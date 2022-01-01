Go
Barsecco

Stylish restaurant + lounge transforming from bright and airy to sensual and inviting by night

1421 S MIAMI AVENUE

Popular Items

Baked Chicken Alfredo Ziti$18.00
Ziti pasta / creamy homemade alfredo sauce / grilled chicken / mozzarella cheese and baked
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
48 hour brined crispy fried chicken / blue cheese slaw / house made pickles / buttered challah bun / steak cut french fries
Location

1421 S MIAMI AVENUE

MIAMI FL

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
