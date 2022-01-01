Midtown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Midtown
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Salumeria 104 - Midtown
Salumeria 104 - Midtown
3451 Northeast 1st Avenue #104, Miami
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
House-made tagliatelle with classic Bolognese sauce
|Cavatelli Mushrooms
|$21.00
House-made ricotta cheese cavatelli with Organic Pioppini mushrooms.
|Milanese
|$30.00
Pork chop milanese served with arugula, tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano