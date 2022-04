Spanglish + Grails Miami

A different take on the classic nachos, our version is poke nachos, made with yellow fin tuna, spicy mayo, guacamole, mango, seaweed salad, truffle ponzu (citrus soy mix), red onion, serrano peppers, kumato tomato, togarashi (Spicy Japanese seasoning blend, also known as Shichimi Togarashi, includes chilies, sesame, orange peel, nori and more), chives and furikake (consists of a mixture of dried fish, sesame seeds, chopped seaweed, sugar, salt, and monosodium glutamate).