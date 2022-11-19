Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Tur Kitchen

373 Reviews

$$

259 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Zucchini Cream

$16.00
Ful Medames

Ful Medames

$17.00

Egyptian Fava Bean Spread + Tomato + Paprika + Flat Bread + Za'atar + Chili

Seasonal Roots

Seasonal Roots

$17.00

Seasonal Roots from local Farms, Labneh, Clementine Juice, Maldon Salt, Nasturtium Leaves

Roasted Squid

Roasted Squid

$22.00

Pan Roasted Squid + Medjool Dates + Crispy Chorizo + Grapefruit + Chili + Sumac + Micro Cilantro

Manti

Manti

$19.00

Turkish Dumplings (3) + Lamb + Yogurt + Tahini + Aleppo + Pistachios

PIDES

Lamb Pide

Lamb Pide

$18.00

Turkish Filled Bread + Braised Lamb + Cremini + Salsa Verde + Goat Cheese + Curry Oil

Shrimp Pide

Shrimp Pide

$18.00

Turkish Filled Bread + Key West Shrimp + Salsa Verde + Mascarpone Cheese + Lemon Zest

Mushrooms Pide

Mushrooms Pide

$18.00

Turkish Filled Bread + Organic Mushrooms + Truffle Cream + Thyme + Gorgonzola Cheese

Eggplant Pide

Eggplant Pide

$18.00

Turkish Filled Bread + Eggplant + Sun Dried Tomato Confit + Ricotta Cheese + Arugula

MAINS

Branzino D

$49.00

Black Grouper

$46.00

Octopus

$43.00
Organic Farro

Organic Farro

$32.00

Organic Emmer Wheat Berries + Gratitude Farm Organic Mushrooms + Chili

Braised Goat

Braised Goat

$37.00

Curry + Charred Leek + Purple Potato + Preserved Lemon + Clementine

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$53.00

Moroccon Mint-Infused Lamb Chops + Carrot Pure + Yukon Crispy Potatoes

Leg of Lamb

Leg of Lamb

$55.00

Tzatziki + Heirloom Tomato + Onions + Dukkah + Flat Bread

Coulotte

$46.00

Duck Magret

$39.00

SIDES

SIDE Dauphinoise

SIDE Dauphinoise

$12.00

Thin layers of Yukon Gold potatoes and cream

SIDE Asparagus

SIDE Asparagus

$14.00

Steamed Asparagus, Aquafava, Dukkah

SIDE Mushrooms

SIDE Mushrooms

$18.00

Organic Mushrooms sauteed with Chili Calabrian oil

Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$23.00

DESSERTS

Stretched Phyllo + Rose Water + Honey + Ricotta + Pistachios + Walnuts + Blueberries + Figs
Pate Choux

Pate Choux

$18.00

Delicate Pastry Dough + Diplomat Cream + Ruby Chocolate

Napoleon

Napoleon

$19.00

Phyllo Napoleon, Smoked Chantilly Cream Infused with Cardamon, Allspice and Coffee, finished with fresh strawberries

Kunafa

Kunafa

$22.00

Kunafe is a sugar soaked pastry that is common in Arabic countries. We use strings of Philip dough filled with cream cheese and burrata cheese. Pastry is infused with rose water and served with fresh figs, blueberries and pistachios Mod= no Allergy,= nuts

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

