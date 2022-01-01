Brickell sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Brickell
More about Sushiato
Sushiato
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Gyozas
|$8.00
Pork or vegetables dumplings (fried or steamed)
|Alaska Roll
|$11.00
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese
|Falcon Roll
|$20.00
Salmon, shrimp tempura & cream cheese with Poseidon Salad (wakame & krab mix), crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce on top
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Bigeye Tuna Roll
|$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
|Rockshrimp Tempura Roll
|$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
|Salmon
|$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
More about Akashi Brickell
Akashi Brickell
1063 Brickell Plz, Miami
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$9.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.
|Rainbow
|$13.00
A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.
|Dragon
|$12.50
Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.