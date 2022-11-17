Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Oasis Wynwood 2319 North Miami Avenue

2319 North Miami Avenue

Miami, FL 33127

Dumplings

Vegetable Gyoza

$9.00

japanese sweet potato + charred seasonal greens + lemongrass

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$11.00

pork + ginger + garlic chive + sesame

Chicken Gyoza

$11.00

chicken + nori butter + leek + shichimi + enoki mushroom

Shrimp Gyoza

$12.00

Soup Dumpling

$12.00
Duck Rangoon

Duck Rangoon

$12.00

shrimp + yuzu + ginger + cilantro

Vegan Veggie

$9.00

Buns

Shiitake Mushroom Buns

Shiitake Mushroom Buns

$12.00

mitsuba aioli + kimchi

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$13.00

wasabi mayo + shiso + pickled carrot

Shrimp Buns

$14.00

Crab Buns

$15.00

Rice

Vegetable Donburi

$15.00

Salmon Donburi

$16.00

Shrimp Donburi

$16.00

Short Rib Donburi

$17.00

Snacks

Blistered Shishitos

$8.00

Drinks

Liquid Death

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ramune 'Orginal'

$6.00

Ramune 'Strawberry'

$6.00

Ramune 'Lychee'

$6.00

Bocadillos

Guacamole

$8.50

Freshly mashed Hass avocados, pico de gallo and served with warm tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Warm tortilla chips, served with house made salsa

Elote

$5.50

Corn cooked with epazote cut off the cob topped with chipotle aioli, and cotija cheese

Frijoles Refritos

$4.50

Red Rice

$4.50

Rice cooked with tomato sauce, onions, peas and carrots

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$8.50

Poblanco style pullled chicken in sweet and spicy chipotle tomato sauce

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$8.50

Authentic Michoacan stule confit of pork shoulder

Grilled Steak Tacos

$9.50

Char-grilled steak marinated with cilantro, cumin and lime

Seared Shrimp Tacos

$9.50

Achiote marinated gulf shrimp, citrus cabbage slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli served on flour tortillas

Potatoes & Peppers Tacos

$8.50

Roasted strips of poblano chiles, red bell peppers and baby potatoes in a creamy Mexican cheese sauce

Burritos

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla with chicken tinga, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla with pork carnitas, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Grilled Steak Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla with grilled steak, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Seared Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla with seared shrimp, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Potatoes & Peppers Burrito

$11.50

Flour tortilla with potatoes & pepperr, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Bowls

Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Bowl with chicken tinga, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Pork Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Pork carnitas, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Grill Steak Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Grilled steak, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Seard Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Seard shrimp, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo, Mexican crema

Potatoes & Peppers Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Potatoes & peppers, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Quesadillas

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$12.50

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, chicken tinga, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.50

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, pork carnitas, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$13.50

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, grilled steak, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Seared Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, seared shrimp, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Potatoes & Peppers Quesadilla

$12.50

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, potatoes & peppers, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.75

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Jarritos- Pineapple

$3.75

Jarritos- Mandarin

$3.75

Jarrito-Tamarind

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Redbull

$5.00Out of stock

Liquid Death

$3.75

Dessert

Flan

$5.50

Sides

Add Chicken Tinga

$5.00

Add Pork Carnitas

$5.00

Add Grilled Steak

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add Potatoes and Peppers

$5.00

Add Guac

$3.00

Bocadillos

Guacamole

$9.25

Freshly mashed Hass avocados, pico de gallo and served with warm tortilla chips

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Warm tortilla chips, served with house made salsa

Street Corn

$6.00

Corn cooked with epazote cut off the cob topped with chipotle aioli, and cotija cheese

Pinto Beans

$5.50

Red Rice

$5.00

Rice cooked with tomato sauce, onions, peas and carrots

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$9.25

Poblanco style pullled chicken in sweet and spicy chipotle tomato sauce

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$9.25

Authentic Michoacan stule confit of pork shoulder

Grilled Steak Tacos

$10.50

Char-grilled steak marinated with cilantro, cumin and lime

Seared Shrimp Tacos

$10.50

Achiote marinated gulf shrimp, citrus cabbage slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli served on flour tortillas

Potatoes & Peppers Tacos

$9.25

Roasted strips of poblano chiles, red bell peppers and baby potatoes in a creamy Mexican cheese sauce

Burritos

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$12.75

Flour tortilla with chicken tinga, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$12.75

Flour tortilla with pork carnitas, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Grilled Steak Burrito

$13.75

Flour tortilla with grilled steak, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Seared Shrimp Burrito

$13.75

Flour tortilla with seared shrimp, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Potatoes & Peppers Burrito

$12.75

Flour tortilla with potatoes & pepperr, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema

Quesadillas

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$13.75

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, chicken tinga, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.75

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, pork carnitas, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Seared Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.75

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, seared shrimp, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$14.75

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, grilled steak, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Potatoes & Peppers Quesadilla

$13.75

Large flour tortilla griddled with mixed Mexican cheese, potatoes & peppers, salsa and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo and Mexican crema.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Dessert

Churros

$6.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.50

Diet Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Jarritos- Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos- Mandarin

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Sandwiches

THE CLASSIC CHICKEN

THE CLASSIC CHICKEN

$14.00

Fried Chikin, 'Merican Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

SPICY CHIKIN

SPICY CHIKIN

$15.00

Fried Chikin, Hot Sauce, Yuzu Pickles

THE ROOSTER

$16.00

Maple bacon, 'Merican cheese, tomato & Korean bbq

THE HEN

$17.00

Avocado, arugula, tomatoes & honey mustard

BACON RANCH CHIKIN

BACON RANCH CHIKIN

$17.00

Fried Chikin, Bacon, 'Merican cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

HOT MESS

HOT MESS

$17.00

Fried Chikin, Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese, Napa Slaw & Pickles

MORNING GLORY

$16.00

Maple bacon, sunnyside egg & 'Merican cheese

Salads

Ranch Salad

$12.00

Blue cheese, maple bacon, romaine, arugula, tomatoes & ranch dressing

Chikin Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, mint, serrano, crouton, parmesan & ceasar dressing

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado, arugula, crispy croutons, parmesan & honey mustard

Snax & Sides

Crispy Chicken Tenders (4)

$14.00
WINGS

WINGS

$14.00+

With Hot & White dipping sauces

Fried Yuzu Pickles

$8.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$8.00
Kimchi Coleslaw

Kimchi Coleslaw

$8.00

Waffle fries, fried pickles

$8.00

Good to Share

Fried Chikin Wings (18)

$38.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders (12)

$38.00

FULLY LOADED WAFFLE FRIES

$13.00

Waffle Fries, Cheese Whiz & Bacon Bits

Everything Bagel Fries

$13.00

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$9.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr.Browns Black Cherry

$4.00

Dr. Browns Ginger Ale

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Still Liquid Death H20

$4.00

Sparkling Liquid Death

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Chikin White

$1.00

Extra Chikin Hot

$1.00

Extra Korean BBQ

$1.00

Extra Housemade Ranch

$1.00

Extra Korean Chili Cheese

$2.00

Extra Ketchup

$0.50

Extra Mayo

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Morning Glory

$15.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Super bowl special

20 wing special

$35.00

GYRO/DÖNER/SHAVED MEAT

PITA GYRO

PITA GYRO

$18.00

WITH TRADITIONAL FIXINGS (TZATZIKI, RED ONIONS, TOMATOES, FRIES) + CHOICE OF FRIES OR GREEK SALAD

LAVASH WRAP GYRO

LAVASH WRAP GYRO

$18.00

WITH TRADITIONAL FIXINGS (SUMAC, PARSLEY, ONIONS, TOMATOES) + CHOICE OF FRIES OR GREEK SALAD

SOLO GYRO

SOLO GYRO

$12.00

STICK/KEBAB/KALAMAKI

PITA STICK

PITA STICK

$18.00

WITH TRADITIONAL FIXINGS (TZATZIKI, RED ONIONS, TOMATOES, FRIES) + CHOICE OF FRIES OR GREEK SALAD

LAVASH WRAP STICK

LAVASH WRAP STICK

$18.00

WITH TRADITIONAL FIXINGS (SUMAC, PARSLEY, ONIONS, TOMATOES) + CHOICE OF FRIES OR GREEK SALAD

SOLO STICK

SOLO STICK

$12.00

DIPS

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$10.00
TZATZIKI

TZATZIKI

$10.00

CHARRED EGGPLANT

$10.00

SIDES

FRIES

FRIES

$9.00
GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$9.00
RICE PILAF

RICE PILAF

$9.00

CRUDITES

$4.00

SIDE GRILLED PITA

$1.50

SIDE GRILLED LAVASH

$1.50

SWEETS

DARK CHOCOLATE SORBET

$6.00+

PISTACHIO BAKLAVA

$12.00

DRINKS

MINT LEMONADE

$6.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

MOUNTAIN VALLEY WATER

$5.00

SPARKLING MOUNTAIN VALLEY

$5.00

* Uber Gyro

Uber Solo Gyro

$20.00

Uber Pita Gyro

$20.00

Uber Lavash Gyro

$20.00

* Uber Kebab

Uber Solo Kebab

$20.00

Uber Pita Kebab

$20.00

Uber Lavash Kebab

$20.00

* Uber Dips

Uber Tzatziki

$12.00

Uber Hummus

$12.00

Uber Charred Eggplant

$12.00

* Uber Sides

Uber Fries

$10.00

Uber Greek Salad

$10.00

Uber Rice

$10.00

* Uber Sweets

Uber Pistachio Baklava

$13.00

* Uber Drinks

Uber Lemonade

$6.00

Uber Coke

$5.00

Uber Diet Coke

$5.00

Uber Sparkling Water

$5.00

Uber Spring Water

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 7:59 am
The Oasis features six national food and beverage concepts, retail space, and an outdoor concert venue. Located in the heart of Wynwood, The Oasis is a go-to destination from lunch to late night and everything in between.

2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127

