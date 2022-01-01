Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Brickell

Brickell restaurants
Brickell restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan GF Confetti Cake$8.49
Delicious vanilla birthday cake that is vegan + GF! Made w/almond flour, raw sugar, vegetable butter, vanilla extract and sprinkles.
Vegan Chocolate Cake$7.99
Delicious Vegan cake handmade by local baker Desserts for All. Almond Milk, Apple Cider Vinegar, Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Coconut Oil, Unsweetened Apple Sauce, Pure Vanilla Extract.
Carrot Cake$7.99
Famous carrot cake by local baker FIREMAN DEREK! Baked in-house, using fresh, locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients.
More about Sproutz
Balan's Bar & Brasserie image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Balan's Bar & Brasserie

901 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE$16.50
Uni aioli
More about Balan's Bar & Brasserie
Item pic

 

Latin Cafe 2000

1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coffee Cake$2.79
Grandpa's "The Original" Cinnamon, No Nuts No Dairy, Natural Coffee Cake
More about Latin Cafe 2000
Toscana Divino image

SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

Toscana Divino

900 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
LAVA CAKE (VALRHONA MANJARI 64%)$9.00
PISTACCHIO CAKE WITH RASBERRY$9.00
More about Toscana Divino

