Tacos in Coconut Grove
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve tacos
More about Jaguar Restaurant
Jaguar Restaurant
3067 Grand Avenue, Miami
|PORK TACOS
|$16.00
pulled pork roasted with achiote, pickled red onions & guacamole
|FISH TACOS
|$20.00
grilled mahi, slaw, chipotle aoili
|STEAK TACOS
|$20.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
More about Taco Way
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Pollo Taco
|$2.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada topped with pineapple, onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
|Churrasco Tacos
|$12.99
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans