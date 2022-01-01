Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Gastropubs

Bulla Gastrobar Doral

review star

No reviews yet

5335 NW 87 AVE

# C-102

DORAL, FL 33178

Popular Items

Serrano Ham Croquettes
Bulla Burger Dinner
Mediterranean Salad

Cheeses & Meats

Chef's Board

Chef's Board

$24.50

Tetilla cheese, Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, Chorizo, marinated olives, caramelized walnuts, quince jam, crostini

Chorizo de Cantimpalo

Chorizo de Cantimpalo

$7.00

Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini

Coppa

Coppa

$7.00

Marinated and cured pork collar, pimenton, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini

Idiazabal

Idiazabal

$7.00

Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Lomo Iberico

Lomo Iberico

$7.00

Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini

Mahon

Mahon

$7.00

Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Manchego

Manchego

$7.00

Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Murcia al Vino

Murcia al Vino

$7.00

Goat cheese from Murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Paleta Iberica

Paleta Iberica

$17.00

Acorn-fed 1% Iberico Ham. Served with crostini

Salchichon

Salchichon

$7.00

Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini

Serrano Ham

Serrano Ham

$7.00

Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini

Tetilla

Tetilla

$7.00

Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Tapas Dinner

Andalusian Gazpacho

Andalusian Gazpacho

$7.00

Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup

Brisket Montaditos

Brisket Montaditos

$15.00

Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese

Cannelloni Tapa

Cannelloni Tapa

$10.50

Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, mahon cheese, truffle oil

Chorizo Stuffed Dates

Chorizo Stuffed Dates

$12.50

Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Served with homemade tartar sauce

Duck and Butternut Meloso

$19.50

Duck breast, butternut squash purée, creamy rice, fig demi, walnuts

Fish Fritters

Fish Fritters

$9.00Out of stock

Fish fritters, homemade tartar sauce

Fried Eggplant

$8.00
Grilled Chicken Skewers

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$10.50

"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$19.50

Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper

Grilled Octopus Salad

Grilled Octopus Salad

$17.00

Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,

Grilled Pork Skewers

Grilled Pork Skewers

$11.50

"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt

Grilled Vegetables

$13.00

Medley of eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, green onions and tomato. Served with "Romesto Sauce" a traditional Catalan sauce made with roasted hazelnuts and tomatoes

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano

Pan con Tomate

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$8.50

Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli

Potato Tortilla

Potato Tortilla

$9.00

"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

Pulpo a la Gallega

Pulpo a la Gallega

$18.50

Traditional Spanish steamed octopus & potatoes, smoked Spanish paprika, EVOO, Maldon salt

Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche

Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips

Sauteed Garlic Shrimp

Sauteed Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

$9.00

Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly

Tequenos

Tequenos

$11.50

Served with fig jelly

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.50

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips

Large Plates Dinner

Arroz caldoso

Arroz caldoso

$29.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, clams, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron

Bulla Burger Dinner

Bulla Burger Dinner

$17.00

Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, tetilla cheese, brioche bun, honey thyme glaze, patatas bravas

Chicken al Chilindron

Chicken al Chilindron

$16.50

Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, shishito peppers, steamed rice

Chicken Paella

Chicken Paella

$25.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron

Paella Mixta

Paella Mixta

$39.50

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron

Paella Seafood

Paella Seafood

$45.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron

Salmon (5 oz)

Salmon (5 oz)

$18.00

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream

Salmon (7.5 oz)

Salmon (7.5 oz)

$26.00

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream

Truffle Carbonara

Truffle Carbonara

$21.00

Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg

Desserts

Almond Cake

$11.00

Toasted almond slivers, goat cheese frosting *Contains Licor 43

Churros (12)

Churros (12)

$13.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

Churros (6)

Churros (6)

$8.50

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

Coconut Flan

Coconut Flan

$9.50

Coconut infused Spanish style creme caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue

Pumpkin Creme Brûlée

$8.00Out of stock

Served with vanilla ice cream

Kids

Kid Meatballs

Kid Meatballs

$8.00
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$11.00
Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Kid Flatbread

Kid Flatbread

$8.00
Kid Grilled Chicken

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00
Kid Steak

Kid Steak

$10.00

Family Meals

Fam Arroz Caldoso

$55.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Fam Chicken Paella

$48.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Fam Paella Mixta

$65.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas

Fam Steak Paella

$55.00

Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padron, asparagus, red sofrito. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas.

Fam Vegetarian Paella

$40.00

Valencia style rice, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, artichoke confit, green peas, kale, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Chef's Meat & Cheese Board - Add On

Chef's Meat & Cheese Board - Add On

$48.00

Tetilla Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Serrano Ham, Chorizo, candied walnuts, marinated olives

Churros - Add On

Churros - Add On

$20.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche (serving size: 25 pieces)

Potato Tortilla - Add On

Potato Tortilla - Add On

$24.00

Traditional Spanish omelet with caramelized onions

Serrano Ham Croquettes - Add On

Serrano Ham Croquettes - Add On

$24.00

24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly

Chicken Paella Kit

Chicken Paella Kit

$18.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron.

Paella Mixta Kit

Paella Mixta Kit

$20.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

Location

5335 NW 87 AVE, # C-102, DORAL, FL 33178

Directions

