Go
Toast

Inzo Italian Kitchen

Brick Oven Pizza and Wine Bar Featuring Italian Classics and New World Twists

101 S Oak Street Suite 200

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita$12.00
basil / tomato sauce / Mozzarella
Side Mixed Greens Salad$3.00
Lasagna$13.99
Stacked layers of pasta with beef, sausage, ricotta cheese, marinara, and Parmesan
Cheese$11.00
Kids Pizza$6.99
Italian Meat Lovers$15.00
meatballs / sausage / pepperoni / tomato sauce / Mozzarella
Build Your Own Pasta$13.99
Includes pasta, sauce and 1 topping
Fried Mozzarella$7.99
House-made Mozzarella sticks, garnished with Parmesan, and parsley. Served with marinara
Caesar Salad$7.59
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved Parmesan and croutons
Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Classic chicken breast pounded flat, breaded, fried, and topped with Mozzarella. Served with spaghetti and marinara
See full menu

Location

101 S Oak Street Suite 200

Roanoke TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Molcajetes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oak St. Pie Co.

No reviews yet

Find our shop in the heart of Oak Street, a bustling hot spot in Roanoke, The Unique Dining Capital of Texas. Walk through our doors and you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team and the aroma of freshly baked pies, buttery crusts, and rich fudge and candies. Our family-owned shop has been serving up classic made-from-scratch treats since 2006.

The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

No reviews yet

The Classic offers fresh seafood, premium steaks, pastas and take-and-bake meals for in-house dining, curbside pick-up and local delivery. Safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do.

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston