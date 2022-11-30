Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q imageView gallery
Barbeque

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q CR1-Carlisle

review star

No reviews yet

2321 Carlisle NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Group Meals

Individual Packaging

$1.00
Group Meal - Quantity of 10 People Minimum

Group Meal - Quantity of 10 People Minimum

10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $14.50/person ($145 MIMINUM). SELECT THE QUANTITY AT THE BOTTOM (10 MINIMUM). Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "Sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rudy's Carlisle

Website

Location

2321 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Directions

Gallery
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

Similar restaurants in your area

S-A BBQ -Green Jeans Farmery
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Cutler Ave NE space 9 Albuquerque, NM 87110
View restaurantnext
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
orange star4.6 • 487
8810 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108
View restaurantnext
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley - S-A Tin Can Alley
orange starNo Reviews
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4 Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - CR2-Coors
orange starNo Reviews
10136 Coors NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext
The County Line Albuquerque
orange starNo Reviews
9600 Tramway Blvd N.E. Albuquerque, NM 87122
View restaurantnext
Golden Pride - East
orange starNo Reviews
10101 Central Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87123
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Albuquerque
Westside
review star
Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Business Parkway/Academy Acres
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Valley/Los Ranchos
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston