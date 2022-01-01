Go
Toast

La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

1952 West Flagler St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1723 reviews)

Popular Items

Calamari Frito$11.55
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1952 West Flagler St

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sanguich

No reviews yet

Miami's Best Cuban Sandwich Shop.

Bar Nancy- Miami

No reviews yet

Bar Nancy is a nautically themed cocktail bar and restaurant located in Miami’s Little Havana District. A neighborhood place, with a friendly neighborhood vibe for all who enjoy elevated cocktails, great food and amazing live music programming. Daily Happy Hour has cocktails & beer at 1/2 price all in a safe, clean and conscience environment. Drink and dine inside or outside at the Patio Bar. For more information visit us at www nancy305.com or check out Bar Nancy’s excellent reviews on Yelp, Google, Facebook and Trip Advisor.

Ball & Chain

No reviews yet

Ball & Chain
DANCING, DINING, COCKTAILS, & LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY & NIGHT
1513 SW 8TH STREET - LITTLE HAVANA, FLORIDA

Havana ire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston