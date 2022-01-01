Go
Toast

PM Fish & Steak House

We are a restaurant group with more than 25 years of experience.
Inspired by the nostalgia of the finest Argentine cuisine, we developed this superior concept with distinguished architectural design, highest quality dishes, impeccable service and enviable locations.
We set ourselves apart having the most select meats, fish and seafood, carefully prepared with the Argentine flavor so well known in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a cosmopolitan ambience with an informal though elegant atmosphere

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

1453 S. MIAMI AVENUE • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1453 S. MIAMI AVENUE

Miami FL

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sergio's Cuban

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Novecento

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Candela Gastro Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crazy About You

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston