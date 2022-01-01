Cafe La Trova

Go
Immerse yourself in Miami Cuban culture with live music played by real Trova musicians. The world famous Julio Cabrera and his team of Cantineros bring to life the retro Cuba atmosphere with their artisanal, handcrafted cocktails. James Beard Award Winning Chef Michelle Bernstein lends her culinary prowess with a contemporary take on Cuban-styled dishes.

971 SW 8th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (494 reviews)

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

971 SW 8th St

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
