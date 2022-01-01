Brickell Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Brickell restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Brickell

My Ceviche image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
Happea's image

 

Happea's

1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CYO Bowl$12.97
Get Creative
Wynwood Bowl$14.97
Base: Spinach, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini & Mango Chutney • Toppings: Falafel, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle & Spicy Relish on the Side
Roasted Cauliflower$10.97
Roasted Cauliflower • Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Micro Greens
More about Happea's
Marabu image

 

Marabu

701 S Miami Ave, Brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croquetas$7.95
Choice of traditional ham, chicken, or bacalao croquettes served with cilantro mayo
Ropa Vieja Empanadas$10.00
Golden crispy pastry ﬁlled with ﬂank steak slow-braised in Marabu Criolla sauce with sweet peppers and onions served with chimichurri sauce.
Truffle Yuca Fries$8.00
Yuca fries tossed in truﬄe oil, parmesan cheese & rosemary, served with a cilantro aioli
More about Marabu
Latin Cafe 2000 image

 

Latin Cafe 2000

1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$9.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions.
Medianoche$6.49
Sweet Medianoche bread, bolo ham, pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles.
Empanada$1.89
Crispy Empanada filled with Beef, chicken, ham & cheese, or Rosa Vieja (Shredded Beef in Creole Sauce)
More about Latin Cafe 2000
Pepito's Plaza image

 

Pepito's Plaza

901 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$20.00
Empanada Shredded Beef$3.75
Empanada Chicken$3.75
More about Pepito's Plaza
CH’I image

 

CH’I

701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Pork Buns$12.00
char siu pork tenderloin, cucumber, carrots, daikon, cilantro, Asian dressing
Panela Mongolian Beef$16.00
poblano pepper, broccoli, beef, sesame seeds, panela Mongolian sauce
Vegetable Dumplings$8.00
vegetable stuffed dumpling, leeks, carrots, bok choy, scallions, yuzu ponzu
More about CH’I
Sergio's Cuban image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergio's Cuban

40 SW 12th St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo a La Plancha$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Pan Con Bistec$10.49
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Cuban

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brickell

Tacos

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Fried Rice

Gyoza

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Map

More near Brickell to explore

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Little Haiti

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Flagami

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston