Mediterranean
Tur Kitchen
373 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - Coral Gables
4.4 • 621
164-166 Giralda Ave Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant