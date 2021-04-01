Kaori Modern Asian Cuisine
871 South Miami Avenue
Miami, FL 33130
Food
RAW
STARTERS
MAINS
EXTRAS
DESSERT
Tasting Menu
BENTO & LUNCH
Mother's Day Menu
Beverage
Wines BTG
Domaine de la Denante, Glass
$16.00
Escandalo Semillon, Glass
$15.00
Franzie & Cratzi Prosecco, Glass
$14.00
Friend & Farmer Red, Glass
$14.00
Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc, Glass
$14.00Out of stock
Kokomo "Breaking Bread", Zinfandel Glass
$16.00
Martha Stouman "Post Flirtation", Glass
$15.00
Ovum "Old Love" White, Glass
$14.00
Ovum "EZY TGR" Pinot Noir, Glass
$14.00
Poggio Anima "Raphael" Rose Glass
$15.00
Tekel Cabernet Sauvignon, Glass
$15.00
Xavier Vignon, Glass
$15.00
Wildmakers Brisas Rosé, Cinsault Glass
$15.00
83 Rose, Glass
$14.00
Specialty Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Red Wine Bottles
Caprera "Le Vasche", Montepulciano D'Abruzzo
$90.00
Chateau Castelot Saint Emilion Grand Cru
$120.00
Clos Fantine Faugères Cuvèe Tradition
$85.00
Friend & Farmer, Tempranillo
$50.00
Hors Champs "Une Vie la Nuit"
$75.00
Inconnu "Kitsune", Red Blend
$65.00Out of stock
Kokomo "Breaking Bread", Zinfandel
$60.00
Las Jaras "Glou Glou", Red Blend
$70.00
Le Masse Chianti Classico, Sangiovese
$90.00
Le Petit Smith Haut Laffite
$130.00
Magula "Carboniq", Blaur Portugieser
$60.00
Martha Stoumen "Post Flirtation", Red Blend
$75.00
Mayacamas, Cabernet Sauvignon
$250.00
Ovum "EZY TGR", Pinot Noir
$50.00
Rhys "Alesia", Pinot Noir
$125.00
Riveras del Chillan, Merlot
$55.00
Swick Wines, Pinot Noir
$65.00
Tekel, Cabernet Sauvignon
$55.00
Tenuta L'Armonia "Brio Pop", Cabernet Sauvignon
$65.00
Vik, Red Blend
$350.00
Vine Cliff, Cabernet Sauvignon
$300.00
Wildmakers Sabatico, Cariñena/Garnacha
$80.00
Xavier Vignon "Les Amoureaux", Cotes Du Rhones
$80.00
White Wine Bottles
Broc Cellars "Love White", White Blend
$55.00Out of stock
Chateau Lestignac "Blizzard", Sauv Blanc/Semillon
$65.00
Giovani Menti, "Garganuda Soave"
$65.00
Gravner, SC Ribolla-Gialla
$200.00
Kalogris "Mister Helios"
$65.00
Kontozisis Vineyards "Sun", Malagouzia
$60.00
Martha Stouman "Post Flirtation" White
$55.00
Matetic "EQ", Sauvignon Blanc
$55.00Out of stock
Ovum "Old Love", White Blend
$50.00
Xavier Vignon Côtes-du-Rhône Blanc
$55.00
Rosé Bottles
Skin Contact / Orange Wine Bottles
Sake Bottles
Sparkling / Pet Nat Wine Bottles
Aubry Brut, Champagne
$120.00
Cacique Maravilla "Gutiflower", Moscatel Pet-Nat
$65.00
Cacique Maravilla, Chacoli Pet-Nat Rosé
$50.00
Domaine de la Denante Blanc de Blancs
$50.00
Dosnon, Brut
$150.00
Krug Grande Cuvee
$300.00
La Ferme du Vert, "L'Angelou" Sparkling White
$75.00
May Georges, Rose Cremant
$60.00
Ruinart Blanc de Blancs
$275.00
Sebastian Van de Sype "Ancestrale", Lambrusco
$70.00
Franzie & Cratzi Prosecco
$50.00
Porta del Vento "Voria" Frizzante Bianco
$65.00
Vodka
E11even Vodka
$14.00
Grey Goose
$15.00
Grey Goose Essence Strawberry and Lemongrass
$12.00Out of stock
Grey Goose Essence Watermelon Basil
$12.00Out of stock
Grey Goose Essence White Peach Rosemary
$12.00Out of stock
Haku
$15.00
Ketel One
$15.00
Ketel One Botanicals Cucumber/Mint
$12.00Out of stock
Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit/Rose
$12.00Out of stock
Ketel One Botanicals Peach/Orange
$12.00Out of stock
Nikka
$16.00
Titos
$15.00
Gin
Amass
$16.00
Atian Gin
$16.00
Beefeater
$14.00
Bombay Sapphire
$15.00
Botanist
$15.00
Citadelle
$15.00
Gin Mare
$15.00
Gray Whale
$15.00
Hayman's Old Tom
$16.00
Hendricks
$16.00
Ki No Bi Gin
$16.00
Monkey 47
$23.00
No. 3 Gin
$16.00
Nordés Gin
$16.00
Oxley
$15.00
Plymouth Gin
$15.00
Ransom Old Tom Gin
$16.00
Roku Gin
$16.00
Sipsmith
$15.00
Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle
$15.00
Sipsmith Sloe Gin
$12.00
St. George Botanivore
$17.00
St. George Terroir
$17.00
Tanqueray
$15.00
Tanqueray 10
$16.00
Rum
Appleton Estate 12
$15.00
Bacardi 4
$16.00
Bacardi Superior
$14.00
Banks 5
$15.00
Banks 7
$17.00
Batavia Arrak
$13.00
Brugal 1888
$18.00
Cor Cor Okinawa Rum
$15.00
Cruzan Black Strap Rum
$12.00
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
$16.00
Facundo Exquisito
$30.00
Havana Club
$14.00
Mount Gay 1703 Master Select
$18.00
Mount Gay Black Barrel
$16.00
Plantation 3 Star
$16.00
Plantation Pineapple
$16.00
Santa Teresa
$15.00
Scarlet Ibis
$15.00
SelvaRey Coconut Rum
$15.00
SelvaRey Owner's Reserve Rum
$38.00
Smith & Cross
$16.00
Soul Cachaca
$15.00
Ten To One Dark
$16.00
Ten to One White
$15.00
Wray & Nephew
$16.00
Zacapa
$16.00
Mezcal
400 Conejos Mezcal
$15.00
400 Conejos Tobala/Espadin
$18.00
Amaras Cupreata
$18.00
Amaras Verde Momento Espadin
$15.00
Bozal Castilla
$25.00
Del Maguey Vida de Muertos
$17.00
Desolas Mezcal
$16.00
Illegal
$15.00
Illegal Reposado
$18.00Out of stock
Leyendas Biósfera
$78.00
Leyendas Cuixe Oaxaca
$27.00Out of stock
Leyendas Grandes Special Edition
$57.00
Mezcal Union
$15.00
Mezcal Vago Elote
$15.00Out of stock
Mezcal Vago Ensamble Jarquin Emigdi
$20.00
Mezcal Vago Espadin Joel
$15.00
Pierde Almas Espadin
$20.00
Tequila
818 Blanco
$15.00
818 Reposado
$17.00
818 Añejo
$20.00
818 Eight Reserve
$52.00
Artenom 1579 Blanco
$18.00
Artenom 1414 Reposado
$20.00Out of stock
Artenom 1146 Anejo
$24.00Out of stock
Avión Reserva Cristalino
$50.00Out of stock
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado
$17.00
Cimarron Blanco
$15.00
Don Fulano Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
Don Julio 70
$25.00
Don Julio Primavera
$40.00
Don Julio 1942
$55.00
El Jimador
$14.00
El Tesoro Blanco
$16.00
Grand Mayan Ultra Tequila
$27.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Anejo
$32.00
Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino
$18.00
Mijenta Blanco
$16.00
Mijenta Reposado
$20.00
Mijenta Anejo
$46.00
Ocho Plata
$16.00
Ocho Reposado
$17.00Out of stock
Ocho Añejo
$18.00Out of stock
Patron El Alto
$50.00
Tequila Tromba Blanco
$15.00
Tequila Tromba Reposado
$16.00
Tequila Tromba Añejo
$18.00
Tequila Tromba XA Extra Añejo
$45.00
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
$18.00
Bellmeade Reserve
$18.00
Blue Run Bourbon
$24.00
Blue Run Emerald Rye
$26.00
Booker's 2021-04 "Noe Strangers"
$35.00
Brenne 10 yr Single Malt
$18.00
Bushmills Irish Whisky
$15.00
Busker Single Grain Irish Whiskey
$15.00Out of stock
Duke & Dame
$15.00
Evan Williams
$14.00Out of stock
Hibiki Blossom Harmony
$44.00
Hibiki Harmony
$30.00
Iwai Tradition
$22.00
Jack Daniels
$15.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$15.00
Jameson Orange
$14.00Out of stock
Kaiyo Cask Strength
$20.00
Kikori
$15.00
Maker's Mark Bourbon
$16.00
Old Forester
$14.00
Red Breast
$22.00Out of stock
Redemption High Rye Bourbon
$14.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$14.00
Shibui Grain Select
$17.00Out of stock
Shibui Single Grain
$19.00
St. George Baller Single Malt
$20.00
Suntory AO World Whisky
$25.00
Suntory Toki
$15.00
Takamine 8
$24.00
Teeling Single Malt
$15.00
Widow Jane 10yr
$22.00
Widow Jane Applewood
$18.00
Wild Turkey Bottled In Bond
$14.00Out of stock
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$16.00
Yamazaki 12
$55.00
Yamazaki 18
$125.00
Scotch
Auchentoshan 3 Wood
$16.00
Bruiladdich Laddie
$18.00
Caol Ila 12
$18.00Out of stock
GlenDronach 12
$18.00Out of stock
Glenlivet 12
$18.00
Glenmorangie Port
$24.00
Highland Park 12
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$45.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$16.00
Laphroaig
$17.00
Macallan 12
$26.00
Oban 14
$26.00
SIA Blended Whisky
$16.00
Cognac / Brandy
Amaro
Liqueurs
Agwa De Bolivia
$16.00
Aperol
$14.00
Belle de Brillet Pear Liqueur
$15.00
Benedictine
$16.00
Bonal Gentiane-Quina
$14.00
Boomsma Cloosterbitter
$16.00
C. Comoz Vermouth Blanc
$15.00
Calma
$14.00
Campari
$14.00
Carpano Antica
$14.00
Carpano Botanic Bitter
$14.00
Chinola
$14.00
Cocchi Dopo Teatro Vermouth
$14.00
Cocchi Torino
$14.00
Disaronno
$14.00
Dolin Blanc Vermouth
$14.00
Dolin Génépy le Chamois
$14.00
Dolin Rouge Vermouth
$14.00
Frangelico
$14.00
Grand Marnier
$16.00
Green Chartreuse
$18.00
Italicus
$14.00
Kronan Swedisch Punsch
$14.00
Licor 43
$14.00
Limonchello Caravella
$14.00
Mancino Sakura Vermouth
$14.00
Nardini "Rue Infused" Grappa
$14.00
Nardini Tagliatella Grappa
$14.00
Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth
$14.00
Salers Aperitif
$14.00
Sandeman Port
$14.00
Sipsmith Sloe Gin
$14.00
Sorel Liquer
$14.00
St. Germain
$14.00
Tia Maria
$14.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$16.00
Yuzuri
$14.00
Corkage & Cake Fee
Specials
N/A Beverage
Soft Beverage
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Modern Asian Cuisine in the heart of Brickell
Location
871 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Gallery
