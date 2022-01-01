- Home
- /
- Miami
- /
- Downtown
- /
- Latin American
- /
- Pollos & Jarras - Downtown Miami
Pollos & Jarras Downtown Miami
586 Reviews
$$
115 NE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33132
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers & To Share
Salchipapas
Soups
Anticuchos
Anticucho de Lomo
Pieces of filet mignon, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
Anticucho de Pollo
Pieces of chicken, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
Anticucho Enamorado Tradicional
Pieces of veal heart, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
Healthy & Fresh Salads
La Cesar Chola
Mix of lettuce, pieces of juicy rotisserie chicken, seasoned croutons, parmesan, crispy bacon and mouthwatering dressing
Ensalada Fashion
Mix of lettuces, pickled veggies, mushrooms in olive oil, spicy cashews with honey mustard dressing
La Chuchi days
Mix of lettuces, season veggies, spicy cashews, pieces of rotisserie chicken and topped with sesame seeds, served with a tangy honey curry dressing
Broccoli Pac Chi Kay
Whole broccoli grilled, bathed with delicious oriental sauce served with golden potatoes and crispy wonton
Alitas Peruchas
Chicken
1/4 Rotisserie Chicken
For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with french fries and salad.
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken
For those that know what they want, and have self-confidence; comes with french fries and salad.
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
the full flavor of our Rotisserie chicken accompanied with French fries and salad.
Pollo Chijaukay
chunks of crunchy chicken tenders in our special oriental tangy sauce, served with white rice and topped with sesame seeds
El Mostro de Miami
Great Combination of 1/4 rotisserie chicken, side of chaufa criollaso and french fries, What a deal!!
Meats
Carne Asada 8oz
Grilled churrasco 8oz with chimichurri served with maduros and lambayeque cilantro rice
Churrasco 10 oz
Grilled full Skirt steak with chimichurri Served with 1 regular side
Pechugon de Pollo
Perfectly juicy chicken breast grilled with chimichurri and roated lemon slice
New York Steak
Grilled to perfection served with roasted confit garlic and pepper with one regular side
Rib Eye
Grilled to perfection to make it juicy and tender, served with roasted confit garlic and bell pepper with one regular side
El Tigre De Miami
Mar Y Montaña
Asado Pejerrey
Combos Parrilleros
La Tia Veneno
Juicy Trio of Traditional Anticuchos: 1 Filet mignon, 1 Veal heart, 1 chicken skewers, served with one side of your selection
Parrilla del Carajo
1⁄2 rotisserie chicken, juicy piece of skirt steak, traditional anticucho and chicken anticucho, and chorizo parrillero
La Fiesta del Pollo
Whole rotisserie chicken 2 chicken anticuchos, 4 buffalo rocoto wings and chicken craklings with salsa criolla
Castigame Negra
Whole tender and Juicy rotisserie chicken, 1 chicken and 1 veal heart anticucho and filet mignon medallion with chimichurri
Esperame en el Piso
Special cuts with our predominant flavor, Rib Eye, New York steak, 2 chorizos and veal heart anticucho
Sandwiches
El Sanguche de Playa
Delicious chunks of rotisserie chicken accompanied with lettuce, tomato and avocado, with our own delicious vinaigrette sauce on home-made crunchy bread.
El Fichito of the Hood
The famous wok stir-fried skirt steak, captured in its own juices, served on warm and crunchy bread; with tomatoes, onions, sautéed mushrooms, melted cheese with french fries
Chaufa and Macarroni
El Chaufa Criollaso
Peruvian cantonese style rice and our zesty rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Chaufa Veggie
Peruvian cantonese style rice and fresh vegetables cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Arroz Chaufa Mixto
Peruvian cantonese style rice, rotisserie chicken, steak cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Arroz Chaufa de Carne
Peruvian cantonese style rice and juicy pieces of steak cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Chaufa Calle Capon
Peruvian cantonese style rice, rotisserie chicken pieces,and maduros cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce. a fried egg on top and delicious bbq sauce
Macarones Huancaineros
Mac and Chesse peruvian style with classic huancaina sauce mix together with chorizo and delicious cheesy crust
Chaufa CAMARON
Chaufa Special
Chaufa Camaron Y Pollo
Chaufa De Camaron Y Carne
Chaufa SHRIMP CHIJAUKAY
Chaufa CHIJAUKAY
Saltados al Wok
Pollo Saltado
Fresh pieces of chicken, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Saltado de Vegetales
Fresh vegetables, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Saltado Mixto
Soft pieces of steak, chicken, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Saltado Especial
Fuente Miraflores
Saltado De Camaron
Lomazo On Fire
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Saltado Carne Y Camaron
Saltado Pollo Y Camaron
RISSOTO LOMO
RISSOTO LOMO CAMARON
RISSOTO POLLO
Kids Menu
Desserts
Torta de Alfajor
Four-layer alfajor filled with dulce de leche and dusted with confectioners' sugar.
Zamba Canuta
Wet chocolate cake filled with dulce de leche and covered with chocolate fudge.
Cheescake de Maracuya
Passion fruit adds an exotic and lighter touch to an already exquisite cheesecake.
Dulce Rocio
The spongiest vanilla cake, filled with dulce de leche and peaches, covered with a tempting chantilly cream.
Ambrosia De Lucuma
Suspiro To Go
delicious lucuma mouse cake served with a chocolate base
Cake Fee
Flan de Coco
Coconut crème caramel with soft caramel on top.
Cake Completo
Side Orders
Choclo
Steamed corn
White rice
Lambayeque Rice
House Salad
Sweet Potatoes fries
French Fries
Maduros
Sliced Avocado Half
Side Whole Avocado
Side 3 Tostones
Papas Bravas
Extra Carne
Yuca Frita
Side Maduros
Side Huancaina Saucs
Side Of Chorizo
Side Salsa Criolla
Extra Sauce
Side Baguette
Ceasar Dressing
Whole Lobster
Side Shrimp (8)
Huevo Frito
Tostones Chalacas
Side Cancha
Beverages
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Piña Colada
Shirly Temple
Pepsi Cola
Diet Pepsi
Inca Kola
Inca Diet
Sierra Mist
Tonic Water
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Ferrarelle Sparkling
Evian Still
Chicha Morada
Lemonade
Passionfruit
Iced Tea Black
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Jarra De Limonada De Mango
Chicha Morada 1/2
Jarra Chicha Morada
Jarra Jugo Maracuya
1/2 Jarra Jugo De Maracuya
1/2 Jarra Lemonade
Jarra Lemonade
Jarra De De Icead Tea
Ceviches
Classico Toda la Vida
White fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico con Mariscos
White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Solo Mariscos
Local selected seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, and tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimps, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Fish/Calamar
White fish in cubes, and tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Only Shrimp
Fresh shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Shrimp/Calamar
Fresh shrimp, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Shrimp/Octopus
Fresh shrimp, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Only Octopus
Tender pieces of octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Octopus/Calamari
Tender octopus, calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Only Calamar
Tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina Fish
Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina Mixto
Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina/Shrimp
Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina/Pulpo
Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina/Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Mero
Back grouper fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Mero/Shrimp
Back grouper fish in cubes, and shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Mero/Octopus
Back grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Mero/Calamari
Back grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Mero Mixto
Back grouper fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Ceviche Misterioso
White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso solo Fish
White fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, tender octupus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Only Shrimp
Fresh shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Only Octopus
Tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso con Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Solo Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Corvina/Shrimp
Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Corvina/Octopus
Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Corvina/Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Mero Only
Black grouper fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Mero/Shrimp
Black grouper fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Mero/Octopus
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Mero/Calamari
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Mero Mix
Black grouper fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Ceviche El del Barrio
White fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
El del Barrio Corvina/ Fried Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
El del Barrio Corvina/Octo/Fried Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
El del Barrio Mero/Fried Calamari
Black grouper fish in cubes, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
El del Barrio Mero/Octo/Fried Calamari
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
Ceviche La Caleta de Pucusana
White fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta solo Fish
White fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Only Shrimp
Shrimp, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Only Octopus
Tender octopus, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta con Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Solo Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta con Mero
Black grouper fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Solo Mero
Black grouper fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.
Ceviche Orgia Marina
White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Solo Fish
White fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Only Shrimp
Shrimps, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Only Octopus
Tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina con Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Solo Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Corvina/Shrimp
Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Corvina/Octopus
Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Corvina/Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina con Mero
Black grouper fish in cubes, local mixed seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Solo Mero
Black grouper fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Mero/Shrimp
Black grouper fish in cubes, ,shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Mero/Octopus
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Mero/Calamari
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Ceviche El Ganador
White fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Solo Fish
White fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Only Shrimp
Shrimps, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Only Octopus
Tender octopus, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Solo Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador con Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Solo Mero
Black grouper fish in cubes,, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador con Mero
Black grouper fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
Side Aji Limo
Side Aji Amarillo
Leche De Tigre
Oyster 1/2 Docena
Oyster Docena
Tiraditos & Rolls
Pura Tradicion
Fine slices of white fish, traditional leche de tigre, touches of limo pepper and cilantro.
Hamachi Tiradito
Sliced hamachi fish, marinated with ginger and soy sauce. Our iconic acevichada sauce, hints of truffle oil, mixed of onions and fresh sprouts.
Yuzu Tiradito
Catch of the day, rolled with pickled pears, fresh sprouts, yuzu yellow pepper leche de tigre, topped with ikura and quinoa pops.
Esas Conchasu
Peruvian scallops, smoky chipotle leche de tigre, chalaquita sauce.
Acevichado 105
Sushi roll stuffed with crab salad, avocado and crispy shrimp. Topped with fresh tuna, drizzled with acevichada sauce and togarashi.
Furai
Crispy roll with fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with tuna nikkei and rocoto aioli.
La Perricholi 105
Crispy rice bites topped with tuna tartar, rococo aioli, eel sauce and truffle oil.
Causas
Causa Limeña
Peruvian potato mixed with yellow pepper, and lime juice, stuffed with homemade chicken salad and avocado. Topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.
Causa Coctel De Camarones Con Palta
Our famous causa is accompanied with tasty shrimp, avocado, Pisco 105's golf sauce, crunchy mix, and yellow pepper aioli.
Causa De Cangrejo Con Palta
Delicious causa covered with crab pulp, with acevichada mayo, bathed in rocoto sauce and topped with crispy capers.
Causa Traviesa
Peruvian causa stuffed with crab salad and homemade aioli, topped with a creamy fish ceviche with Peruvian peppers. Served with crispy calamari. Perfect to share!
Causa Maleada
Our beloved causa, stuffed with shrimp salad, topped with our renowned Lomo Saltado, smoky flavors and aji Amarillo aioli
Causa Aguacate
Ceviches
Clasico De Toda La Vida
Clasico De Toda La Vida Seafood
El Misterioso Y Abusivo
El Misterioso Y Abusivo Only Fish
El Del Barrio
La Caleta De Pucusana
La Caleta De Pucusana Only Fish
Orgia Marina Mixta
Orgia Marina Only Fish
El Ganador
El Ganador Only Fish
Trilogia De Ceviche Only Fish
Trilogia De Ceviche Seafood
Tetra De Ceviche Only Fish
Tetra De Ceviche Seafood
Clasico Toda La Vida Only Mero
Frutos Del Mar
Frutos Del Mar Corvina
Frutos Del Mar Mero
Power
Power Corvina
Power Mero
Threesome
Threesome Corvina
Threesome Mero
Trilogia Only Corvina
Trilogia Corvina Mix
Trilogia Corvina/Shrimp
Trilogia Corvina/Octopus
Trilogia Corvina Especial
Trilogia Only Mero
Trilogia Mero Mix
Trilogia Mero/Shrimp
Trilogia Mero/Octopus
Trilogia Mero Especial
Tetra Only Corvina
Tetra Corvina Mix
Tetra Corvina/Shrimp
Tetra Corvina/Octopus
Tetra Corvina Especial
Tetra Only Mero
Tetra Mero Mix
Tetra Mero/Shrimp
Tetra Mero/Octopus
Tetra Mero Especial
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy the exquisite flavors of an extensive selection of barbecues, meats, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and sushi, all ideally complimented by signature cocktails, in a layback environment decorated with 'Chicha‘ wall posters.
115 NE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33132