La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD
1952 West Flagler St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1952 West Flagler St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sanguich
Miami's Best Cuban Sandwich Shop.
Bar Nancy- Miami
Bar Nancy is a nautically themed cocktail bar and restaurant located in Miami’s Little Havana District. A neighborhood place, with a friendly neighborhood vibe for all who enjoy elevated cocktails, great food and amazing live music programming. Daily Happy Hour has cocktails & beer at 1/2 price all in a safe, clean and conscience environment. Drink and dine inside or outside at the Patio Bar. For more information visit us at www nancy305.com or check out Bar Nancy’s excellent reviews on Yelp, Google, Facebook and Trip Advisor.
Ball & Chain
Ball & Chain
DANCING, DINING, COCKTAILS, & LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY & NIGHT
1513 SW 8TH STREET - LITTLE HAVANA, FLORIDA
Havana ire
Come in and enjoy!