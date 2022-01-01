Go
Toast

My Ceviche

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

1250 S Miami Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)

Popular Items

Ceviche Medium$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Coconut Water$3.99
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1250 S Miami Ave

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Candela Gastro Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sergio's Cuban

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piola

No reviews yet

In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.

Novecento

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston