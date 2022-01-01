Edgewater restaurants you'll love
Edgewater's top cuisines
Must-try Edgewater restaurants
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|Combo I Salad
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh) served over a dinner portion of Greek salad.
More about The Daily Creative Food Co.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Creative Food Co.
2001 Biscayne BLVD, Miami
|Popular items
|Miami Herald Chk Sand
|$12.79
ciabatta, breaded chicken, provolone, arugula salad, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
|Natalie's Fresh Squeezed OJ
|$3.69
16oz fresh squeezed
|American Brk Wrap
|$9.09
plain wrap, scrambled eggs, apple smoked bacon, homefries, american cheese, tomato
More about El Tiesto cafe
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
El Tiesto cafe
3023 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Mofongo 2x1
|$16.00
Promocion solo Lunes y Viernes
|French Fries
|$6.00
|Mofongo
|$14.00
More about Amara at Paraiso
Amara at Paraiso
3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Fish Ceviche
|$23.00
coconut milk, aji amarillo, toasted corn
avocado
|Tajin-Spiced Fries
|$10.00
avocado salsa, cotija, lime gf,nf
|Grilled Chorizo
|$10.00
green tomatillo salsa gf,nf