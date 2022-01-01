Bedford restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SUSHI • PHO • NOODLES
Pho V Noodle House & Sushi
3504 HARWOOD RD, BEDFORD
|Popular items
|Curry Pho
|$10.95
Rice noodles topped with your choice of protein in a rich and creamy curry broth
|Beef Deluxe Pho
|$8.95
Topped with thinly sliced eye round steak, brisket, beef tendon & beef tripe (upon request)
|Traditional Spring Roll
|$6.50
Poached shrimp & sliced steamed pork, served with peanut sauce
Twisted Root
2820 Central Dr, Bedford
|Popular items
|South of the Border
|$9.00
Chopped romaine w/corn, black beans, jalapeños, red bell peppers, 1/2 an avocado, cherry tomatoes & cotija cheese w/chipotle ranch dressing
|Gosh Jam It!
|$9.50
Texas herbed goat cheese, tomato-bacon-onion jam, chipotle sauce
|All American
|$8.75
Double American cheese, crispy bacon
Central Office
2208 Central Drive Ste. 110, Bedford