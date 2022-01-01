Tacos in Coconut Grove

Jaguar Restaurant image

 

Jaguar Restaurant

3067 Grand Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK TACOS$16.00
pulled pork roasted with achiote, pickled red onions & guacamole
FISH TACOS$20.00
grilled mahi, slaw, chipotle aoili
STEAK TACOS$20.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
More about Jaguar Restaurant
Taco Way image

 

Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pollo Taco$2.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobada topped with pineapple, onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 3 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Churrasco Tacos$12.99
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans
More about Taco Way

