Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaori Modern Asian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

871 South Miami Avenue

Miami, FL 33130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

RAW

Hiramasa

$24.00

Chutoro Tartare

$30.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$29.00

Beef Tartare

$24.00

Oyster 1/2 Dozen

$26.00

STARTERS

Miso Cucumber Salad

$16.00

Local Lettuce Greens

$21.00

Wagyu & Foie Gras Gyozas

$32.00

Grouper Tempura

$24.00

Seasonal Mushrooms

$20.00

Seared Scallops

$31.00

Tempura Stuffed Squash Blossoms

$28.00Out of stock

MAINS

Maine Lobster

$95.00

Miyazaki A5 Strip Loin

Tougarashi Fries, Demiglazed

Pan Seared Local Fish

$41.00

Udon Noodles

$31.00

Beef Tenderloin

$64.00

Bibimbap

$36.00

Whole Red Snapper Tempura

$85.00

Kan-Kan Pork Chop

$105.00

32oz Ribeye

$145.00Out of stock

Australian Wagyu Strip

$110.00

EXTRAS

Jeow Som

$5.00

White Rice

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Extra Bao Bun

$3.00

Dashi Tapioca Crisp

$6.00

Black Rice Cracker

$6.00

Popcorn

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$8.00

Kimchi

$8.00

DESSERT

Cake Cutting Fee Per Slice

$5.00

Coconut Panna Cotta

$14.00

Ube Flan

$14.00

Caramel Namelaka

$16.00

Pavlova

$13.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$6.00

Tonka-Coffee Ice Cream

$6.00

Strawberries & Cream Ice Cream

$6.00

Coconut-Yuzu Sorbet

$6.00

Paletas

$9.00

Matcha Lava Cake

$14.00

Tasting Menu

Kumamoto Oysters Tasting Menu

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi Tasting Menu

Wagyu & Foie Gras Gyozas Tasting Menu

Eggplant Tasting Menu

Maine Lobster Tasting Menu

Beef Tenderloin Tasting Menu

Out of stock

Mousse Dessert Tasting Menu

Tasting Menu

$125.00

BENTO & LUNCH

Katsu Don Buri

$35.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$35.00

Ora King Salmon

$35.00

Seasonal Vegetables Bento

$35.00

Local Fish Ceviche

$26.00

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$26.00

Seared Scallops

$42.00

Spicy Udon Noodles Lunch

$28.00

Bahn Mi

$24.00

Mother's Day Menu

Mother's Day Menu

$75.00

Raw Oysters - Mothers Day

Miso Cucumber Salad - Mothers Day

King Crab - Mothers Day

Wagyu & Foie Gras Gyozas - Mothers Day

Scallops - Mothers Day

Chicken Waffles - Mothers Day

Cheesecake - Mothers Day

Panna Cotta - Mothers Day

Beverage

Wines BTG

Domaine de la Denante, Glass

$16.00

Escandalo Semillon, Glass

$15.00

Franzie & Cratzi Prosecco, Glass

$14.00

Friend & Farmer Red, Glass

$14.00

Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc, Glass

$14.00Out of stock

Kokomo "Breaking Bread", Zinfandel Glass

$16.00

Martha Stouman "Post Flirtation", Glass

$15.00

Ovum "Old Love" White, Glass

$14.00

Ovum "EZY TGR" Pinot Noir, Glass

$14.00

Poggio Anima "Raphael" Rose Glass

$15.00

Tekel Cabernet Sauvignon, Glass

$15.00

Xavier Vignon, Glass

$15.00

Wildmakers Brisas Rosé, Cinsault Glass

$15.00

83 Rose, Glass

$14.00

Sake BTG

Diamon "Road to Osaka" Glass

$15.00

Tensei "Endless Summer" Glass

$16.00

Beer

Sapporo Premium Lager

$10.00

Coedo Shiro Hefeweizen

$12.00

Kirin Ichiban

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Ume Tonikku

$18.00

La Cura

$18.00

Kosumo

$18.00

Cooler #1

$18.00

Isan Daiquiri

$18.00

Kosho

$18.00

Normandy Sour

$18.00

Karajillo

$18.00

Matcha Shokaki

$18.00

Non-Alcoholic Cocktail

$16.00Out of stock

Lucky Pepper

$18.00

Biscayne Boulevardier

$18.00

Classic Cocktails

Daiquiri

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Paloma

$18.00

Bellini

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

50/50 Martini, Gin

$18.00

50/50 Martini, Vodka

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Negroni

$18.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Zero Proof

Peach Ring

$16.00

Chai Pop

$16.00

Piña Daisy

$16.00

Tangerine Spritz

$16.00

Red Wine Bottles

Caprera "Le Vasche", Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$90.00

Chateau Castelot Saint Emilion Grand Cru

$120.00

Clos Fantine Faugères Cuvèe Tradition

$85.00

Friend & Farmer, Tempranillo

$50.00

Hors Champs "Une Vie la Nuit"

$75.00

Inconnu "Kitsune", Red Blend

$65.00Out of stock

Kokomo "Breaking Bread", Zinfandel

$60.00

Las Jaras "Glou Glou", Red Blend

$70.00

Le Masse Chianti Classico, Sangiovese

$90.00

Le Petit Smith Haut Laffite

$130.00

Magula "Carboniq", Blaur Portugieser

$60.00

Martha Stoumen "Post Flirtation", Red Blend

$75.00

Mayacamas, Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Ovum "EZY TGR", Pinot Noir

$50.00

Rhys "Alesia", Pinot Noir

$125.00

Riveras del Chillan, Merlot

$55.00

Swick Wines, Pinot Noir

$65.00

Tekel, Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Tenuta L'Armonia "Brio Pop", Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Vik, Red Blend

$350.00

Vine Cliff, Cabernet Sauvignon

$300.00

Wildmakers Sabatico, Cariñena/Garnacha

$80.00

Xavier Vignon "Les Amoureaux", Cotes Du Rhones

$80.00

White Wine Bottles

Broc Cellars "Love White", White Blend

$55.00Out of stock

Chateau Lestignac "Blizzard", Sauv Blanc/Semillon

$65.00

Giovani Menti, "Garganuda Soave"

$65.00

Gravner, SC Ribolla-Gialla

$200.00

Kalogris "Mister Helios"

$65.00

Kontozisis Vineyards "Sun", Malagouzia

$60.00

Martha Stouman "Post Flirtation" White

$55.00

Matetic "EQ", Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00Out of stock

Ovum "Old Love", White Blend

$50.00

Xavier Vignon Côtes-du-Rhône Blanc

$55.00

Rosé Bottles

83 Rose, Syrah/Grenache/Cinsault

$50.00

Emmanuelle Mellot "Marcelle", Pinot Gris

$65.00

Maturana Wines "Rosado", Syrah

$65.00

Sergio Drago "Rosa" Rosé, Nero d'Avola

$70.00

Wildmakers Brisas Rosé, Cinsault

$55.00

Skin Contact / Orange Wine Bottles

Gravner, SC Ribolla-Gialla

$200.00

Oenops "Rawditis", Roditis

$75.00

L’Entremetteuse Four Skins Vol 4, White Blend

$85.00

VeraSolis, Semillon

$75.00Out of stock

Maturana Wines VOX, Viognier

$75.00

Roberto Henríquez Rivera del Notro, Semillon Blend

$85.00

Escandalo, Semillon

$55.00

Sake Bottles

Daimon "Road to Osaka", Nigori

$60.00

Tensei "Endless Summer", Tokubestu Honjozo

$65.00

Konteki "Tears of Dawn", Daiginjo

$65.00Out of stock

Kikusui "Perfect Snow", Nigori

$25.00

Kanbara "Bride of the Fox", Junmai Ginjo

$40.00

Dassai 45 "Otter Fest", Junmai Daiginjo

$45.00

Hiro Gold, Junmai Daiginjo

$175.00

Sparkling / Pet Nat Wine Bottles

Aubry Brut, Champagne

$120.00

Cacique Maravilla "Gutiflower", Moscatel Pet-Nat

$65.00

Cacique Maravilla, Chacoli Pet-Nat Rosé

$50.00

Domaine de la Denante Blanc de Blancs

$50.00

Dosnon, Brut

$150.00

Krug Grande Cuvee

$300.00

La Ferme du Vert, "L'Angelou" Sparkling White

$75.00

May Georges, Rose Cremant

$60.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs

$275.00

Sebastian Van de Sype "Ancestrale", Lambrusco

$70.00

Franzie & Cratzi Prosecco

$50.00

Porta del Vento "Voria" Frizzante Bianco

$65.00

Vodka

E11even Vodka

$14.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Grey Goose Essence Strawberry and Lemongrass

$12.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Essence Watermelon Basil

$12.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Essence White Peach Rosemary

$12.00Out of stock

Haku

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Ketel One Botanicals Cucumber/Mint

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit/Rose

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel One Botanicals Peach/Orange

$12.00Out of stock

Nikka

$16.00

Titos

$15.00

Gin

Amass

$16.00

Atian Gin

$16.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Botanist

$15.00

Citadelle

$15.00

Gin Mare

$15.00

Gray Whale

$15.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$16.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Ki No Bi Gin

$16.00

Monkey 47

$23.00

No. 3 Gin

$16.00

Nordés Gin

$16.00

Oxley

$15.00

Plymouth Gin

$15.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin

$16.00

Roku Gin

$16.00

Sipsmith

$15.00

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

$15.00

Sipsmith Sloe Gin

$12.00

St. George Botanivore

$17.00

St. George Terroir

$17.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Tanqueray 10

$16.00

Rum

Appleton Estate 12

$15.00

Bacardi 4

$16.00

Bacardi Superior

$14.00

Banks 5

$15.00

Banks 7

$17.00

Batavia Arrak

$13.00

Brugal 1888

$18.00

Cor Cor Okinawa Rum

$15.00

Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$16.00

Facundo Exquisito

$30.00

Havana Club

$14.00

Mount Gay 1703 Master Select

$18.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$16.00

Plantation 3 Star

$16.00

Plantation Pineapple

$16.00

Santa Teresa

$15.00

Scarlet Ibis

$15.00

SelvaRey Coconut Rum

$15.00

SelvaRey Owner's Reserve Rum

$38.00

Smith & Cross

$16.00

Soul Cachaca

$15.00

Ten To One Dark

$16.00

Ten to One White

$15.00

Wray & Nephew

$16.00

Zacapa

$16.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos Mezcal

$15.00

400 Conejos Tobala/Espadin

$18.00

Amaras Cupreata

$18.00

Amaras Verde Momento Espadin

$15.00

Bozal Castilla

$25.00

Del Maguey Vida de Muertos

$17.00

Desolas Mezcal

$16.00

Illegal

$15.00

Illegal Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

Leyendas Biósfera

$78.00

Leyendas Cuixe Oaxaca

$27.00Out of stock

Leyendas Grandes Special Edition

$57.00

Mezcal Union

$15.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$15.00Out of stock

Mezcal Vago Ensamble Jarquin Emigdi

$20.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin Joel

$15.00

Pierde Almas Espadin

$20.00

Tequila

818 Blanco

$15.00

818 Reposado

$17.00

818 Añejo

$20.00

818 Eight Reserve

$52.00

Artenom 1579 Blanco

$18.00

Artenom 1414 Reposado

$20.00Out of stock

Artenom 1146 Anejo

$24.00Out of stock

Avión Reserva Cristalino

$50.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Cimarron Blanco

$15.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 70

$25.00

Don Julio Primavera

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

El Jimador

$14.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$16.00

Grand Mayan Ultra Tequila

$27.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Anejo

$32.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino

$18.00

Mijenta Blanco

$16.00

Mijenta Reposado

$20.00

Mijenta Anejo

$46.00

Ocho Plata

$16.00

Ocho Reposado

$17.00Out of stock

Ocho Añejo

$18.00Out of stock

Patron El Alto

$50.00

Tequila Tromba Blanco

$15.00

Tequila Tromba Reposado

$16.00

Tequila Tromba Añejo

$18.00

Tequila Tromba XA Extra Añejo

$45.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Bellmeade Reserve

$18.00

Blue Run Bourbon

$24.00

Blue Run Emerald Rye

$26.00

Booker's 2021-04 "Noe Strangers"

$35.00

Brenne 10 yr Single Malt

$18.00

Bushmills Irish Whisky

$15.00

Busker Single Grain Irish Whiskey

$15.00Out of stock

Duke & Dame

$15.00

Evan Williams

$14.00Out of stock

Hibiki Blossom Harmony

$44.00

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00

Iwai Tradition

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$15.00

Jameson Orange

$14.00Out of stock

Kaiyo Cask Strength

$20.00

Kikori

$15.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$16.00

Old Forester

$14.00

Red Breast

$22.00Out of stock

Redemption High Rye Bourbon

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00

Shibui Grain Select

$17.00Out of stock

Shibui Single Grain

$19.00

St. George Baller Single Malt

$20.00

Suntory AO World Whisky

$25.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Takamine 8

$24.00

Teeling Single Malt

$15.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$22.00

Widow Jane Applewood

$18.00

Wild Turkey Bottled In Bond

$14.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$16.00

Yamazaki 12

$55.00

Yamazaki 18

$125.00

Scotch

Auchentoshan 3 Wood

$16.00

Bruiladdich Laddie

$18.00

Caol Ila 12

$18.00Out of stock

GlenDronach 12

$18.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Glenmorangie Port

$24.00

Highland Park 12

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$45.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$16.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Macallan 12

$26.00

Oban 14

$26.00

SIA Blended Whisky

$16.00

Cognac / Brandy

Bhatka 2707

$18.00

Bhatka 50yr

$90.00

Hennessey VS

$16.00

Remy 1796

$17.00

Alto del Carmen Pisco

$16.00

Amaro

Amargo Vallet

$14.00

Amaro dell'Etna

$14.00

Amaro di Angostura

$14.00

Amaro Montenegro

$14.00Out of stock

Averna

$14.00

Cynar

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Nardini Amaro

$15.00

Nonino Amaro

$15.00

Rabarbaro Sfumato

$14.00

Liqueurs

Agwa De Bolivia

$16.00

Aperol

$14.00

Belle de Brillet Pear Liqueur

$15.00

Benedictine

$16.00

Bonal Gentiane-Quina

$14.00

Boomsma Cloosterbitter

$16.00

C. Comoz Vermouth Blanc

$15.00

Calma

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Carpano Antica

$14.00

Carpano Botanic Bitter

$14.00

Chinola

$14.00

Cocchi Dopo Teatro Vermouth

$14.00

Cocchi Torino

$14.00

Disaronno

$14.00

Dolin Blanc Vermouth

$14.00

Dolin Génépy le Chamois

$14.00

Dolin Rouge Vermouth

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Green Chartreuse

$18.00

Italicus

$14.00

Kronan Swedisch Punsch

$14.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Limonchello Caravella

$14.00

Mancino Sakura Vermouth

$14.00

Nardini "Rue Infused" Grappa

$14.00

Nardini Tagliatella Grappa

$14.00

Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

$14.00

Salers Aperitif

$14.00

Sandeman Port

$14.00

Sipsmith Sloe Gin

$14.00

Sorel Liquer

$14.00

St. Germain

$14.00

Tia Maria

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00

Yuzuri

$14.00

Corkage & Cake Fee

Corkage $35

$35.00

Corkage $55

$55.00

Corkage $75

$75.00

Cake Cutting Fee Per Slice

$5.00

Specials

Spicy Margarita Special

$18.00

Paloma Special

$18.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante Shot

$8.00

Gran Centenario Anejo Shot

$8.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo Shot

$10.00

1800 Anejo Shot

$9.00

Gran Coramino Cristalino Reposado Shot

$9.00

Gran Coramino Anejo Shot

$10.00

N/A Beverage

Soft Beverage

Aqua Panna

$9.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Soda Water

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

JoJo Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

JoJo Peach Oolong Tea

$5.00

JoJo Jasmine Pearls Green Tea

$5.00

JoJo Earl Grey Tea

$5.00

Sangrita

$8.00

Coffee

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Latte

$8.00

Espresso

$6.00

Macchiato

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Modern Asian Cuisine in the heart of Brickell

Website

Location

871 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grand Bay Restaurant- Only For Residents of Grove at Grand Bay
orange starNo Reviews
901 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Balan's Bar & Brasserie - Brickell
orange star4.2 • 1,296
901 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
The Decanter
orange starNo Reviews
901 S Miami Ave Suite 207 Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Pepito's Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
901 Brickell Plaza Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Sushiato - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
26 SW 8TH ST MIAMI, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Brickell
orange star4.7 • 2,662
900 South Miami Avenue Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita
orange star4.0 • 3,361
1000 S Miami Ave MIAMI, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Novecento - 900 - Brickell
orange star4.3 • 2,828
1414 BRICKELL AVENUE Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
PM Fish & Steak House - 1453 S Miami Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,816
1453 S. MIAMI AVENUE Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Brickell
orange star4.7 • 2,662
900 South Miami Avenue Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
My Ceviche - Brickell
orange star4.2 • 2,634
1250 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Little Haiti
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston