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

whipped cream

BLTA

$18.00

bacon, romaine, Homstead heirloom tomatoes, avocado

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

$18.00

cream cheese, tomato, onion, capers

SHRIMP & GRITS

$25.00

wild shrimp, bacon, creamy grits, tomacot-chili gravy

THAI BARBEQUED RIBS

$21.00

pickled cucumber salad

MOULES FRITES

$26.00

white wine-dijon broth, crispy sea salt-rosemary french fries

TAGLIATELLE & BLUE CRAB

$35.00

sea urchin butter

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$18.00

sauerkraut, swiss, Russian dressing, NY rye

BRUNCH SIDES

NUESKE'S THICK CUT BACON

$8.00

HOME FRIED POTATOES

$6.00

GRITS

$6.00

TOASTED BAGEL

$8.00

with cream cheese

TOAST

$8.00

multi grain or brioche with butter & jam

MIXED BERRIES

$15.00

Greek Yogurt, Low sugar Granola

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

sea salt, rosemary

BREAKFAST SAUSAGE

$8.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$8.00

remoulade

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

WHITE SANGRIA

$12.00

BROWN BUTTER ICED IRISH COFFEE

$15.00

LA COLADITA

$15.00

Flor de Cana 12yr Rum, espresso liquor, cold brew

COCONUT BREEZE

$16.00

vanilla vodka, coconut, lime

KOMBUCHA

$8.00

Remedy raspberry lemonade

BREAKFAST BEER

$10.00

Unbranded Guava Wheat

BLOODY MARY

$15.00

LYCHEE SPRITZ

$16.00

MIMOSA

$15.00

Dessert

Desserts

BLUEBERRY TART

$12.00

COCONUT CAKE

$15.00

ICE CREAM

$7.00

PANNA COTTA

$12.00

POT DE CREME

$10.00

SMORE'S TART

$12.00

SORBET

$6.00

TOFFEE CAKE

$12.00

NY CHEESECAKE

$12.00

Beverage

American Coffee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cappuccino Double

$8.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cortado Decaf

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$7.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso DBL

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

House Ginger Beer

$8.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Latte decaf

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Macchiato Decaf

$5.00

Monkey Business

$12.00

OJ

$6.00

Panna Still Water

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

River Colada

$10.00

Soda

$3.00

The Lyre's Spritz

$12.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Watermelon Juice

$7.00

Red Bull - Regular

$6.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$6.00

Red Bull - Watermelon

$6.00

Red Bull - Tropical

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Miami’s freshest seafood & classic bistro cuisine in an upscale, casual, & energetic atmosphere.

Website

Location

33 SE 7th St., Ste 100, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

