Cafe La Trova
Immerse yourself in Miami Cuban culture with live music played by real Trova musicians. The world famous Julio Cabrera and his team of Cantineros bring to life the retro Cuba atmosphere with their artisanal, handcrafted cocktails. James Beard Award Winning Chef Michelle Bernstein lends her culinary prowess with a contemporary take on Cuban-styled dishes.
971 SW 8th St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
971 SW 8th St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Terras Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Ojo de Agua
Come in and enjoy!
Taquerias El Mexicano
Come in and enjoy!
Grazianos Restaurant Brickell
Come in and enjoy!