Wynwood bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Wynwood

The Dirty Rabbit image

 

The Dirty Rabbit

151 NW 24th St, Miami

Avg 3.8 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CLASSIC FRIES$3.50
Salt, malt vinegar, and black pepper.
DIRTY FRIES$7.00
Ranchera sausage, sharp cheddar, scallions, chipotle mayonnaise, and dirty salt mix.
Double Dirty Burger$15.00
Gaucho Ranch beef, sharp cheddar cheese, Dirty Burger sauce. Served in potato roll.
OMAKAI sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

OMAKAI sushi

2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.8 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc$8.00
Chu-Toro Truffle- 1 pc
Kush image

 

Kush

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Johnny Utah$16.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
Angry Chef$16.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Collier County Chick Sand$15.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
Beaker & Gray image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Ribs$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
10pc Wings$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
Yellow Curry$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

2315 N Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (2439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Matteo$16.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
Bella Margherita$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
La Tiendita Taqueria image

TACOS

La Tiendita Taqueria

218 NW 25th St, Miami

Avg 3.6 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
PASTOR BURRITO$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
BIRRIA BURRITO$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
Dukunoo image

 

Dukunoo

316 NW 24 St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
JERK BURGER$18.00
Jerk chicken$19.00
Yardstyle Fried Chicken$22.00
R House Wynwood image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

R House Wynwood

2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croquetas Ham$12.00
Smoky ham. Spicy Aioli
Croquetas Mozz$10.00
Mozzarella, roasted jalapeño. Spicy Aioli
Arepa Short Rib$14.00
Coffee-braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, crispy onions
Gramps image

PIZZA

Gramps

176 Nw 24th St, Miami

Avg 4 (369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots$5.00
These are garlic knots. Do knot tell us otherwise. They are not not knots. I’m not knots, you’re knots. Show me your knots.
El Queso Slice$4.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso.
El Queso Pie$25.00
El Queso is quiller. This is pizza in its most essential form and it’s made with a blend of fresh mozzarella and Grande mozz & tomato sauce, it’s the qlassique El Queso. 20” pies, only.
Spanglish + Grails Miami image

 

Spanglish + Grails Miami

2800 N Miami, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VUELA PALOMA RTG$10.00
Tequila Blanco, Yellow Bell Pepper, Fresh Lime, Grapefruit, Ginger, Cilantro Tincture, Savory Salt Rim.
La Otra image

 

La Otra

337 SW 8 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
