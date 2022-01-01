Brickell Latin American restaurants you'll love
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Three Tacos
|$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Burrito
|$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Happea's
1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami
|Popular items
|CYO Bowl
|$12.97
Get Creative
|Wynwood Bowl
|$14.97
Base: Spinach, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini & Mango Chutney • Toppings: Falafel, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle & Spicy Relish on the Side
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$10.97
Roasted Cauliflower • Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Micro Greens
Marabu
701 S Miami Ave, Brickell
|Popular items
|Croquetas
|$7.95
Choice of traditional ham, chicken, or bacalao croquettes served with cilantro mayo
|Ropa Vieja Empanadas
|$10.00
Golden crispy pastry ﬁlled with ﬂank steak slow-braised in Marabu Criolla sauce with sweet peppers and onions served with chimichurri sauce.
|Truffle Yuca Fries
|$8.00
Yuca fries tossed in truﬄe oil, parmesan cheese & rosemary, served with a cilantro aioli
Latin Cafe 2000
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions.
|Medianoche
|$6.49
Sweet Medianoche bread, bolo ham, pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles.
|Empanada
|$1.89
Crispy Empanada filled with Beef, chicken, ham & cheese, or Rosa Vieja (Shredded Beef in Creole Sauce)
Pepito's Plaza
901 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$20.00
|Empanada Shredded Beef
|$3.75
|Empanada Chicken
|$3.75
CH’I
701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B, Miami
|Popular items
|Roasted Pork Buns
|$12.00
char siu pork tenderloin, cucumber, carrots, daikon, cilantro, Asian dressing
|Panela Mongolian Beef
|$16.00
poblano pepper, broccoli, beef, sesame seeds, panela Mongolian sauce
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.00
vegetable stuffed dumpling, leeks, carrots, bok choy, scallions, yuzu ponzu
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergio's Cuban
40 SW 12th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
|Pan Con Bistec
|$10.49
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros