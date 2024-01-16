Catch 22 Sports Grill Catch 22 Sports Grill, Roanoke TX
400 S. Oak St
100
Roanoke, TX 76262
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Green Chili Queso$9.00
Blue 22's signature green chile queso served with house fried tortilla chips
- Spinach Dip$14.00
Creamy spinach dip served with house fried tortilla chips or garlic ciabatta bread
- Nawlin's Drunken Shrimp$16.00
Garlicky jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy cajun ale butter sauce and served with garlic ciabatta bread
- Quesadilla$10.00
Buttered flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese. Sour cream, guacamole, salsa and grilled jalapenos served on the side.
- Wings 6$8.00
Fried and tossed in desired sauce, then grilled to seal in flavor. Choice of buffalo, bbq, sweet heat, or Boom sauce. Served with house made ranch and bleu cheese dressing
- Wings 12$16.00
Fried and tossed in desired sauce, then grilled to seal in flavor. Choice of buffalo, bbq, sweet heat, or Boom sauce. Served with house made ranch and bleu cheese dressing
- Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
Flash fried, battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles and shaved celery
- Asada Tots$16.00
Crispy tater tots topped with our signature green chile queso, marinated carne asada, poblano ranch, pico de gallo, avocado, and a charred lime
- Loaded Nachos$15.00
House fried tortilla chips, monterey jack cheese, $100 chili, green chile queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh guacamole, and a side of roasted tomato salsa -Audible: Add Carne Asada or Grilled Chicken
- Sampler$18.00
Mini Tacos, Taquitos, Quesadilla Strips, Queso, Guacamole, and Salsa
Sandwich
- The Freedom Dip$16.00
Thinly sliced beef, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish sauce, provolone cheese piled high on butter toasted ciabatta. Served with a side of au jus
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, flash fried and tossed in signature buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, ranch, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a butter toasted challah bun
- Poblano Grilled Chicken$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, poblano ranch, roasted poblano and sliced avocado on a butter toasted challah bun
- Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt$16.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, poblano ranch and Tillamook cheddar cheese melted between grilled sourdough bread
- Cheese Steak$16.00
Shaved prime rib, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone on a toasted hoagie, with side of creamy horseradish sauce
- The Proper Club$16.00
No description needed. If you know, you know
Burger
- Cowboy 22$17.00
Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon jam, smokey bbq sauce, fried onion straws on a toasted challah bun
- The Bacon Cheese$17.00
American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a toasted challah bun
- Engine 661$17.00
Five alarm burger with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeno, roasted poblano peppers, poblano ranch on a challah bun
- Mushroom Swiss$17.00
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, aioli, sautéed creminis on a toasted challah bun. Served with a side of au jus
- Build Your Own Burger$13.00
Build your burger your way
Salad
- Twenty-Two Chop Salad$15.00
Chopped lettuce mix, diced chilled chicken, eggs, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, red onions, shredded jack cheese, black beans, and chopped cilantro tossed in poblano ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce mix tossed with ranch, red onions, cucumbers, celery, carrots, tomatoes, topped with crispy buffalo chicken and bleu cheese crumbles
- Power Bowl$15.00
Spinach topped with chilled chicken, farro, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red cabbage, fresh avocado, poblano peppers, and toasted pepitas. Served with a side of poblano ranch
- The Southwest Salad$18.00
Carne Asada, black beans, corn, red onion, jack cheese, roasted poblanos, tortilla strips, guacamole, and pico. Tossed in Poblano Ranch.
- Large House Salad$10.00
Mains
- Tacos$16.00
Three grilled carne asada tacos served on flour tortillas with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, lettuce, chopped cilantro, and poblano ranch dressing. Served with chips and roasted tomato salsa . Substitue with chicken or shrimp.
- Pasta Jambalaya$20.00
Cajun seasoned shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes, peppers, and onions tossed in a spicy cajun cream sauce.
- Honey Jalepeno Salmon$24.00
Honey Jalepeno Atlantic salmon served with choice of two sides.
- Ribs - Half Rack$20.00
1855 ribeye, seasoned, grilled and topped with scampi butter. Served with choice of two sides.
- Ribs - Full Rack$25.00
1855 ribeye, seasoned, grilled and topped with scampi butter. Served with choice of two sides.
- Dinner Special
Baskets
- Fried Shrimp & Fries$16.00
Hand breaded Jumbo shrimp flash fried until golden. Served with fries, homemade tartar and cocktail sauce.
- Fish N Chips$20.00
Beer battered Alaskan cod, flash fried golden brown. Served with fries, homemade tartar sauce and malt vinegar
- Tenders & Fries$15.00
Ale-marinated chicken tenders, hand breaded and flash fried. Served with side of Ranch and french fries
- Wings & Fries$14.00
Blue's wings tossed in either buffalo, bbq, sweet heat, or Boom sauce. Served with french fries, house made ranch or bleu cheese dressisng.
- Adult Grilled Cheese & Fries$13.00
Desserts
Kids
Lunch
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$12.00
House made neapolitan pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan and fresh basil
- Grilled Veggie Pizza$15.00
House neapolitan pizza sauce, mozzarella, grilled zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower, mushrooms and onions
- Meat Lovers Pizza$15.00
House made pizza sauce, pepperoni, andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, grilled chicken and mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, topped with celery salad and ranch drizzle
- Bacon BBQ Ranch Pizza$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onion, ranch drizzle and cilantro
Sides
Catering Menu
Wraps
- Poblano Wraps$42.00
Chicken, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Poblanos, Avocado, Poblano Ranch. (10 pieces)
- Buffalo Wraps$44.00
Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato. (10 pieces)
- Caesar Wraps$42.00
Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar dressings, Parmesan Cheese. (10 pieces)
- Turkey Wraps$43.00
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Poblano Ranch, Cheddar Cheese. (10 pieces)
Boxes
Tray
Buffet
- Taco Buffet$17.00
Chicken, Carne Asada Shrimp, Tortillas, Salsa, Guac, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Chips, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Queso.
- Burger Buffet$18.00
Beef Patty or Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Buns, Mayo, Ketchup Mustard. Choice of Chips or Tater Tots.
- Touchdown Buffet$20.00
Wings, Quesadillas, Chicken Tenders, Spinach Dip and Tater Tots.
- Grill Buffet$24.00
Chicken Breast, Salmon, Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, and House Salad.
- America Buffet$20.00
Hot Dogs, Chili, Hamburgers, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Tater Tots.
- Homerun Buffet$22.00
Tri-Tip, N’Awlins Drunken Shrimp, Au gratin Potatoes, Veggies, Salad and Ciabatta Bread.
- Surf in Turf Buffet$52.00
Beef Tenderloin, Shrimp, Honey Salmon, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable, Salad and Ciabatta Bread.
- Loaded Potato Buffet$16.00
Idaho Potatoes, Sour Cream, Butter, Chives, Cheese, Onion, Bacon and Chili.
Sweet
Apps
- Apps$56.00
Bone in Wings. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Heat. Served with Bleu Cheese & Ranch dressing. Quantity 4lbs.
- Spinach Dip$40.00
Creamy Spinach Dip with house fried Tortilla Chips and Garlic Ciabatta Bread. Serves 10 ppl.
- Queso$24.00
Green Chile Queso and with house fried Tortilla Chips. Serves 10 ppl.
Salads
- 22 Chop Salad$55.00
Chicken, Eggs, Tomato, Corn, Onions, Cheese, Beans and Poblano Ranch. Serving Size 8ppl.
- Buffalo Salad$55.00
Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Onions, Cucumbers, Celery, Carrots, Tomato and Ranch. Serving size 8ppl.
- Power Bowl$60.00
Chicken, Farro, Tomato, Corn, Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Poblano Peppers, Pepitas, and Poblano Ranch. Serving size 8ppl.
ADD ONS
- Mashed Potatoes$25.00
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10
- Mac N Cheese$25.00
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10
- Sour Cream Au Gratin Potatoes$30.00
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10
- Veggies$25.00
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10
- Chips$25.00
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10
- Chili$35.00
Serving size 10 people. Portioned in half pan 10
Drinks
SOUP
Sandwiches
- Deli Sandwiches$50.00
Mix of Deli Classics. BLT, Chicken Salad, Ham & Swiss and Roast Beef. Served as 16 pieces.
- Chicken Poblano Sandwiches$45.00
Chicken, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Poblanos, Avocado, Poblano Ranch. Served as 12 pieces.
- Club Sandwiches$45.00
Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayo on white Bread. Served as 16 pieces.
Breakfast
- Tacos
DOZEN $36 / 2 DOZEN $66. Tacos filled with Eggs, Cheese and choice of Meat: Bacon, Chorizo, Sausage. Served with side of salsa. Served as Buffet or Assembled.
- Sunrise Burritos$100.00
One Dozen Burritos filled with Eggs, Cheese, Bacon, Potatoes and Beans. Served with Salsa and Sour cream
- American Buffet$15.00
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon or Sausage Links, Potatoes and Fruit. Priced per person. 10 person minimum.
- Add French Toast$2.00
Add french toast to the American Buffet
- Add Yogurt Parfait$4.00
Add Yogurt Parfait to the American Buffet
Sliders
- Mushroom Sliders$38.00
Marinated Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Creamy Horseradish and Cheese. Serving size 1 dozen.
- Cheese Sliders$40.00
Beef Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, House Sauce and Pickle. Serving size 1 dozen.
- The Bird Sliders$40.00
Grilled Chicken, Monterrey Jack, Avocado, Poblano Ranch and Fried Onions. Serving size 1 dozen.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Full-service, family-focused restaurant, sports bar, and arcade featuring an innovative kitchen, brunch, happy hour and patio dining.
400 S. Oak St, 100, Roanoke, TX 76262