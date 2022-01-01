Wynwood bars & lounges you'll love
More about The Dirty Rabbit
The Dirty Rabbit
151 NW 24th St, Miami
|Popular items
|CLASSIC FRIES
|$3.50
Salt, malt vinegar, and black pepper.
|DIRTY FRIES
|$7.00
Ranchera sausage, sharp cheddar, scallions, chipotle mayonnaise, and dirty salt mix.
|Double Dirty Burger
|$15.00
Gaucho Ranch beef, sharp cheddar cheese, Dirty Burger sauce. Served in potato roll.
More about OMAKAI sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
OMAKAI sushi
2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc
|$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
|Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)
|$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
|O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc
|$8.00
Chu-Toro Truffle- 1 pc
More about Kush
Kush
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Johnny Utah
|$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
|Angry Chef
|$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
|Collier County Chick Sand
|$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
More about Beaker & Gray
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Korean Ribs
|$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
|10pc Wings
|$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
|Yellow Curry
|$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
2315 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Matteo
|$16.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
|Bella Margherita
|$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
|Meat Lovers
|$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
More about La Tiendita Taqueria
TACOS
La Tiendita Taqueria
218 NW 25th St, Miami
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|PASTOR BURRITO
|$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|BIRRIA BURRITO
|$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
More about Dukunoo
Dukunoo
316 NW 24 St, Miami
|Popular items
|JERK BURGER
|$18.00
|Jerk chicken
|$19.00
|Yardstyle Fried Chicken
|$22.00
More about R House Wynwood
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
R House Wynwood
2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Croquetas Ham
|$12.00
Smoky ham. Spicy Aioli
|Croquetas Mozz
|$10.00
Mozzarella, roasted jalapeño. Spicy Aioli
|Arepa Short Rib
|$14.00
Coffee-braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, crispy onions
More about Gramps
PIZZA
Gramps
176 Nw 24th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
These are garlic knots. Do knot tell us otherwise. They are not not knots. I’m not knots, you’re knots. Show me your knots.
|El Queso Slice
|$4.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso.
|El Queso Pie
|$25.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso. 20” pies, only.
More about Spanglish + Grails Miami
Spanglish + Grails Miami
2800 N Miami, Miami
|Popular items
|VUELA PALOMA RTG
|$10.00
Tequila Blanco, Yellow Bell Pepper, Fresh Lime, Grapefruit, Ginger, Cilantro Tincture, Savory Salt Rim.