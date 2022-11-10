Cafe Express imageView gallery

Cafe Express 2521 S Fort Apache Rd

170 Reviews

$$

2521 S Fort Apache Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Popular Items

Warrior Bowl
Breakfast burrito
Caramel Macchiato

Toast

Avocado

Avocado

$13.95
Lox

Lox

$14.95
Mediterranean Toast

Mediterranean Toast

$14.95
Portobello

Portobello

$12.95

Cherry & Avocado

$12.95

Mains

Rainbow Bowl

$16.95
Warrior Bowl

Warrior Bowl

$15.75
Powerbowl

Powerbowl

$15.95
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$9.50
Vegan Tuna Sandwich

Vegan Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Antipasto Sandwich

$12.95

Italian Eggplant Sanwich

$13.25
Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$12.95
Vegan Caesar

Vegan Caesar

$11.95

Kale & Beet salad

$15.95
Salad Mediterranean

Salad Mediterranean

$14.95

Greek Salad

$12.95
Cheese burkas

Cheese burkas

$11.95
Potato burkas

Potato burkas

$9.95

Panini Toast bagel

$10.95

Bakery

Butter Croissant 🥐

Butter Croissant 🥐

$5.50
Chocolate Croissant 🍫

Chocolate Croissant 🍫

$6.50
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Blueberries Muffins

$4.00

Chocolate Muffins

$4.00
Pizza Pastry

Pizza Pastry

$4.50

Challa

$7.95

Pumpkin Swirl Cake

$2.50

Lemon loaf cake

$2.50

Berry Tart 🍒

$3.00

Apple Cinnamon tart 🍏

$3.00

Halva croissant

$6.00

Bavarian cream croissant 🍓

$7.95

Pistachio Croissant

$7.95

Nutella Croissant

$7.95

Peanut butter cookies 2 pack

$4.50

Sweet cheese danish’s

$5.95

White chocolate croissant

$7.95

Dessert

GF Energy bite coconut

$3.00

Energy bite cashew

$3.00

Cheese cake Slice

$5.00

Macaroons (4) pack

$5.95

Rice cake dark chocolate

$2.50

Yo Bar

$3.00

Vegan cake

$4.00

Fruit pie/Blueberry pie

$6.95

Side

Chopped salad small

$4.00

Chopped salad large

$12.00

Bread

$2.00

jeepeta bread

$2.00

Breakfast

Shakshuka

$16.95

Egg sandwich

$12.95

Breakfast burrito

$14.95

Croissant + Egg

$10.50

Omelette

$16.95

Mushroom & Spinach Benedict

$15.95

Benedict Caprese

$15.95

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.95

Tacos

Chef Tacos

$13.95

Famous Tacos

$14.50

Brussels Sprouts Tacos

$13.95

Sauce

Tahini for here

$0.75

Tahini to go

$0.75

Red spicy for here

$1.00

Red spicy to go

$1.00

Cilantro Mayo for here

$0.75

Cilantro Mayo to go

$0.75

Ceaser Sauce for here

$0.75

Ceaser Sauce to go

$0.75

Cashew Sauce for here

$0.75

Cashew Sauce togo

$0.75

Green spicy for here

$1.00

Green spicy to go

$1.00

White balsamic for here

$0.75

White balsamic to go

$0.75

Olive oil & Lemon for here

$0.75

Olive oil & Lemon togo

$0.75

Kale & beet dressing for here

$1.00

Kale & beet dressing togo

$1.00

Kids menu

Oatmeal KIDS

$6.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kids plate

$6.50

Add

Chickpeas

$2.00

Feta

$3.00

Lentil

$2.00

Mozzarella

$3.00

Vegan tuna SIDE !

$3.00

Asparagus

$2.00

Boiled egg

$2.50

Ceaser sauce

$1.00

Eggplant

$3.00

Hummus

$3.00

Mashed avocado

$3.50

Poached egg

$2.00

Portobello

$3.00

Scrambled egg

$2.00

Sliced avocado

$4.00

Smoked salmon

$4.00

Spicy red

$1.00

Turmeric tahini

$1.00

9 Grain Bread

$2.00

Olives

$2.00

Pesto

$2.00

Cucumber

$2.00

Red Bell pepper

$2.00

CHERY tomato

$2.00

Gluten free Bread

$1.50

Plain omelette

$3.50

Soups

Orange soup

$6.95

Smoothies

Dragonfruit

Dragonfruit

$10.50
Purple Dream

Purple Dream

$10.50
Halva

Halva

$10.00
Blue Magic Smoothie

Blue Magic Smoothie

$10.00
Madness Green

Madness Green

$9.00

Mango Paradise

$9.95

Açaí Bowl

$13.95

Blue Magic Bowl

$13.95

Juices

Fresh Squeeze orange juice 🍊

Fresh Squeeze orange juice 🍊

$6.95

Blended Mint Lemonade 🍋

$5.00

Coffee

Sweet matcha

$5.00+
Matcha Latte unsweet

Matcha Latte unsweet

$5.00+
Latte ☕️

Latte ☕️

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Chocolate banana🍌

$6.95+

Cookie latte🍪

$6.95+

Orchid🌺

$6.50+

THE Winter tea🍁

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.95+

Tea

$4.50+

Ness cafe

$4.50+

Turkish Coffee

$3.50
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$6.50+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Beets Pink Latte

$6.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
Blue Magic Latte

Blue Magic Latte

$6.00+

Peach & ginger ice tea 🍑

$6.50
Coconut & Cucumber Tea 🥒

Coconut & Cucumber Tea 🥒

$6.50

Mango & Mint ice tea 🥭

$6.50

Frappuccino coffee 🫘

$6.00+

macchiato

$3.50

Espresso single shot

$3.00

Espresso double shot

$3.50

Mocha latte

$5.00+

Water & Soda

Fiji

$5.00

San palleggino L

$5.00

Perrier

$4.00

San Palleggino S

$4.00

Coconut water

$4.00

Tap water

Tap Water Ice 💧

Crystal Candles

Crystal Candle

$24.95

Essential Oil

Essential Oil Roller

$14.95

Snacks

2 Cookies

$4.50

Greek Yogurt Bar

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Rice Cake

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2521 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Express image

