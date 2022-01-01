Edgewater restaurants you'll love

Edgewater restaurants
Edgewater's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Edgewater restaurants

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
Combo I Salad$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
The Daily Creative Food Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Creative Food Co.

2001 Biscayne BLVD, Miami

Avg 4.3 (2202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miami Herald Chk Sand$12.79
ciabatta, breaded chicken, provolone, arugula salad, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Natalie's Fresh Squeezed OJ$3.69
16oz fresh squeezed
American Brk Wrap$9.09
plain wrap, scrambled eggs, apple smoked bacon, homefries, american cheese, tomato
More about The Daily Creative Food Co.
El Tiesto cafe image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

El Tiesto cafe

3023 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mofongo 2x1$16.00
Promocion solo Lunes y Viernes
French Fries$6.00
Mofongo$14.00
More about El Tiesto cafe
Amara at Paraiso image

 

Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Ceviche$23.00
coconut milk, aji amarillo, toasted corn
avocado
Tajin-Spiced Fries$10.00
avocado salsa, cotija, lime gf,nf
Grilled Chorizo$10.00
green tomatillo salsa gf,nf
More about Amara at Paraiso
Casablanca On The Bay image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casablanca On The Bay

1717 N Bayshore Dr, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp$31.00
Lobster & Shrimp Pasta$35.00
Side Fries
More about Casablanca On The Bay
