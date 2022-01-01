Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Eleventh Street Pizza - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

1035 N Miami Ave suite 103

miami, FL 33136

Order Again

Popular Items

THE CARMINE CHEESE
PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY
GARLIC KNOTS

EXTRAS

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.00

Three of our house made New York Style garlic knots with garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and herbs.

SPICY CAESAR SALAD

SPICY CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Local little gem lettuce, sourdough breadcrumbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, & our house-made Calabrian chili caesar dressing. Dressing is served on the side. Feeds 1-2 people.

MEATBALLS

$16.00

Our homemade meatballs - a Fooq's favorite! Three giant meatballs, pork and beef blend in our homemade organic pomodoro sauce. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano & fresh basil.

Side Ranch

$1.50

2 oz side of our insanely delicious house-made ranch. For pizza lovers who love to dip their pizza in ranch!

Side Marinara

$1.50

2 oz side of our house-made marinara made from organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes

Side Caesar

$2.00

2 oz side of our famous house-made spicy caesar dressing

Side Honey

$1.50

2 oz side of local honey. Great addition to any pizza!

Side Parmigiano-Reggiano

$2.00

2 oz side of Parmigiano-Reggiano, we know you want some extra cheese!

Side Olive Oil

$2.00
STRACCIATELLA SALAD

STRACCIATELLA SALAD

$18.00

Locally made stracciatella, baby heirloom tomatoes, pistachios, olive oil, aged balsamic, and fresh basil.

PIZZAS

THE CARMINE CHEESE

THE CARMINE CHEESE

$28.00

Our take on the classic New York pie! Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, & basil. Feeds 2-4 people.

PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY

PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY

$36.00

Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, roasted red onions, GiAntonio Pepperoni from Ezzo Sausauge Co., pecorino, & basil. Finished with honey for a slightly hot and sweet touch! Feeds 2-4 people.

THE BROOKLYN CHEESE

THE BROOKLYN CHEESE

$32.00

(Sauce on top) Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, fresh homemade mozzarella, Sicilian oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, & basil. Feeds 2-4 people.

WILD SHROOM

WILD SHROOM

$36.00

Our only white pie! It starts with a porcini mushroom alfredo sauce, topped with cremini mushrooms, thyme, shallots, fresh homemade mozzarella, confit garlic, caramelized onions, parsley, & sourdough breadcrumbs. Feeds 2-4 people.

LA PROVENÇAL

LA PROVENÇAL

$28.00

Our plant-based pie! Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted zucchini, confit garlic, roasted red onions, pepperoncini, basil, oregano, & homemade sourdough breadcrumbs. This pie is vegan-friendly. Feeds 2-4 people.

TOMATO - BURRATA

$32.00

Classic Tomato Pie! Organic Bianco Di Napoli Tomatoes, sliced garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

MEATBALL BROOKLYN

MEATBALL BROOKLYN

$36.00

Our famous Brooklyn pizza, with fresh mozzarella, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, sauce on top, Sicilian oregano, our famous Fooq's meatballs, & thinly sliced shallots. Finished with parmigiana-reggiano & fresh basil!

SICILIAN SQUARE PIES. Please allow 45 minutes!

PLAIN FULL SICILIAN PIE

PLAIN FULL SICILIAN PIE

$36.00Out of stock

Cut into 12 slices, this pie has the sauce on top! Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes & mozzarella, finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano & fresh basil! Feeds 4-6 people. Please allow 45 minutes!

LA PROVENÇAL FULL SICILIAN PIE

LA PROVENÇAL FULL SICILIAN PIE

$38.00Out of stock

Perfect party pie! Cut into 12 slices, this is perfect to share. This is our 100% vegan option pie! Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, topped with roasted zucchini, confit garlic, roasted red onions, pepperoncini, & sourdough breadcrumbs. Finished with organic extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil. Feeds 4-6 people. Please allow 45 minutes!

PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY FULL SICILIAN PIE

PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY FULL SICILIAN PIE

$42.00Out of stock

Perfect party pie! A full square pie of our Pepperoni & Hot Honey, cut into 12 pieces. Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted red onions, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, Ezzo's Sausage Co. Pepperoni, finished with honey, pecorino, & fresh basil! The perfect balance of spicy & sweet! Feeds 4-6 people. Please allow 45 minutes!

MUSHROOM FULL SICILIAN PIE

MUSHROOM FULL SICILIAN PIE

$42.00Out of stock

Full Wild Shroom Sicilian pie cut into 12 slices. This is our only white pie! House-made porcini mushroom alfredo topped with cremini mushrooms, garlic confit, thyme, caramelized onions, shredded & fresh mozzarella. & finished with fresh parsley. Feeds 4-6 people. Please allow 45 minutes!

SWEETS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.50Out of stock

Our house-made freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Made with dark & milk chocolate chips & finished with Maldon salt!

PB Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

Mexican Coke
$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00
Coca Cola Zero Can
$3.00

Coca Cola Zero Can

$3.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata
$3.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50
Brooklyn's Best Peach Iced Tea

Brooklyn's Best Peach Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$4.00
Large Acqua Panna Still Water 750 ml
$8.00

Large Acqua Panna Still Water 750 ml

$8.00
LARGE PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER 750 ML
$9.00

LARGE PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER 750 ML

$9.00

Whites

Azienda Santa Barbara, Verdicchio, Marche, Italy 2018

$28.00

Bright, dry, stonefruit

Marrone La Morra, Arneis, Langhe, Italy 2018
$56.00

Marrone La Morra, Arneis, Langhe, Italy 2018

$56.00

Reds

Chateau d'Oupia Les Heretiques Pays d'Hérault, Languedoc FR 2019

$45.00

dark berries and spicy aromas

Beers

RAINBOW SHERBET SOUR

$10.00

Rose

Triennes, Cinsault, Syrah, Grenache, Provence, France 2019
$40.00

$40.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Neo-New York style sourdough pies and more. The perfect blend of the old and new worlds: using traditional NY-Style practices mastered over decades, but with organic ingredients, local specials, and naturally leavened dough that's better for your body. We are the hippies of the generation bringing you #PizzaAndLove

Eleventh Street Pizza image
178f2bad-df10-4eeb-9811-3013d5dad4d5 image
Eleventh Street Pizza image

