Brickell sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Brickell

Sushiato image

 

Sushiato

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyozas$8.00
Pork or vegetables dumplings (fried or steamed)
Alaska Roll$11.00
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese
Falcon Roll$20.00
Salmon, shrimp tempura & cream cheese with Poseidon Salad (wakame & krab mix), crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce on top
More about Sushiato
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bigeye Tuna Roll$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Akashi Brickell image

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$9.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.
Rainbow$13.00
A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.
Dragon$12.50
Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.
More about Akashi Brickell
Awa Miami @ Riverside image

 

Awa Miami @ Riverside

25 SE 5th st awa, brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VEGAN ROLL$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Mushroom
AWA POKE Veg$11.00
More about Awa Miami @ Riverside

