PM Fish & Steak House
We are a restaurant group with more than 25 years of experience.
Inspired by the nostalgia of the finest Argentine cuisine, we developed this superior concept with distinguished architectural design, highest quality dishes, impeccable service and enviable locations.
We set ourselves apart having the most select meats, fish and seafood, carefully prepared with the Argentine flavor so well known in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a cosmopolitan ambience with an informal though elegant atmosphere
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
1453 S. MIAMI AVENUE • $$$
1453 S. MIAMI AVENUE
Miami FL
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
