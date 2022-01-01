Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar was opened in 2018 with one purpose in mind – to bring people together through singing, dancing, laughing, and drinking! Since then, that’s exactly what we’ve accomplished.

Our American-style karaoke bar has hosted thousands of singers from locals and tourists, amateurs and professionals, solos and duets. Our stage and spotlight can make even the shyest singer look and feel like a rock-star. With two big screen tv’s for the lyrics, and DJs that know how to get the party going, the entire crowd and even our staff are part of each and every song.

We are proud to have opened a bar for the community to gather and have fun in a unique and exciting way. Whether you like classic rock or hip-hop, reggaeton or salsa, 70’s, 80’s, or 90’s music, we’re waiting for you to come sing and have fun at Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar!



1111 SW 1st Ave #107