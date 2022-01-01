Toasted Bagelry & Deli imageView gallery

Toasted Bagelry & Deli Brickell

1,513 Reviews

$

83 SW 8st

Miami, FL 33130

Order Again

Grilled Sandwiches

Crispy Midtown

Crispy Midtown

$19.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with lean bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese and mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana

Miami Style Ruben PASTRAMI

Miami Style Ruben PASTRAMI

$19.49

Very lean pastrami, melted imported Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing

Stoneman Douglas Melt

Stoneman Douglas Melt

$19.49

Homemade tuna salad and tomato with melted imported Swiss cheese served open face on a bagel

The Alton BLT

The Alton BLT

$19.49

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served on toasted white bread with hellman's mayonnaise

The Heat Wrap

The Heat Wrap

$19.49

Grilled chicken thrown in with spicy Buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, sliced tomato and cool ranch dressing. Served with potato chips or banana

The Rickenbacker

The Rickenbacker

$19.49

Grilled chicken with a medley of grilled vegetables, roasted peppers with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chips or banana

West Ave. Cheese Steak

West Ave. Cheese Steak

$19.49

Grilled steak, sauteed green peppers, onions, melted American cheese

Deli Sandwiches

Buenavista Sandwich

Buenavista Sandwich

$18.49

Cooked deluxe ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with oil and vinegar. Served with potato chips or banana

Venetian Sandwich

Venetian Sandwich

$18.49

Roasted red pepper, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato with our homemade veggie cream cheese and chipotle mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana

Normandi Lox

Normandi Lox

$19.99

Philadelphia cream cheese, nova lox, tomato, onions and capers served on a fresh bagel. Served with potato chips or banana

Miracle Avacado Wrap

Miracle Avacado Wrap

$19.49

Oven gold roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, American cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo. Served with potato chips or banana

Biscayne Chicken Sandwich

Biscayne Chicken Sandwich

$18.49

Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana

Fisher Island Salad Sandwich

Fisher Island Salad Sandwich

$18.49

Homemade white fish, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with potato chips or banana

South Point Tuna

South Point Tuna

$18.49

Homemade tuna, tomato, avocado and green Pesto. Served with potato chips or banana.

Flagler Egg Salad Sandwich

Flagler Egg Salad Sandwich

$18.49

Homemade egg salad and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana

Paninis

Peacock Panini

Peacock Panini

$18.49

Oven gold roasted turkey, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato served on grilled panini bread

Lincoln Rd. Panini

Lincoln Rd. Panini

$18.49

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and pesto served on grilled panini bread

Grand Tuscan Panini

Grand Tuscan Panini

$18.49

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, spinach and sun dried tomato served on grilled panini bread

Salads

Grove Salad

Grove Salad

$19.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cranberries, walnuts and fresh mozzarella cheese with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Olympia Salad

Olympia Salad

$19.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, black olives, onions, feta cheese with oil and vinegar dressing

Orange Bowl Salad

Orange Bowl Salad

$19.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, walnuts, Mandarin oranges and Chinese noodles with our special Asian dressing

Biltmore Caesar Salad

Biltmore Caesar Salad

$19.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, cheese tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing

Sides

Chips

Chips

$3.24
Banana

Banana

$2.24
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.74
Side of Avocado

Side of Avocado

$3.74
Side of Tomato

Side of Tomato

$3.49

Side of Onions

$3.49

Home Fries

$7.99

Bagels

Single

Single

$2.75
Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$13.75
Dozen

Dozen

$22.99
Bagel with Butter

Bagel with Butter

$3.99
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$6.25
Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese

Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese

$7.75
Bagel with Lox Cream Cheese

Bagel with Lox Cream Cheese

$9.25

Spreads

Single - Plain Cream Cheese

Single - Plain Cream Cheese

$3.49

Single Flavored Cream Cheese

$4.49
Single - Lox Cream Cheese

Single - Lox Cream Cheese

$5.75
1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese

1/2 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$9.49

1/2 Flavored Cream Cheese

$10.49
1/2 lb Lox Cream Cheese

1/2 lb Lox Cream Cheese

$12.75
1 lb Plain Cream Cheese

1 lb Plain Cream Cheese

$14.99

1 lb Flavored Cream Cheese

$18.49
1 lb Lox Cream Cheese

1 lb Lox Cream Cheese

$21.49

1/2 lb Butter

$7.99

Croissants

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.49

Freshly Baked, buttery, flaky original croissant

Nutella Chocolate Croissant

Nutella Chocolate Croissant

$6.49
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.49
Guava & Cheese Croissant

Guava & Cheese Croissant

$6.49

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.99

Small Black and White Cookie

$3.49

Large Black and White Cookie

$5.49

Muffins

Blueberry and Cream Cheese Muffin

Blueberry and Cream Cheese Muffin

$5.24
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.24

Toasted Blueberry Muffin with Butter

$5.74

Toasted Double Chocolate Chip Muffin with Butter

$5.74

Crumb Cakes

Chocolate Crumb Cake

$6.99

Vanilla Crumb Cake

$6.99

Refreshments

Dasani

Dasani

$3.49
Perrier

Perrier

$4.49
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.49
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$4.49
Fresh Squeezed OJ

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.49
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$6.49
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.49
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.49
Snapple

Snapple

$4.49
Soda

Soda

$4.49
Nesquik

Nesquik

$4.49
Gatorade

Gatorade

$4.49
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.49

Coffee bar

Blended Frappuccino

$7.99
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.25
Colada

Colada

$4.49

Cortadito

$4.49

Double Espresso

$3.99
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$6.99
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$4.49
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.49

Iced Latte

$6.25
Latte

Latte

$6.25
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.49
Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.74

Smoothies - Banana

$7.49

Smoothies - Strawberry

$7.49

Smoothies - Strawberry banana

$7.49

Homemade Salads

1/2 lb Egg Salad

1/2 lb Egg Salad

$11.49

Homemade Egg Salad

1 lb Egg Salad

1 lb Egg Salad

$19.49

Homemade Egg Salad

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$12.75

Homemade Chicken Salad. Grilled and shredded chicken, mayonnaise, fresh apple & dill

1 lb Chicken Salad

1 lb Chicken Salad

$22.99

Homemade Chicken Salad. Grilled and shredded chicken, mayonnaise, fresh apple & dill

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

$14.99

Homemade Tuna Salad. Tuna, mayonnaise, celery, cranberries, honey mustard and olive oil

1 lb Tuna Salad

1 lb Tuna Salad

$25.49

Homemade Tuna Salad. Tuna, mayonnaise, celery, cranberries, honey mustard and olive oil

1/2 lb Whitefish Salad

1/2 lb Whitefish Salad

$14.99

Homemade Whitefish Salad

1 lb Whitefish Salad

1 lb Whitefish Salad

$25.49

Homemade Whitefish Salad

Catering

Catch a Tiger by the Tail

Catch a Tiger by the Tail

$114.99

Serves 10-12 people Includes -4 half Tiger Tail Sandwiches, 6 assorted bagels, 4 assorted muffins, sample of 4 different cream cheeses & 1/2 lb of our signature chicken salad. OJ and Coffee are extra

Continental Breakfast

Continental Breakfast

$89.99

Serves 10-12 people Breakfast for the office or the family. Assortment of (8) Bagels, (4) muffins, 1/2 lb of Cream Cheese, large catering OJ & large catering Coffee

Toasted Coffee (Catering 96oz)

Toasted Coffee (Catering 96oz)

$29.99
Toasted Iced Coffee (Catering 96oz)

Toasted Iced Coffee (Catering 96oz)

$29.99
Toasted Fresh OJ (Catering 96oz)

Toasted Fresh OJ (Catering 96oz)

$34.99
Small Fruit Bowl

Small Fruit Bowl

$34.99
Medium Fruit Bowl

Medium Fruit Bowl

$54.99
Large Fruit Bowl

Large Fruit Bowl

$74.99
Pastry Platter

Pastry Platter

$65.49
Lox Platter

Lox Platter

$154.99
Sm Salad

Sm Salad

$54.99
Lg Salad

Lg Salad

$74.99

1/2 Lb Fresh Lox

$39.99

1 Lb Fresh Lox

$64.99
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

83 SW 8st, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

Toasted Bagelry & Deli image

