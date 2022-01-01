Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown

Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Bomba$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Cane A Sucre image

 

Cane A Sucre

21 NW Miami Court, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup / Sandwich Combo$9.75
Any 1/2 Sandwich with Soup
El Cobb$12.45
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.25
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
More about Cane A Sucre
The Corner image

SANDWICHES

The Corner

1035 North Miami Ave Unit 101, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Corner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Silver Bluff

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Shenandoah

No reviews yet

Design District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston